VC Deals: SoftBank's Big Bet On African Fintech

Salesforce Ventures (NYSE:CRM) led the $290M Series B for Automation Anywhere at a $6.8B valuation. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and SoftBank Investment Advisers (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) participated. The robot process automation company has existed for about 16 years and counts over 3,500 customers in over 90 countries. Clients include Microsoft’s LinkedIn, IBM, and MasterCard.

SoftBank Vision Fund is in talks to invest at least $150M in EquipmentShare at a $1.5B valuation, according to Forbes. The construction startup helps contractors rent out underused equipment or rent needed equipment from another contractor. No deal has been made, and the details could still change.

SoftBank Asia joined the $120M funding for Africa-focused fintech OPay, which was founded by Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA). The funds will help OPay scale in Nigeria and expand in Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa. The product ecosystem around the mobile money service includes a motorcycle ride-hail app, food delivery service, and an SME marketing and ad vertical. In Nigeria, OPay has 140,000 active agents and $10M in daily transaction volume.

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) M12 venture fund and Citi Ventures (NYSE:C) joined the $102.5M Series F for small business banking provider BlueVine. ION Crossover Partners led the round. BlueVine focuses on small and medium businesses, offering financing and other banking services. The company says it has originated $2.5B in loans to 20,000 businesses. The funding will likely help BlueVine continue to build out its product portfolio, which just gained checking accounts last month.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) co-led the $53M Series A for chip-design startup Nuvia, which hopes to compete with AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). The company was founded by former Apple and Google engineers and aims to “reimagine silicon design to deliver industry-leading performance and energy efficiency for the data center.” The funds will help expand Nuvia’s workforce from 60 to 100 by the end of the year.

