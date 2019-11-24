A Golden Year Ahead In 2020

Gold hit rock bottom around the turn of this century when the United Kingdom, in its infinite wisdom, sold half of its reserves of the yellow metal. The sale was more than ironic on many levels. London is the hub of the international gold market, and the Bank of England had been both a regulator and custodian for the world's oldest means of exchange. The UK decided that gold had become nothing more than a barbarous relic from yesteryear when the Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown decided to sell over 300 tons of gold at prices between $250 and $300 per ounce. He figured that the money raised would do better sitting in currency reserves. At today's interest rates, the reserves held in euros and yen decline in value each year. Gold dealers around the world affectionately refer to the Chancellor's sale as gold's "Brown Bottom."

The liquidation was so bad that the UK decided that Gordon Brown was better off as the nation's Prime Minister than with his fingers on the UK's checkbook.

In the aftermath of the sale, which no other central bank in the world followed, the price of gold took off on the upside. Just one decade after the UK gold auctions, the price of gold rose to a record high at $1920.70 per ounce, over seven times higher than the "Brown Bottom."

After a correction that took gold to a low at $1046.20 in late 2015, gold consolidated at under $1377.50 from July 2016 through June 2019 when it broke out to the upside.

The next leg of a long-term bull market in gold is underway. 2020 could be a year of new and exciting highs for the yellow metal given the current state of the world. If gold is going to continue to reach new heights, gold producing companies are likely to outperform the percentage gains in the precious metal on the upside. The junior gold miners tend to do even better than the leading companies in bull markets, given their leverage. The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product (GDXJ) holds a diversified portfolio of shares in the top junior gold mining companies.

2019 was a watershed year for gold

When the US Federal Reserve told markets that short-term interest rates would move lower by the end of 2019 in June, it lit a bullish fuse under the gold market. At the same time, the escalation of the trade war between the US and China added fuel to the fire.

The long-term quarterly chart highlights that gold had traded in a $331.30 band between $1046.20 and $1377.50 from April 2014 through June 2019. The half-decade consolidation after gold fell from its 2011 record high came to an end after in June when gold broke through the $1377.50 level like a hot knife goes through butter. Gold rose to a high at $1559.80 in early September, the highest price since April 2013, where it ran out of upside steam. The price corrected to a low at $1446.20 but has not come close to the $1377.50 level, which stands as critical technical support.

The quarterly chart shows that price momentum and relative strength indicators continue to rise. Historical volatility declined to under 10%, which is the lowest level since 2010 and 2011 when gold was on its way to the all-time high at over $1920 per ounce. Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market has climbed steadily throughout 2019, reaching a new record peak at 719,211 contracts on November 19. Rising price and increasing open interest is typically a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. Moreover, the steady increase in open interest in the gold futures market is a sign of more investment demand for the yellow metal.

2019 was a watershed year for the gold market. We could see a follow through on the upside in 2020.

Interest rates are not going higher next year

The Fed had increased the Fed Funds rate by a total of one full percentage point in 2018. At the same time, its balance sheet normalization program up upward pressure on interest rates further out along the yield curve. The Fed's pivot in June led to three rate cuts for a total of 75 basis points. The central bank also ended its quantitative tightening program. At the same time, the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate by ten basis points to negative 50 points in September. The ECB began quantitative easing to the tune of 20 billion euros per month in November. Gold not only broke to the upside in dollar terms in June and followed through until early September, but the yellow metal also made a new all-time high in euros, pounds, yen, and a host of world currencies over the past months.

The US Fed is not likely to cut the Fed Funds rate again at its December meeting. However, Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear that rates are not going higher any time soon. Since 2020 is an election year in the US, and the Fed is an apolitical body, the central bank could leave short-term rates at the current 1.50%-1.75% throughout next year. The Fed would not want to make any monetary policy moves that the market could interpret as favoring one side of the political aisle or the other during the election process.

