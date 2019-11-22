Wheaton Precious Metals: A Perfect Contrarian

The company is a long-term "keeper," as I said continuously for years, and I continue to recommend a long-term approach. However, trading short-term about a third is paramount.

The company produced 6.095M ounces of silver, 104.175K ounces of gold, and 5.471K ounces of palladium in the third quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was back on track with $223.6 million, representing a 20.3% increase from Q3 2018 and up 18% sequentially.

Image: Stillwater palladium and platinum mine in Montana. Courtesy: Mfstandard.com

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Canadian company Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) ended the first half of 2019 on a triumphant note.

It was a real turnaround for the streamer, and shareholders were delighted with the results supported by a bullish price of gold and silver, which started to rise around June 2019.

Furthermore, the stock enjoyed a nice reprieve at the end of last year after the favorable settlement regarding the long-standing tax dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency, CRA, which is now auditing Franco-Nevada (FNV).

However, the big rally was short-lived, and as always, exuberance often triggers a period of consolidation. WPM reached about $31 per share in September and since then retreated quickly to $25 where the stock has found reliable support.

The long-term view of Wheaton is still pretty straightforward.

I believe the company is a long-term "keeper," as I said continuously for many quarters, and I continue to recommend a long-term approach when it comes to investing in the streaming and royalties industry. The business model is working well, and the growth potential is evident, stretching to 2023.

However, as we have experienced again recently, the company's stock is very volatile and subject to wide fluctuations. Thus, I recommend a dual trading/investing strategy where you keep a core position long-term (2/3) and trade the volatility short term using technical analysis.

Below is the chart comparison for revenues in 2018 between RGLD, FNV, and WPM.

Randy Smallwood, the CEO, said in the conference call:

This quarter highlights the strength of Wheaton's business model and our ability to generate strong cash flows, particularly in an environment of rising commodity prices. Throughout the quarter, we saw gold and silver prices increase by an average of 17% over the previous year, while our cash flow and net earnings increased by over 30% and 100%, respectively. Looking forward, we are still currently on track for record annual gold production. However, we have updated our guidance for the year to reflect outperformance at Salobo, and the production interruptions at Peñasquito.

Highly Diversified Portfolio With A Strong Presence In The Americas

Wheaton Precious Metals: Financials And Production In 3Q 2019

Wheaton Precious Metals 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 242.5 199.3 212.4 185.8 196.6 225.05 189.47 223.60 Net Income in $ Million -137.7 68.1 318.1 34.02 6.83 57.35 -124.69 75.96 EBITDA $ Million -55.1 130.7 383.3 112.8 102.13 140.06 -53.15 147.94 EPS diluted in $/share -0.31 0.15 0.72 0.08 0.01 0.13 -0.28 0.17 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 165.1 125.3 135.2 108.4 108.5 118.2 109.3 142.3 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.8 0.2 614.5 510.4 0.5 0.2 0.8 0.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 164.3 125.1 -479.3 -402.0 107.9 118.02 108.51 141.54 Total Cash $ Million 98.5 115.6 92.7 119.4 75.8 125.8 87.2 151.6 Long-term Debt in $ Million 770 663 957 1,381 1,264 1,184 1,096 1,014 Dividend per share in $ 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 443.0 443.2 443.8 444.1 444.3 445.1 446.5 447.9 GEOs/SEOs 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Production in Gold Equivalent K Oz GEO 189.9 170.2 162.5 178.1 178.2 165.8 161.6 184.9 Production in Silver Equivalent Oz SEO 14,491 13,495 12,840 14,394 15,044 13,888 14,221 15,020 Gold price realized $/Eq. Oz 1,277 1,330 1,305 1,205 1,229 1,308 1,317 1,471 Silver price realized $/Eq. Oz 16.75 16.73 16.52 14.91 14.66 15.64 14.93 17.09 The gold/silver ratio 76.3 79.3 79.0 80.8 84.4 83.6 88.0 86.1

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Gold Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend. Wheaton Precious Metals posted $223.60 million in revenues in 3Q'19.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was back on track with $223.6 million, representing a 20.3% increase from Q3 2018 and up 18% sequentially.

The company declared a gain of $75.96 million or $0.17 per share. The gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 65% to $96 million, principally due to the increase in commodity prices. The adjusted net earnings in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to $73 million.

The Q3 revenue consisted of 62% attributable to gold, 35% silver, and 3% palladium.

A few highlights for the third quarter of 2019 (conference call):

Salobo generated 73,600 ounces of attributable gold production in Q3 2019. The output has not been delivered yet.

generated 73,600 ounces of attributable gold production in Q3 2019. The output has not been delivered yet. Attributable gold production relative to Sudbury in Q3 2019 amounted to 6,600 ounces.

in Q3 2019 amounted to 6,600 ounces. Attributable gold production relative to Constancia in Q3 2019 amounted to 5,200 ounces.

in Q3 2019 amounted to 5,200 ounces. Attributable gold and palladium production relative to the Stillwater mines decreased by 49% and 38% to 3,200 ounces and 5,500 ounces, respectively, as production in the third quarter of 2018 included some material processed in prior periods.

decreased by 49% and 38% to 3,200 ounces and 5,500 ounces, respectively, as production in the third quarter of 2018 included some material processed in prior periods. Attributable silver production relative to the Peñasquito mine increased 93% to 2 million ounces resulting from the mining of higher-grade material.

mine increased 93% to 2 million ounces resulting from the mining of higher-grade material. During the third quarter of 2019, Chesapeake Gold Corp. (OTCQX:CHPGF) exercised its option to reacquire two-thirds of the Metates Royalty for $9 million, resulting in a gain on disposal of $3 million.

