CEO Makes Big Purchases In Beaten Down Telenav

We take a look at the investment case for this beaten-down, small-cap tech stock in the paragraphs below.

However, the CEO just made some significant purchases, the company has a rock-solid balance sheet and is cheap on a price to sales basis.

Telenav has lost 50% of its valuation in a market since an unexpected announcement in early September.

Today, we take a look at small tech stock that lost almost 50% of its value in one day in early September on an unexpected development. The CEO just made a significant purchase in the shares, and the company recently posted Q3 results. We take a look at this $5 small-cap concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Telenav, Inc. (TNAV) is a Santa Clara, California based provider of location-based services and products for connected cars and advertising. These offerings are provided through the company's car and advertising platforms and include GPS satellite navigation, local search, automotive navigation solutions, and mobile advertising. Telenav was primarily a mobile navigation and advertising business a decade ago but now derives most of its revenue from Ford (F), as well as other automobile manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. Telenav was founded in 1999 and went public in 2010, raising net proceeds of $44.6 million at $8 per share. The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending June 30th. Its market cap is currently is approximately $260 million.

GM Announcement:

Telenav plunged some 45% in early September after General Motors (GM) announced that it will build Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) apps directly into its vehicles' touchscreen displays. Investors took this news as a direct threat to Telenav which offers GPS navigation, search, infotainment, and mobile advertising on its platforms.

However, Google Apps will not made available in GM cars until the 2021 model year at the earliest. In addition, Telenav still has a partnership and contract with GM through the 2025 model year. Finally, GM represents just 18% of the company's overall revenues at the moment. The company came out almost immediately with an announcement that this unexpected development will not affect its profit forecasts for 2019, 2020, or 2021 as it reiterated its previous guidance.

First Quarter Results:

The company had a mixed first quarter report posted earlier this month (the company operates on a different fiscal year than most). The company loss per share was 13 cents, about four cents a share below the consensus. More importantly, revenue growth of nearly 40% on a year-over-year basis saw the company take in nearly $65 million in sales during the quarter. This was nearly $2 million over expectations.

The GAAP loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $(2.1) million compared with $(6.1) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The company ended the quarter with over $120 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance. Telenav has no debt.

Insider Buying & Analyst Activity:

The company's CEO purchased 150,000 shares in equal installment in three installments from November 18th through November 20th. It was the first insider activity in the stock since this individual purchase 60,000 shares (at much higher prices) in mid-August.

Analysts are not as sanguine on the shares. Since the GM announcement, two analyst firms (Craig-Hallum and Northland Securities) have slapped Hold ratings on the stock, while only B. Riley FBR ($6.50 price target) has reissued a Buy rating.

Verdict:

I still have a small speculative position in Telenav. Roughly half the company's market cap is represented by cash on the balance sheet. Taking that out, the stock seems cheap from a price to sales basis. Despite analyst pessimism, the sell-off on the GM announcement does seem overdone. Something the CEO seems to concur with given recent purchases. The stock might have also formed a bottom just under current trading levels.

