Snap: Still On Track For Profitability

Introduction

Snap's (SNAP) 3rd quarter results beat expectations slightly, telling a similar story to Q2. The company is approaching profitability on steady user growth and significant revenue growth. Annual profitability could be a substantial catalyst for a climb in Snap's share price, but is also many quarters, and perhaps years, away yet. Snap chat remains a close watch going into 2020.

Another Quarter of user growth

The third quarter of 2019 saw a steady increase in users for Snap once again. A trend that continues from Q2. Globally, users increased by 13%. Momentum outside Europe and North America remains strong with 28% growth in DAUs, while Europe and North America posted respectable 6% and 9% gains year over year.

Quarter over quarter global users grew 3.5%. Not spectacular, but also not disastrous like in Q3 of 2018, where users actually decreased quarter over quarter. The company has gotten over what now appears to be a temporary user growth headwind last year. 210 million users globally certainly leaves more room for growth as well.

Third Quarter Financials

Revenue growth in the third quarter came to 50% year over year. Costs appear to be well managed compared to previous years, as the fastest-growing expense, sales and marketing, grew just 26%. Put simply, revenue is essentially growing twice as fast as the fastest-growing expense. Snapchat is scaling well and illustrating the company's operating leverage this quarter. If you've read some of my other articles, you'll know I like companies moving from unprofitable to profitable with increasing margins. It's one of my favourite catalysts for share price gains. While Snap isn't quite at profitability yet, management is expecting to be very close in Q4.

Q4 is seasonally the strongest quarter for social media and internet advertising companies. This is the time of year when advertisers spend the most on ads. Snapchat is no exception. The seasonal boost in revenue could bring the company near breakeven or even slightly profitable in the fourth quarter. Management guided for adjusted EBITDA of breakeven to +$20M, compared to -$50M in Q4 2018. If they can achieve this, the company is clearly heading in the right direction.

Valuation

Snap currently trades near $15, well below the all-time high set back in July of $18.36 per share, but the huge year to date rally remains intact. A pullback was probably due in the stock after such a run. It remains to be seen what happens to the stock in the short term going forward.

As for valuation, Snap remains at elevated levels relative to its peers. A higher TTM sales multiple is justified given Snap has higher revenue growth than it's peers, although Pinterest (PINS) is close as far as revenue growth rates go. 13.5 times trailing twelve month sales is not cheap. I'd like to see a multiple closer to 10-12 before considering a position. I believe it is still early for Snapchat investors as the company remains speculative still posting losses at this point, but Snap is also undeniably making progress that shouldn't be ignored.

Conclusion

Snap is still a ways from being profitable on an annual basis. It looks unlikely they will achieve positive EPS in 2020, and perhaps not even in 2021. That said, I continue to believe they will reach profitability over the next few years at some point. High growth companies moving from losses to profitability always have me taking a closer look. While I don't think Snap is a buy yet for most investors, they're certainly on the right track and the company is a close watch in 2020.

