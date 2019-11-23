Crude Oil Term Structure Favors Long Positions

The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures has traded in a range from $44.35 to $66.60 in 2019. However, the price of the WTI energy commodity futures has not been below the $50 per barrel level since the week of January 7. The price of NYMEX futures hit its high for this year in late April, and since then, it has made lower highs. However, the price of the energy commodity has also made higher lows for most of this year as price variance declined.

The term structure or a market's forward curve is the price differential between one delivery period and another. When nearby prices are lower than deferred prices, markets tend to be in equilibrium or a state of oversupply. The differential between a lower nearby price and higher deferred price is the market's contango.

In situations where prices for nearby delivery are higher than prices for future delivery dates, the backwardation is a sign of tightness or supply concerns in the market.

The term structure in both the NYMEX WTI futures and the ICE Brent futures markets are in a state of backwardation. The forward curve favors long positions so long as the price of nearby NYMEX futures remains above $50 per barrel.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) is a double leveraged tool that holds swaps and futures. Rolling those positions in a rising market benefits holders of UCO.

Crude oil has support at $50 - OPEC meets in early December

The price of crude oil has made lower higher and higher lows throughout 2019 as the trading range has narrowed from the previous year. In 2018, crude oil traded from a low of $42.36 to a high of $76.90, or $34.54 per barrel. So far, in 2019, the band on nearby NYMEX crude oil futures has been from $44.35 to $66.60 or $22.25 per barrel, over 35% lower than in 2018.

Last year, in Q4, crude oil fell from the very top to the very bottom of its trading range between October and December.

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures has been bouncing off the $50 per barrel level throughout 2019. After reaching the high of the year in April, the price fell to a low of $50.60 in early June. A recovery to just under $61 in July gave way to a decline to $50.52 in early August. In mid-September, the drone attack on Saudi oilfields that knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's daily output sent the price to a lower high at $63.38 per barrel. The Saudis quickly repaired the damage and restored production, sending the price back to a low at $50.99 in early October. At the $57.60 per barrel level on November 22, the price of crude oil was moving towards the upper end of its trading range.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators are on either side of the 50 level, but both are close to neutral territory at the current price level. Weekly historical volatility had been in a range from 15.79% to 47.26% in 2019. At 26.75% on November 22, the measure of price variance is below the midpoint of the year.

Crude oil has been bouncing off the $50 per barrel level in 2019, and the next significant event will be the December 5 and 6 OPEC meeting. If the cartel extends or increases the production cut from the 1.2 million barrel per day level, the price of the energy commodity could edge higher.

Iran and trade are the two leading issues

Iran continues to experience severe economic challenges because of US sanctions. The mid-September attack on Saudi Arabia was the last provocative action that impacted the price of crude oil. The region has been calm over the past two months. However, the standoff between the US and Iran and the ongoing proxy war between the Saudis and Iranians threatened further retaliatory acts by Iran that could impact the oil market at any time. Any actions that affect the production, refining or logistical routes for the energy commodity could cause an increase in price variance. The current tensions mean that the odds of a price spike are greater on the up than the downside over the coming months.

When it comes to the ongoing trade war between the US and China, optimism over a "phase one" deal is good news for the global economy, while setbacks and a return to pessimism over trade would cause fears of a worldwide recession to return. The price of crude oil is likely to continue to move higher with optimism and lower with pessimism.

Term structure is in backwardation

The forward curve in the crude oil market continues to remain in backwardation when it comes to both NYMEX WTI futures and ICE Brent futures.

The chart shows that on November 21 crude oil for delivery in January 2020 was trading at $58.58 with the January 2021 crude oil at $54.21, January 2022 at $52.55, and January 2023 at $52.03 per barrel. The backwardation of 7.5% between the first months in 2020 and 2021, 10.3% from 2020 and 2022, and 11.2% from 2020 to 2023 is a sign of some tightness in the crude oil market.

The January spreads from 2020-2021, 2020-2022, and 2020-2023 in Brent futures on November 21 were at around backwardations of 7.6%, 9.7%, and 10.2% levels, respectively.

The backwardations in WTI and Brent futures markets are a sign of concerns over tight supplies.

Buying dips and rolling creates a yield in the current environment

From an investment or trading perspective, the backwardation in the crude oil forward curve is a debit for those holding short positions and credit for longs. When rolling a long risk position from one month to the next in a backwardated market, a market participant sells the nearby futures contract and purchases the deferred contract, which results in a credit.

Short term spreads can swing back and forth between backwardation and contango, during roll periods. As an example, the current December-January roll in WTI futures has moved from backwardation in mid-September to a small contango as of November 19

The chart of the prices of February 2020 minus January 2020 NYMEX crude oil futures shows that the spread was at a backwardation of 14 cents per barrel on November 22.

The short-term spreads can tell us a lot about risk positions in the oil market, but the longer-term spreads can create an opportunity for oil bulls in the current state of backwardation. Rolling longer-term risk positions in a backwardated market lower the cost of the long position via the credit for selling the premium and buying the energy commodity for nearby versus deferred delivery months.

For a long in the oil market, backwardation can be an excellent benefit, while contango can be a curse.

UCO benefits from the forward curve

Leveraged ETF and ETN products magnify profits and losses in the assets they represent. Many of these products use options and other derivative products to create leverage. However, the derivatives come at a price, which is time decay.

In the oil market, a backwardation could offset some of the cost of leverage when rolling hedges for the administrators and issuers of the products. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product is a double leveraged tool that holds swaps and futures. The most recent top holdings of USO include:

USO rolls its swaps and futures positions periodically. When the oil market is in backwardation, those rolls often result in a credit that benefits those holding long positions.

Meanwhile, any investments in options continue to experience time decay, which eats away at the value of the product over time, so timing is an essential factor when using leveraged tools even in the crude oil market. The fund summary for UCO states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. The fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in futures contracts for WTI sweet, light crude oil listed on the NYMEX, ICE Futures U.S. or other U.S. exchanges and listed options on such contracts. It will not invest directly in oil. Source: Yahoo Finance

Purchasing crude oil or products like UCO when the price of nearby NYMEX futures approached the $50 in 2019 has been a profitable strategy. The price of nearby January NYMEX futures rallied from $50.69 on October 3 to a high at $58.74 per barrel on November 22 or 15.88%.

Over the same period, UCO moved from $14.28 to $18.83 per share or 31.86%, which was double the percentage gain in the December futures.

UCO has net assets of $334.51 million, trades an average of around 3.6 million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio.

With crude oil in backwardation, the term structure continues to favor those market participants who hold nearby long positions and roll them to futures delivery periods at a credit. Meanwhile, crude oil continues to display a solid level of support at $50 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. Until the price falls below the half-century mark, buying dips when the energy commodity falls towards the low end of its trading range and taking profits on recoveries is likely to continue to be the optimal strategy.

