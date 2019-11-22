Farmers National Banc: Farming Up Dividends And Growth

Farmers' total assets have grown from $1.87 billion in 2015 to $2.43 billion at the end of Q3 2019, with an acquisition pending that would push them over $2.5 billion.

There is one community bank in Eastern-Ohio that is growing organically and growing by acquisitions over the past 5 years. Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) is catching attention within the banking industry, and with adding 50% of their total asset size in 5 years, that could be a reason why. Given that they are growing and garnering attention, I want to see if their dividend metrics match up and coincide with the significant growth pattern they have undergone recently.

Farmers National Bank: Growth in Total Assets & Earnings

Not only are they a growing community bank, but they are an acquisition-happy community bank. How so? They have acquired 4 community banks in a little over 4 years. Their most recent acquisition, which they are in the middle of closing on, is Maple Leaf Financial, which is ~$275 million in total assets. After this acquisition, they will undoubtedly be over $2.7 billion in total assets. In total, mergers and acquisitions have amounted to over $800 million in total assets being added to this community bank.

Now that we know who Farmers is, how long they've been going and what they offer - how does that mean for their banking performance? Farmers recently released their Form-10-Q that goes over their 3rd quarter and YTD results for 2019. Farmers interest income for the 3 months ending 9/30/19 came in at $25.9 million vs. $23.6 million for the same period in 2018. That is a solid 9.7% growth. Checking in on the year-to-date results shows Farmers had $76.1 million in 2019 vs. $67.3 million in 2018. Year-to-date they are up over 13%, in fact. Reviewing their net interest income, though - which encompasses interest expense and provision, shows $20.2 million and $59.4 million for QTD and YTD 2019 vs. $19 million and $56 million for 2018. That represents growth rates of 6.3% and 6.1% on a QTD and YTD, respectively. The growth rate on the net interest income standpoint is lower due to the significant increase in interest expense paid on deposits, by more than double in each respective period. Continuing with my theme in my articles, Farmers also is enduring the war/battle on deposits.

Reviewing the rest of the performance, income before taxes for QTD and YTD 2019 came in at $11.2 million and $31.2 million vs. 2018's QTD and YTD totals of $9.3 million and $28 million. This equates to growth rates of 20% and 11.4% on a QTD and YTD. Very respectable and you have to love double digit income growth rates, no doubt. Shareholders have seen their earnings per share go from $0.85 to $0.94 on a year-to-date basis through 9 months ending 2019, a growth rate of 10.6%! The primary driver is loan growth, maintaining operating expenses and increasing non-interest income revenue. Further, the expenses also contain merger-related/one-time expenses.

When reviewing Farmers' balance sheet, nothing too out of the ordinary is going on. They have goodwill that will remain, due to acquisitions and their intangible assets are amortizing (being expensed) over the estimated life, on a consistent basis. Further, they had growth in deposits and loans, and a steep reduction in short-term borrowings, offset by a slight increase in long-term borrowings. Overall, nothing unusual.

Overall, Farmers is growing and they are showing strong performance. Net income can still grow in that 6-10% growth rate area, and the acquisition that will close by first quarter 2020, should add a punch to the income metrics. Shareholders have enjoyed growth in earnings, but how about that cash flow back to them, in the form of dividends? I want to see if their growth correlates to significant growth in their dividend. You know what time it is. It is time to run FMNB through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener.

Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS** Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $15.22 $0.40 $1.25 2.62% 32.00% 36.10% 28.32% 12.18

*Based on 11/15/19 close price

**Based on average analyst estimate on Yahoo!Finance (4 analysts)

I would want to see a payout ratio below 60, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13 (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), a yield above 4.00% (i.e., higher than the market and most community-based bank yields) and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield).

1.) Payout Ratio - FMNB keeps it low, but not as low as others that I have seen in the industry. Sadly, because of all of the merger & acquisition activity they had, including the year, this brings down earnings per share and therefore, is hard to see what a true payout ratio could be without large, one-time expenses. Analysts were estimated $1.25 this year and are already projecting $1.30 for 2020. Not a bad payout ratio, well below 60% and the dividend is safe. They receive the green go-ahead here, but let's see the other metrics for FMNB.

2.) Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - FMNB receives the green light, as their P/E ratio is below 13, as specified earlier. FMNB is trading slightly higher than other community banks reviewed, such as Muncy (OTCPK:MYBF) and Peoples Bank (PEBO). Still low and lower than the stock market on average, that's for sure.

3.) Dividend Yield - Ouch. At only a dividend yield of 2.62%, not including special dividends. This time in my analysis, there is no special dividend that FMNB has. When we look at the growth rate, we'll see why here. However, this is significantly lower - you can invest into many, many banks - small and large and have a higher starting yield. This receives a red light here.

4.) Dividend Growth Rate - Ah, dividend growth. This is one of the best parts in the analysis when it comes to being a dividend investor. This is where FMNB shines. They have been doing TWO dividend increases each year, for the past 3 years, as a matter of fact. That 5 year and 3 year growth rate are pretty absurd, and you can see where FMNB makes up for the lower yield. They are on 4 years of dividend growth and I don't see a slow down. Can they keep up the dividend growth?

Surprisingly, their 3 year is higher than their 5 year, which would provide evidence that the answer is, 'yes'. However, I will say that 2020 we should see 15-20% growth instead of the 25-35%; given their payout ratio is creeping higher. Nonetheless, green light here for FMNB on the dividend growth.

Conclusion

FMNB is a great historical bank. FMNB needs to maintain the growth mentality and their desire to continue to grow both organically and by acquisition, if they want to keep up with their competition and to keep shareholders happy. Further, from reviewing the banks they've acquired, the profile/footprint fits well with Farmers' footprint and mentality/mission statement. I know shareholders have enjoyed the 19.5% increase to the stock price so far in 2019.

Farmers' financial performance is sound. Costs have been maintained in check and there is a steady growth to that top-line. They are also going through higher interest expense, like all banks. Hard to argue against their performance, with earnings per share up over 10% vs. last year. Shareholders have been benefiting from that increase, via a share price increase AND two dividend increases back to them, to boot.

Now, on that dividend front for Farmers. Dividend growth is amazing, at over 25% for both the 3 and 5 year averages. Their payout ratio is sound, far below 60% and their valuation is solid, slightly over 12. However, yield is significantly lower than desired and they do not meet my 4% threshold that I was looking for. Lastly, they've only showcased 4 years of dividend growth and for the risk that dividend growth may halt, the yield would need to be higher for me.

In conclusion, FMNB's dividend yield and growth has attempted to keep up with the growth in the bank, but the yield is too low for my portfolio. Since the growth rate is significantly high, I would be interested in initiating a position if the yield grew to 3%, which would be an exception, based on the higher growth rate. In addition, I need to analyze their financial statements in a non-acquisition year, to see the synergies and organic growth resume. Therefore, I will wait to see how the next 12-24 months goes for Farmers before deciding to initiate a position in them.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.