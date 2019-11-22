AT&T: $30 Is A Worse Case, Not A Target

The stock will benefit from up to $45 billion in share buybacks and debt repayments from 2020 to 2022.

A few negative analyst calls has AT&T (T) suddenly down $3 from the recent yearly highs near $40. While my views on the financial projections of the company are similar to those of these analysts questioning revenue growth potential in entertainment and the new SVOD service, my view on the stock valuation is where the disagreement exists. The stock is cheap on this dip and my price target is still firmly up at $42.50.

Not Such A Harsh Downgrade

First and foremost, MoffettNathanson downgraded the stock to Sell on November 19. The key to the downgrade was analyst Craig Moffett maintaining his highly negative price target of $30.

The analyst didn't alter his view on the stock, the stock just surged over 30% from the start of the year and altered the firms view on AT&T's value. Only a few weeks back, CNBC had asked Mr. Moffett about his Neutral rating with the stock already substantially above his target. Investors should've expected this downgrade as the analyst wasn't bullish on the stock.

In addition, KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated a Sector-Weight view causing the further stock weakness. The analyst sees credit-card data indicating substantially more weakness in ATT Now and DirecTV subscriptions. In addition, the analyst has a negative view on the new SVOD service being launched in May 2020:

We doubt HBO Max will be anywhere near as successful as Disney+ given: 1) HBO Max's price point of $14.99/month is uncompetitive with Disney+ and Netflix at $6.99 and $12.99, respectively; and 2) HBO Max will not have the appeal of a brand new service.

The keys here is that these analyst moves weren't anything different from the last year.

Disagreement On Value

While MoffettNathanson sees another 20% downside in the stock and KeyBanc sees no value in the stock due to the EV/EBITDA multiple, my view remains the stock is cheap with a $42.50 target. The EV/EBITDA multiple trades at about 7.6x current numbers and slightly below the multiple of Verizon Communications (VZ).

Some clear points to understand is that AT&T has an easy path to $5 billion and possibly up to $10 billion in cost savings by 2022. The company spends far in excess of the levels of Verizon Communications on SG&A per annual sales.

My view is actually that revenues decline over this period similar to the last couple of years. With the cost cuts and reduction of low calorie revenues, AT&T can increase EBITDA margins to their 35% target. Elliott Management predicts an ability to reach 36% EBITDA margins, but this case appears too bullish without revenue growth.

Using 2% CAGR growth and decline rates from a 2019 revenue base of $181.7 billion, the EBITDA targets for 2022 are as follows:

2022 revenue - $192.8 billion = $67.5 billion EBITDA @ 35% margins

2022 revenue - $171.0 billion = $59.9 billion EBITDA @ 35% margins

AT&T has the ability to generate $13 billion to $15 billion in annual free cash flows beyond the annual dividend payout that will approach the range of $15 billion annually. The key enterprise value figure will dip by up to $45 billion over the next 3-year period via debt repayments and share buybacks.

At $42.50, the stock value hits $285 billion with the projected repurchase of 578 million shares over the period reducing the share count to ~6.7 billion shares. In addition, AT&T is expected to spend another $20 billion on debt repayments to reduce the net debt balance to $130 billion at the end of 2022.

The EV only reaches $415 billion and my EBITDA target is a solid $59.9 billion. Under this scenario, AT&T trades at about 6.9x EV/EBITDA 2022 targets. The company has targets for reaching the $67.5 billion EBITDA range placing the 2022 EV/EBITDA multiple at 6.1x.

As one can see, a $42.50 target makes a more logical sense. The $30 price target of MoffettNathanson places the EV at only $330 billion and a EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5x. Such a price appears the worse case scenario and not a base case.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T is a stock to buy on this weakness. The possibility always exist for the stock to fall another 20% to $30, but the valuation is just far too cheap for this level.

The wireless giant doesn't even need to grow revenues to justify a run to $42.50 where investors would realize an annualized return of about 20% with the inclusion of the 5.4% dividend yield.