The gold equivalent sales volumes for Q3 2019 amounted to 155,049 GEOs, much lower than the gold production of 184,868 GEOs due to delay in delivery.

However, commodity prices were much higher sequentially this quarter as we can see in the graph below:

2 - Yearly Free cash flow is $475.9 million with $141.5 million in 3Q'19

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx, which is generally very small for a streamer unless the company engages in an acquisition.

The free cash flow was a little skewed in 2018 with the acquisition of the two new significant streams (e.g., Stillwater, etc.). However, the FCF is now showing a return to normal for the last four quarters.

Yearly, FCF is still a loss of $475.9 million, and the second quarter of 2019 was a gain of $141.5 million in FCF.

The Board agreed to pay a $0.09 per share quarterly dividend again this quarter, which represents about $160 million a year or a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Looking at the free cash flow, it is evident that the company could quickly increase the dividend to a more suitable amount of over 2% at the least. One of my regrets is that the whole gold sector is paying a very low dividend compared to the oil sector, where substantial companies manage to pay a dividend over 6% like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) for example.

Furthermore, Wheaton Precious Metals is a Canadian company, and dividends are subject to Canadian tax (~25%) taken at the source. A US citizen can ask for a foreign tax credit limited at 15%, though.

3 - Available capital, net debt, and liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, Wheaton Precious Metals had cash and cash equivalents of $151.6 million and debt outstanding under its $2 billion revolving term loan of $1,013.5 million, resulting in a net debt position of $862 million.

The net debt decreased this quarter again, after a rapid increase last year starting in the third quarter of 2018 due to the drawing down of the credit facility to pay Stillwater's newly acquired stream (Palladium and Platinum). I expect to see the net debt going down even more in 4Q 2019.

Wheaton has $151.6 million of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2019, combined with the liquidity provided by the available credit under the $2 billion revolving term loan.

Gary Brown said in the conference call:

the company's net debt position was reduced by $146 million during the third quarter of 2019, with the balance as at September 30, being $862 million.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and trend details

The gold/silver ratio is 86.1 this quarter and is still quite high compared to the past few years (please see chart below).

The company produced 6.095 M ounces of silver, 104.175K ounces of gold, and 5.471K ounces of palladium in the third quarter of 2019.

Note: The ratio of silver/gold is showing that silver is undervalued compared to gold historically. The gap has regularly been increasing since 2016. A better price for silver should be close to $20 per ounce, in my opinion.

Guidance For 2019 to 2023 is 750K Oz GEO annually.

Gold production has been increased owing to Salobo production increase. However, the recent interruptions at Peñasquito Mine owned by Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) will affect the silver production in the fourth quarter. The silver production has been adjusted from 22.5 M oz to 21.0 M oz now. Randy Smallwood, the CEO, said in the conference call:

I would like to remind everyone that Wheaton currently does not include any production in that five-year forecast from Vale's Salobo III ongoing expansion, the Hudbay's - or Hudbay's Rosemont project or the recently restarted Minto mine.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

We can compare Wheaton Precious Metals to Franco-Nevada or Royal Gold in this "streamer" class.

The result is quite apparent and confirms what I said in my investment thesis. Wheaton Precious Metals has the right profile for a long-term investment in gold and can be reliably used as an "insurance" against the US dollar or a slowdown of the economy.

Conversely, this sector weakens if the economy is showing some signs of strength as it did recently. Hence, I see the streamers like the perfect contrarian, and it is crucial to adopt a binary strategy with another sector directly sensitive to the economic strength like the oil sector.

Technical Analysis I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation above. The point H indicated is not accurate and should not be taken as a reference for line resistance. Instead, we have to look at the top above $28 late in September, and the top late in October called R in the graph to draw the line resistance, which is now $28.05.

The trading pattern that I see is a slight descending channel with line support indicated in blue now at $24.80. The line support is parallel to the line resistance described above.

The trading strategy is simple when both line resistance and line support have been indicated. I recommend selling part of your position gradually (between 15% to 35%) at or above $28.

Conversely, I recommend adding to your WPM holding starting $25 and lower, depending on the price of gold, which is paramount for WPM.

However, gold is quite bearish now and may eventually retest $1,420 or lower. In this particular case, line support will not hold, and we will experience a breakout to the next lower support that I see around $23 or below, depending on the price of gold.

Finally, if the price of gold recovers and trend up again to its resistance around $1,500 per ounce, which is not likely while possible, WPM could retest $31 back (double top).

