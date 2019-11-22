Natural Gas Market Overview: Bullish Weather And Bullish Non-Degree-Day Factors Support Natural Gas Prices

Non-degree-day factor adds as much as 2 bcf/d of extra natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to last year).

We expect dry gas production to peak this year and remain essentially flat for the whole of 2020.

We currently expect the EIA to report a draw of 32 bcf next week, which is 38 bcf smaller than a year ago and 28 bcf smaller vs. the five-year norm.

This report covers the week ending November 22, 2019.

Total Demand

We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 733 bcf for the week ending November 22 (down 8.8% w-o-w (week over week) but up 1.1% y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive, but declined from +32% to +17% (see the chart below). We estimate that total demand has been above the five-year norm for 45 consecutive weeks now.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) rose by 7.0% w-o-w (from 3 to 4), while the number of heating degree-days (HDDs) dropped by 24.6% (from 166 to 125). Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) was as much as 20.3% below last year's level, but only 1.5% below the norm.

Consumption-wise, Friday's GFS 06z Ensemble model was slightly bearish vs. previous results. However, projected (15-day) average consumption is still above 100 bcf/d, which is bullish compared to historical averages and also compared to year-ago results. TDDs are trending higher, but the GFS model is still more bullish than the ECMWF model.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-degree-day factors

Non-degree-day factors are mostly bullish (vs. last year). The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were mostly above the norm (13.6 GW per day on average) - see the chart below.

The average spread between natural gas and coal decreased by -$0.081 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas dropped, while the price of coal remained essentially unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 5.6 bcf/d this week (up 1.5 bcf/d vs. 2018 and up 0.01 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Wind speeds were mostly stronger y-o-y, but hydro inflows were weaker. On balance, in the week ending November 22, these two factors probably displaced some 200 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2018).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from the non-degree-day factors this week should be positive at around +2.5 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector, which is 2.1 bcf/d above last year's results.

Exports

Total exports were up 5.4% w-o-w - primarily due to stronger pipeline exports into Canada and robust LNG sales (please note that our LNG export estimates are based on the vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows). According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, and Freeport) served 13 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 47 bcf (just 1.2 bcf short of an all-time high). Total LNG feed gas flows averaged 7.3 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports increased by 25.6% in the week ending November 22.

Currently, we expect natural gas exports to average 13.6 bcf/d in November, 14.4 bcf/d in December, and 15.0 bcf/d in January (see the chart below). The share of LNG exports should reach 49% in December 2019.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 129 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 96.5 bcf/d in November, 94.9 bcf/d in December, and 93.9 bcf/d in January. In the week ending November 22, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 104.0 bcf per day (down 0.1% w-o-w but up 7.6% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total "non-adjusted" supply-demand balance for the week ending November 22 should be negative at around -0.70 bcf/d, which is approximately 6.25 bcf/d looser compared to the same week in 2018 (see the chart below). Next week (ending November 29), the balance is projected to get ever looser. Annual difference should be around +6.95 bcf/d (i.e., -0.31 bcf/d in 2019 vs. -7.26 bcf/d in 2018) - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. Please note that total SD balance does not equal storage flows.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 32 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -44 bcf over the next two weeks (three EIA reports). Natural gas storage "deficit" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to narrow from -60 bcf today to -27 bcf for the week ending December 6.

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.