The dollar index is likely to drift around the current level

Gold rose in all world currencies over the past months even though the dollar index continues to rise. Gold ignored its traditional inverse relationship with the US dollar, which could be one of the most bullish signs for the price of the yellow metal. I believe that gold has told the world that the flood of easy money via central bank accommodation since the 2008 global financial crisis has devalued all fiat currencies. The dollar had rallied as US economic growth led the world. Rising interest rates in the US from 2014 through the end of 2018 increased the rate differential between the dollar and other world currencies, causing the dollar index to climb.

The weekly chart shows that the US dollar index, which has an over 57% weighting to the euro currency, rose from 88.15 in February 2018 to the most recent high at 99.33 in early September. When the dollar index was on its low during the week of February 12, 2018, the price of gold was at a high at $1361.40 per ounce. The dollar index reached its most recent high during the same week when gold climbed to $1559.80. The historical inverse relationship between the dollar and gold has not worked as the dollar index moved to the upside.

Meantime, the departure from a historical trading relationship does not mean that a falling dollar will not prevent gold from rising in 2020. The 100 level on the dollar index stands as technical resistance, but the crucial test is at the 2017 high at 103.815. We could see lots of volatility in the dollar index in 2020 as it is an election year where the Presidency and the future of US policy are up for grabs.

The U.S. election could be wild

The US has had plenty of contentious Presidential elections throughout its history. The 2016 contest was a rough and tumble affair, primarily because of the campaign and style of President Donald J. Trump. President Trump shocked then world when he sent the favorite Hillary Clinton packing on election day. While Ms. Clinton won a majority of the popular vote, Mr. Trump won a virtual landslide in the electoral college.

The 2020 contest will be even more contentious as President Trump limps into the election after a likely impeachment where the Senate does not convict and remove him from office. His opponent from the other side of the political aisle has not emerged. The trend among Democrats is to adopt a more progressive platform that would include sweeping tax, regulatory, and energy policy changes. Therefore, the US will go to the polls in November 2020 in an election that will not only select the President but will be a referendum on the progressive agenda and future course of US policy. Markets could become highly volatile throughout 2020 as uncertainty over the election and rhetoric between the candidates rises to a crescendo. If the world learned anything from the 2016 contest in the US, it is that Donald Trump is a master campaigner and a formidable opponent for anyone the Democrats nominate.

Meanwhile, the trade war, Iran, and the many other issues facing the world could add to uncertainty in 2020.

Buying gold on weakness using GDXJ

Aside from the bull market trend that began in the early part of this century, there are a host of reasons why risk-reward in the gold market favors the upside in 2020. I remain bullish on the price prospects for the yellow metal and believe that any price weakness over the coming weeks will turn out to be a buying opportunity.

Gold mining stocks tend to outperform gold on a percentage basis on the upside. Junior gold mining companies that explore for the yellow metal often display explosive results when the gold bull charges higher.

I prefer holding a portfolio of junior gold mining shares to mitigate the idiosyncratic risk of individual companies. The most recent top holdings of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Mining ETF product include:

GDXJ is a highly liquid ETF product with $4.51 billion in net assets that trades an average of over 16 million shares each day. The average yield of 0.35% offsets the majority of the 0.54% expense ratio for long-term holders of the ETF product. Junior gold mining shares tend to outperform the price action in the gold market on the upside and underperform on the downside.

The price of nearby gold futures rose from a low at $1266 to a high at $1559.80 or 23.2% in 2018. The recent correction took gold to a low at $1446.20 or 7.3%.

The chart shows that GDXJ rose from $27.80 to $43.10 per share or 55%. During the correction, GDXJ fell to a low of $35.69 or 17.2% lower than the peak of this year. The junior gold mining ETF provides around double leverage on the up and the downside compared to the percentage moves in the price of gold.

I expect that gold will follow through on the upside in 2020 and could provide explosive returns. Buying products like GDXJ on any price weakness over the coming weeks could be an excellent way to prepare for the coming year.

