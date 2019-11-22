ON Semiconductor: The Business Is Weak, Buy The Stock Now

ON Semiconductor Corporation's (ON) stock is attractively valued compared to the stocks of its competitors. In the last ten years, ON's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 12.25%, and EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 14.95%. Currently, ON is facing slowdown in revenue and end-market demand. I believe this is the right time to buy the stock for the long term.

ON's semiconductor solutions help its customers efficiently design their advanced electronic products. The company's custom ASIC and SoC devices have advanced logic capabilities that are used in designing many of its customers' products. Its sensor products are used in automotive, industrial, and IoT applications. The company has three reportable operating segments, which are the Power Solutions Group, the Analog Solutions Group, and the Intelligent Sensing Group.

Growth Drivers

The automotive industry is a key growth area for ON Semiconductor. The company is one of the top ten companies that supply semiconductor solutions to the automotive industry. ON supplies key ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) components, such as CMOS image sensors, microcontroller units (MCU), and electronic control units (ECU). ON has shipped 100 million image sensors for camera-based ADAS systems. Apart from ADAS, the company develops semiconductor solutions for vehicle electrification, conventional powertrain, lighting, in-vehicle networking, body electronics, and automotive power management. According to a research report, "The global automotive semiconductor market was valued at USD 40.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 109.56 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 17.9%, over the forecast period (2019 - 2024)." ON's automotive revenue will also grow at similar pace.

IoT is another growth space for ON Semiconductor. ON develops IoT prototyping platforms, actuators, connectivity ICs, sensors, and IoT power management solutions. The company manufactures PAN (personal area network) and LPWAN (low power wide area network) semiconductor solutions, which are ideal for IoT applications. PAN is a network of devices within a range of +/-10 meters from one's body, and LPWAN is ideal for devices that send small amount of data over a long range. According to a research report, "The IoT chip market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2024." ON's IoT revenue will also grow accordingly.

ON offers an array of industrial semiconductor solutions. It covers the following areas: energy infrastructure, cloud power, motor control, and robotics. ON's semiconductor solutions include IGBTs (insulated-gate bipolar transistor), power MOSFETs (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), power modules, and point-of-loads. The industrial semiconductor market offers higher margins than other semiconductor markets. According to a report, "The mid- to long-term demand for industrial electronics is expected to remain high, and industrial semiconductors are expected to increase their share of the overall market over the next five years." ON's industrial semiconductor demand and revenue should see similar growth.

Third Quarter Results

ON's third quarter 2019 revenue came in at $1,381.8 million, down 10% YoY and up 3% sequentially. The company incurred a GAAP net loss in the third quarter due to a one-time payment to settle all pending intellectual property litigations with Power Integrations (POWI). GAAP net loss was $0.15 per diluted share compared to a net income of $0.38 in the year-ago period. Its non-GAAP diluted earnings per share came in at $0.33 compared to $0.57 in the year-ago period. In the third quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses were $314 million compared to $322 million in the year-ago period. This was driven by aggressive expense control initiative. While the third quarter 2019 result was not outstanding, it was not too bad either.

The current slowdown in revenue and end-market demand is largely driven by macroeconomic and geopolitical factors. The company believes that despite the ongoing soft business environment, larger trends driving its business remain intact. The company is making long-term investments (for product development) to improve its competitive strength in its strategic end markets. In addition, the company has acquired a 300 millimeter fab in East Fishkill. I believe the company will emerge stronger from the current downturn.

Competitive Landscape

The general-purpose semiconductor industry, in which ON belongs to, is highly competitive. ON's competitors include Broadcom (AVGO), Diodes Incorporated (DIOD), Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY), Semtech Corporation (SMTC), STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), and Vishay Intertechnology (VSH).

Major international semiconductor companies and smaller companies focused on specific market niches are both ON's competitors. ON's competitive strength lies in its design expertise, breadth of product line and IP portfolio, and high-quality cost-effective manufacturing. ON's extensive product portfolio coupled with its design expertise enables the company to offer comprehensive solutions to its customers.

Valuation

ON's peer group includes Broadcom, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, and STMicroelectronics. ON's non-GAAP forward PE ratio is 14.65x, compared to Broadcom's 14.70x, Infineon's 23.81x, NXP's 15.47x, Texas Instruments' 22.39x, and STMicroelectronics' 22.34x. ON's trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 1.60x, compared to Broadcom's 5.65x, Infineon's 2.88x, NXP's 3.73x, Texas Instruments' 7.53x, and STMicroelectronics' 2.31x. ON's trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 8.74x, compared to Broadcom's 12.60x, Infineon's 15.47x, NXP's 14.34x, Texas Instruments' 15.67x, and STMicroelectronics' 12.38x.

The above six companies are trading at an average non-GAAP forward PE ratio of 18.89x, average trailing 12-month price to sales ratio of 3.95x, and average trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio of 13.2x. Clearly, ON is cheap compared to its competitors. In the last ten years, ON's revenue has increased at a CAGR of 12.25%, and EBITDA has increased at a CAGR of 14.95%. However, ON has a leveraged balance sheet. Its total cash on the balance sheet is $928.70 million and total debt on the balance sheet is $3.73 billion. Its net leverage is 2.15x, which is not alarming.

ON is funding some of its growth activities through debt, which the Street does not like. Therefore, it is available at a lower valuation. In addition, macroeconomic and geopolitical factors are there, which are responsible for revenue decline and lower valuation. The company will bounce back once the current downturn in the market will be over. I believe this is the right time to buy the stock for the long term.

I assume in the next five years ON's revenue will increase at a CAGR of 12.25%, the rate at which its revenue has grown in the last ten years. ON's trailing 12-month revenue is $5619.2 million. At a CAGR of 12.25%, its 2024 revenue will be $10,016 million or $24.39 per share. In the last one year, ON's share has traded in the price to sales ratio of 1.15x and 1.70x. Applying a price to sales ratio of 1.70x on the company's 2024 revenue per share, I get $41.46 as its 2024 share price.

Risks

ON's ten largest customers account for a significant portion of its revenue. If the company loses one or more of such customers or if one or more such customers significantly reduce orders, the company's revenue growth could be negatively impacted.

Customers within the automotive, industrial and communication industries account for a significant part of ON's revenue. These three industries are highly cyclical. A downturn in any of these industries could negatively impact the company's revenue growth.

The company has substantial indebtedness and it may need to incur additional indebtedness in future. If its total level of indebtedness increases further, its cash flow could be negatively impacted. This may restrict its ability to operate its business.

Conclusion

ON is a long-term growth story. Despite the current soft business environment, the company's long-term growth potential remains intact. The company is making long-term investments for new product development for its three most important end markets, which are automotive, industrial, and communication. ON's stock is attractively valued. Long-term investors can buy the stock around the current price.

