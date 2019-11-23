Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF: Buy Undervalued Dividend Growers

Co-produced with The Belgian Dentist

Low bond yields have driven many investors to look elsewhere for yield, essentially turning to so-called “bond proxies” - relatively boring companies that pay a high and consistent yield. Real estate and utilities, which both enjoy relatively steady streams of income, have tended to do well when bonds are doing well.

As a result of recent inflows into these sectors, however, both currently look overvalued compared to their own history.

Exhibit 1: Historical valuation

Source: JPM

Recently, long-term bond yields started rising again and this is negatively impacting the performance of REITs and utilities. Are all high dividend paying stocks overvalued and to be avoided at all costs? The answer is no.

But one has to be selective and to keep looking for undervalued assets. One such pocket of undervaluation can be found in stocks that grow their dividend consistently year after year.

Dividend growers

As a company grows its business and profits, it can increase its distributions to shareholders. While many people might believe that greater reinvestments would lead to greater growth, studies have shown that companies that choose to distribute a reasonable portion of their profits to company shareholders, rather than funnel those profits into other projects, generally do not suffer lower total returns because of those distributions.

According to research by Franklin Templeton, rising dividend companies tend to experience greater long-term stock price appreciation vs. companies that only maintain their dividends or don’t pay one at all.

Exhibit 2: Dividend growers outperformance (1972 -2012)

Part of the reason stems from the fact that companies with dividend policies in place tend to be better stewards of capital.

Dividend growers also tend to experience less volatility over time compared to other companies. These performance characteristics are a result of the strong business models and management teams committed to paying an increasing dividend through the ups and downs of the business cycle.

Exhibit 3: Risk and return

Normally, higher returns go hand in hand with higher risk. But this is an example of the opposite.

Dividend growers and initiators have the highest returns and the lowest volatility.

Companies that cut or eliminate their dividend have the lowest returns and the highest volatility.

Companies that pay a stable dividend are close to dividend growers and initiators, but have a lower return and higher volatility.

Companies that pay no dividend perform slightly better than dividend cutters or eliminators with almost the same high volatility.

When investors are looking for a source of income in a low rate world but also are seeking more stability, it may be more optimal to focus on dividend growers. Unlike high dividend yield strategies, where the emphasis is only on the yield being paid today, there's more attention paid to the sustainability of dividend growth strategies. Just look at the payout ratio, which shows the median dividend growth stock has a payout ratio of 48.6 vs. 65.4 for high dividend yield strategies. This means that the dividend safety for dividend growth stock is higher than the average high dividend yield stock.

Kings, Champions, Aristocrats and Achievers

Depending on how many years a company has increased its dividend, certain labels are attributed to that stock. The best are arguably called dividend kings: Companies with 50 years-plus of consecutive dividend increases!

Next come the dividend champions: Companies with 25 years-plus of consecutive dividend increases. Dividend champions that are also part of the S&P 500 are called dividend aristocrats.

Companies with 10 years-plus of consecutive dividend increases are called dividend contenders.

Dividend contenders that are listed on Nasdaq are called dividend achievers.

The dividend achievers list was introduced by Moody’s back in 1979. Their investor service developed a model to determine which are the best dividend paying stocks. In 2012, Nasdaq bought the brand and declined this index in many sub-categories.

The Nasdaq US Broad Dividend Achievers Index is comprised of US companies with at least 10 consecutive years of increasing annual regular dividend payments. A sub-category of the Nasdaq US Broad Dividend Achievers Index is the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers 50 Index. This index is comprised of the top 50 securities by dividend yield from the Nasdaq US Broad Dividend Achievers Index.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Achievers Index a security must meet the following criteria:

Be included in the Nasdaq US Broad Dividend Achievers Index;

US Broad Dividend Achievers Index; Have a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion; and

Not be a security issued by a REIT or limited partnership.

The securities in the index are ranked in descending order based on their trailing 12-month dividend yield. The top 50 securities are included in the Index, as long as no sector has no more than 12 securities. Other rules include:

No sector can have more than twelve (12) securities; No sector can have a weight of more than 25% in the Index; No single stock can have a weight of more than 4% in the Index

As with any index there is also an ETF that tracks the index.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) has almost $1 billion AUM and an expense ratio of 0.53%.

As can be seen from exhibit 4, the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has high exposure to consumer staples and utilities sectors. These sectors represent about 45.5% of its total portfolio. Consumer staples and utilities sectors are generally considered as defensive sectors. Most of them derive their revenue from the day to day needs of consumers (e.g. foods, household products and electricity). They should be less impacted by an economic downturn and hence able to keep on growing their dividend. (By rule the ETF holds no REITs.)

Exhibit 4: Sector allocation

In the top-10 holdings we see some interesting financials like Invesco (IVZ) and Lazard (LAZ) and notice also two tobacco stocks, Altria (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM).

Exhibit 5: Top-10 holdings

The stock with the biggest weight in the ETF is Vector Group (VGR). One often hears that the safest dividend is one that has just been raised. This is by definition the case with dividend achievers in general, but this doesn’t mean that a dividend raise is guaranteed. Vector Group just proved this by cutting its dividend. Vector Group probably will be excluded from the index after the next rebalancing (scheduled for the third Friday in December).

Valuation

While the stock market in general is between fair value and expensive if we look at the current dividend yield compared to the average of the past five years, this is not the case for the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF. The current dividend yield of 3.6% is clearly above the average of the past five years.

Exhibit 6: Dividend yield

Source: Koyfin

When we look at the current dividend yield of PEY, compared to other dividend growth stocks ETF like the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), we see that it has a dividend yield twice as high. It also has a higher dividend yield than several other dividend growth ETFs.

Exhibit 7: Dividend yield

Source: Seeking Alpha

With an average price/earnings ratio of 14.5 and a price/book ratio of 1.8 the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF is cheaply valued compared to the stock market in general.

Conclusion

Some high dividend paying stocks look overvalued but this doesn’t mean all high yielders need to be avoided at all costs. Within those stocks one can find so called pockets of undervaluation, likedividend-growing stocks.

A commitment to a growing dividend indicates a strong business and a management priority on returning cash to shareholders, both important drivers of long-term stock appreciation. And as I stated, dividend growth companies tend to experience greater long-term stock price appreciation with lower volatility.

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF focuses on those dividend growing stocks with the highest yield that are listed on Nasdaq. This ETF is currently cheaply valued both vs. it's own history and vs. the stock market in general.

