Retirement: Layering In Recession Resistance To Your Income Portfolio

Many overlook preparing their whole portfolio instead of only one section of it.

We believe in investing in all high-yield sectors, not just one or two.

We at High Dividend Opportunities are always keeping an eye on the sky of the markets. Knowing where the market is headed is half the battle and our members get regular updates - like a weather forecast - so they can be prepared. Often when storms are looming or floodwaters are rising, preparation is the difference between disaster or success.

Weather Proofing Is Essential

When a storm is coming, homeowners take various steps to prepare their homes.

Some homeowners will board up their windows in case of strong wind gusts or flying debris. Others will fill sandbags and stack them around their homes to protect their valuables and stop flooding from destroying their possessions. Ironically, often many take no steps at all or do the least amount of effort to protect their most valuable asset.

Others take extreme measures.

Those that do and do it well often walk away from disaster with little harm. Their most valuable possession is left standing when others have been swallowed up. We're not talking home defense today. We're talking about something just as valuable to many as their home - their income stream. During a bull market, income streams for many investors have seemed invincible. Dividends and distributions have been on the rise, and investor confidence has been buoyed by a long-lasting bull market.

Taking Steps is Essential

Investors need to prepare their income stream for a coming recession. This means taking steps to be ready BEFORE the storm or recession comes. How have we at High Dividend Opportunities been doing this? By shifting our portfolio into more preferred stocks, bonds, and fixed income securities. So what types of securities provide the best recession-resistant income for your portfolio?

Why Invest in High Dividend Stocks?

Why should you invest in high-yielding dividend stocks? They provide high immediate income. This income is the only form of real return an investor can receive while still holding onto their shares of a company. It is cold hard cash and provides a buffer against the volatility of the market!

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we are experts at finding high-quality, undervalued dividend stocks for you to invest in. This creates high-yielding opportunities where normally they wouldn’t or shouldn’t exist. We issue real-time buy alerts to our members to capture these high yields allowing you to get more income to reinvest elsewhere or live on!

Preferred Stocks

Preferred stocks are a great example of a recession-resistant option. Why? Because preferred dividends must be paid prior to common dividends. This means that finding a company with a strongly covered dividend often means an even more strongly covered preferred dividend. High Dividend Opportunities has been writing articles about mis-priced and well-covered preferreds for our members and the public. These articles highlight fantastic recession-resistant options. Recently we highlighted preferreds issued by Nustar (NS) which have solidly covered yields above 8%! Like the yield offered by NuStar Energy L.P., 8.50% Series A Fixed to Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NS.PA). We also like preferred issued by Colony (CLNY) like Colony Capital, 8.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (CLNY.PB) which yields 8.1%

The beauty of preferreds is that the vast majority of them have a PAR value of $25. This means they are easy to pick up. Individual shares will also be providing an anchor point to limit their trading up or down while collecting high yields. Our preferred stock portfolio includes more than 50 high-yield preferred stocks that we are recommending to our members with an average yield of 7%.

High-Quality Sectors

REITs and MLPs are two common types of recession proofing your income stream. Why? Well, REITs are often in low-capital long-term leases that are essential to doing business. MLPs likewise run on long-term fixed contracts that are insulated to other market conditions. Energy Transfer (ET) is a prime example of this. It yields 9.6% and is highly covered by its earnings.

Another excellent MLP choice for investors who prefer to not receive a K-1 at tax time is Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP). TRGP recently has seen extra volatility due to negative earnings release, but being the second fastest growing MLP in the United States.

Source: TRGP Earning Slides

The majority of TRGP's growth and new revenue will kick in later this year - meaning the currently available 9% yield will not last long as the market takes notice. Adding this midstream company to your portfolio now will help recession-proof your income before other investors jump on-board.

Looking into REITs, both Annaly Capital (NLY) and AGNC Investment (AGNC) are great options. They yield 10.9 and 11.32% respectively. These MREITs work in a counter-cyclical manner much like preferreds and other fixed-income choices do. This means they perform the strongest when the market it as its weakest. This extended bull market has taken a toll on both NLY and AGNC forcing dividend cuts and driving price declines. We're investing in them now so as rates are cut and the economy slows we can capture the gains they'll achieve in a recession.

Fixed Income Options

Another line of defense we are using here at High Dividend Opportunities are Fixed Income Options. One method we have been taken advantage of is finding mispriced bonds and baby bonds to invest in. These positions move us higher in the capital stack of a company and when mispriced provide both strong income AND capital gains are maturity.

For example, we looked at a bond from The GEO Group Inc (GEO), a REIT that specializes in correctional and detention facilities. Geo Group Inc 2026 6.0% Bonds CUSIP# 36162JAB2 have been trading at a discount to par and a Yield-To-Call in excess of 9%. Furthermore, we have highlighted Sachem Capital Corp., 7.125% Notes due 6/30/2024 (SCCB) which yields 7.125% matures 6/30/2024 and is callable 6/30/2021 from Sachem Capital (SACH).

Finding covered dividends from fix income funds or stocks provide a clear revenue stream in the turbulent winds during a recession as well as a means to capture capital gains.

Don't Depend on One Line of Defense

The biggest mistake you could make from reading this report is thinking that one line of defense is enough. When protecting your home, doing one step to defend it is often not enough. If you board only your first-floor windows, your second floor is exposed. If you board all your windows, you're still susceptible to flooding.

At HDO, we encourage everyone to do it all. Invest in REITs, MLPs, Preferreds and Fixed Income. Many investors, unfortunately, focus solely on one area or sector and leave gaping holes in protecting their portfolios from recessions. A REIT-only portfolio is lacking diversity and protection that preferreds in other sectors can provide.

We advocate limiting individual positions to a 1-3% allocation of your portfolio and holding a minimum of 40 positions. Our Core Portfolio and our all Preferreds and Bonds portfolio available to our members are fertile grounds to develop a recession-proof income stream. Currently, our "Preferred Stock Portfolio" alone has over 50 recommendations with an overall yield of 7%. The goal is that regardless of share price action - your income stream is safe.

Be The Wise Man, Not the Foolish Man

There is an age-old story of a wise man and a foolish man building their homes. Both looked beautiful from the outside, but one built it simply on the land. The other built his on bedrock. When a great storm came, the foolish man's home was utterly destroyed, but the wise man's home stood firm.

Preparing your portfolio for a coming recession is like preparing your home for a storm.

Action is needed .

. Careful forethought is essential .

. Covering all bases is crucial.

Don't let the smartest sounding writers and authors convince you that one sector whether it be REITs or MLPs alone be the sole source of your income stream. Be diversified and be prepared. If you don't know where to start, look at our old public reports. Wanting to get access to our entire portfolio? Join High Dividend Opportunities and let us help you secure your portfolio from a recession and defend your income stream.

