PetroTal: Unknown E&P Microcap With Huge Potential

A good entry point has been created by a mistake in reporting cash and equivalents in an October RNS (already corrected and CFO substituted).

Introduction

PetroTal Corp. (OTC:PTALF) (formerly Sterling Resources Ltd.) is an international oil and gas microcap ($175mm market cap - no debt) domiciled in Canada and publicly traded in TSX-V and LSE.

Through its two subsidiaries in Peru, the Company is currently engaged in the ongoing development of oil in Block 95 with a focus on the Bretaña oil field. Additionally, the Company has exploration prospects and leads in Block 107.

Why is it so cheap?

First of all, the negative sentiment towards E&P companies is extreme, as it is shown in the graph below.

Secondly, and this is one of my favorite inefficiencies; producing assets are located in a country different to the ones where the Company's shares are publicly listed.

In addition, we are talking about a microcap, which in general has not benefited from the impressive stock return in 2019.

But what has created the recent opportunity has been a correction in 3Q results of the cash and cash equivalents held by the company:

It has come to management's attention during the preparation of the Financial Statements that, the cash and cash equivalents amount of approximately $40 million stated in the Company's RNS dated October 21, 2019 was incorrect. The Company's actual cash and cash equivalents position as at September 30, 2019 was $20.5 million, and its total current assets, which in addition to the cash and cash equivalents comprise of VAT receivables ($9.9 million), trade & other receivables ($2 million), inventory ($8.5 million), and advances & prepaid expenses ($0.78 million), totaled $41.7 million as at September 30, 2019. The main reason for the difference is that the RNS dated October 21, 2019 incorrectly grouped these current asset items as cash and cash equivalents.

The first consequence was a sharp price drop, which gives us a good entry point. The second was the appointment of Mr. Douglas Urch as CFO (former chairman of the board). Mr. Urch, a Chartered Professional Accountant, who was an initial investor in the Company, has more than 35 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

And finally, the Company is funding aggressive growth through capital raises, which dilutes future benefits, but on the other hand, does not compromise its future financial health by issuing debt.

Assets

Country Overview

All of its assets are located in Peru, which is a constitutional democratic republic with an average 5.8% GDP growth rate over the last decade.

Its rating is A3 Stable according to Moody's.

There is already an established oil and gas industry in Peru whose operators include Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF), Cepsa, GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Tullow (OTCPK:TUWLF), Anadarko (NYSE:APC). The domestic production is around 154 kbopd and the domestic demand is around 267 kbopd, growing at 5.4% CAGR during the last 12 years.

Bretaña

The Bretaña oil field is the only one producing at this moment. It is located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru, Block 95 in image above. This oil field has 330 million barrels of oil in place, as estimated by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. ("NSAI"), a qualified reserves evaluator, effective December 31, 2018.

The current estimate of 39.4 MMBO of gross 2P reserves is based on a 12% recovery factor. Nevertheless, according to data from Petroperu S.A., analog fields show that the potential recovery could be significantly higher, ranging from 19.1% to 41.6%.

This would mean more than 50 MMBO of gross 2P reserves under a feasible 16% recovery factor.

The 2P reserve NPV-10 of this field according to the company is $535 million.

This oil field has produced an average of 4,760 BOPD during the third quarter, reaching new record production with the last 30 days of the quarter averaging over 8,500 BOPD, with all five oil wells online.

The Company expects to expand its production capacity to 12,500 BOPD by mid-2020.

During the third quarter of this year, the Company has also upgraded the production facilities, expanding PetroTal's production capacity to over 7,500 BOPD, which will be increased to over 10,000 BOPD in December 2019. Incremental implementation of phase two of the Company's production facilities is planned for July 2020. When fully integrated by year-end 2020, PetroTal will have the capacity to produce up to 20,000 BOPD.

This field on its own would justify a much higher valuation of the company, not only because of its 2020 estimated production of 10 kbopd but because of its conservative estimated 2P reserve NPV-10 ($535mm).

Osheki

With mean estimate unrisked prospective resources of 534 MMBO, this field is not producing yet. Farmout process is underway, with the first exploration well targeted for first months of 2020.

As this is not producing yet, I consider it as positive optionality, thus I will not consider it in my valuation.

NOLs

PetroTal has around $300 million in NOLs to offset tax liabilities for next 4-5 years.

Valuation

2020 2021 Brent Price $ 50 60 65 50 60 65 Production (kbo) 10 10 10 20 20 20 Operating cost per bo 11 11 11 11 11 11 G&A Expenses per bo 4 4 4 4 4 4 Quality discount per bo 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 Royalties per bo 3 3.6 3.9 4.1 5.0 5.4 Lifting Cost per bo 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 Transportation cost per bo 9.5 9.5 9.5 9.5 9.5 9.5 Operating Netback per bo 10.6 20.0 24.7 9.4 18.6 23.2 Operating Cash Flow (M$) 38.5 72.8 90.0 68.8 135.8 169.3 Diluted Share Count 700 700 Actual Share Price (US$) 0.255 0.255 Net Debt 0 0 EV (M$) 178.5 178.5 EV/OCF 4.6 2.5 2.0 2.6 1.3 1.1 3x EV/OCF Implied share price (US$) 0.17 0.31 0.39 0.29 0.58 0.73 Potential upside -35% 22% 51% 16% 128% 184%

Notes:

PetroTal only produces oil, so oil barrels do not account for gas production.

G&A and operating costs per boe are expected to be reduced as production increases, but I prefer to be conservative on this assumption.

1 CAD = 0.75 USD.

6% royalties for 10 kbopd / 8.25% royalties for 20 kbopd.

Share count increased 30M to account for warrants and stock option dilution.

2P reserves are sufficiently high to rely on a cash flow valuation.

NOLs are not considered.

As shown above, if it is able to achieve 20 kbopd production in 2021, the Company can become a multibagger from this entry point, even with Brent price in $60 (which I honestly think will be above this level).

Risks

Some of the most important risks are:

Operating risks: There is a non-negligible risks such as the Company not being able to achieve production targets or have higher costs than predicted.

Oil price drop. We are talking about an operating levered company, thus small variations in oil prices have great impacts in cash flow statement.

CEO and CFO were engaged with companies that filed for bankruptcy. While this is not a good sign, this risk is mitigated here as there is no debt in place.

Mr. Zúñiga (CEO) was an officer of BPZ, a corporation engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and gas in Peru. BPZ filed a voluntary petition for reorganization relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code on March 9, 2015. Mr. Urch (CFO) was a director of Underground Energy Corporation ("Underground Canada") when, as a result of Underground Canada's failure to file its year-end and interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, the British Columbia Securities Commission issued a cease trade order on all of the securities of Underground Canada on July 4, 2013 and the TSXV suspended trading of Underground Canada's shares. The cease trade order and trading suspension remain in effect. - Source: Management Information Circular 2019

The Company is highly illiquid and consequently highly volatile.

Country risk: Even if Peru is a stable democratic country, it has not the same guarantees as that of US, Canada or Europe.

Directors have a really small participation in the Company's capital (<2%). Nevertheless, Gran Tierra Resources Ltd. controls 45% of the capital and Meridian Capital International Fund (Hong Kong) 11%, thus ensuring that there is external control of the directors and that a potential takeover would have a fair price.

Dilution: There is a non-negligible risk that the Company funds its future growth by issuing shares.

Conclusion

It is obvious that investing in an E&P microcap is highly risky, which is why I am really cautious when allocating capital to investments like this.

Nevertheless, I think that at this share price (CAD 0.34), PTALF's upside potential more than offsets these risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTALF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.