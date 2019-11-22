3 Reasons AT&T's Current Price Will Look Cheap In A Few Years

AT&T's management told investors what it would do this year and has exceeded several targets. I'm not sure why it's hard to believe in the company's three-year plan.

HBO Max is getting a lot of press for its $14.99 price, but does everyone realize tens of millions already pay that just for HBO?

Investors who bought AT&T (NYSE: T) in the last several months might need a bit of perspective on the stock. Since July, the shares have risen in a nearly perfect uptrend. However, if we expand the stock chart a bit to five years ago, the picture is far less positive. In fact, from October of 2017 to December of 2017, the shares had a run like recently, only to drop for several months straight. What makes this time different? To be quite blunt, AT&T's management has a believable plan in place. From hidden strength in mobile, to HBO Max, to value in the shares, growth and income investors don't have to look far to find a reason to buy AT&T.

How do you ignore 62 million devices?

Though HBO Max gets a lot of press, AT&T Mobility generates nearly 40% of the company's total revenue. At first, it's easy to assume that AT&T plays second fiddle to Verizon (NYSE: VZ). For anyone who doubts this claim, there are several numbers that suggest Verizon has a lead over its competition.

First, if we look at retail postpaid customers, Verizon reported connections increased by 2.1% year-over-year in its last quarterly report. AT&T witnessed some weakness in postpaid customers, with a decline of 1.3% annually. When it comes to postpaid churn and service revenue growth, AT&T seems to be at a disadvantage to its peer as well.

AT&T's postpaid churn rate was 1.2% in the most recent quarter, whereas Verizon managed a rate of 1.1%. AT&T's overall service revenue increased by less than 1% annually. Verizon on the other hand, managed 2.1% annual growth in retail service revenue and 6.1% annual growth in business service revenue. Given these figures, it seems crazy to suggest AT&T Mobility offers much in the way of positive news.

This brings us to the first reason to consider buying AT&T today, AT&T Mobility has a hidden growth driver. Though AT&T's postpaid subscribers declined slightly, the company's overall subscribers increased by almost 9% annually. Much of this growth came from Connected Devices, or what I like to call the secret sauce behind AT&T Mobility.

In the last quarter, Devices equaled more than 62 million, which represented annual growth of more than 29%. While 62 million devices sounds like a significant number, in light of the global opportunity, AT&T has barely scratched the surface. In 2020, the global Internet of Things market is expected to reach nearly 31 billion units. What is even more impressive is by 2025, the market is expected to more than double to over 75 billion units.

AT&T's DataConnect Pass plan allows iPads, other tablets, Cameras, and gaming devices to connect to the Internet. Plans are offered for as little as $14.99 per month for 1 GB of data or $29.99 for unlimited data for iPad and tablets. If customers are already with AT&T Wireless, they can connect their car for $10 a month on a Mobile Share plan, or get connected with an Unlimited plan for $20 per month.

If AT&T managed to get 1% of the connected devices by 2025, at $10 per month, this would generate an additional $22.5 billion in quarterly revenue. Considering that AT&T Mobility generated $17.7 billion last quarter, we can see this opportunity would allow the company to grow significantly for a long time.

HBO Max has an advantage everyone seems to have forgotten

Most of the press seems to be crowing over Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ service. The early results have been impressive, with more than 10 million customers signing up for the service in just over a day. At just $6.99 per month and including a vast array of content, it's really no surprise that the service seems to be a hit.

HBO Max and Disney+ plan to release original programming on a regular basis to draw out viewership, compared to Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) content dump approach. With Disney+ at $6.99, and Netflix's most popular plan at $12.99, HBO Max at $14.99 seems like a challenging price to digest. However, it's as though everyone forgot about the traditional HBO service.

The second reason to consider AT&T stock today is the potential of HBO Max that everyone seems to be missing. One of the common criticisms of HBO Max is the price of $14.99 per month. However, traditional HBO has been a $15 add-on for a while and has built a massive subscriber base. A report from earlier this year suggested, "HBO currently has more than 130 million subscribers worldwide and is present in roughly one-third of American households."

The point is tens of millions of customers see HBO as a value at $15 per month. HBO Max offers everything from HBO and adds titles like: Dr. Who, Friends, Big Bang Theory, Lord of the Rings, Wonder Woman, and much more. If millions believe HBO is worth this $15 per month, it's not hard to believe that millions more may want the breadth of this new streaming service.

HBO Max seems to be able to go toe-to-toe with Disney+ for original content. HBO Max will reportedly have, "31 original series alongside HBO's existing originals in 2020." By point of comparison, Disney+ says within a year of launch there will be, "more than 45 series, specials and movies" original to the service. Disney+ says by year five, the service will include, "more than 620 movies and more than 10,000 television episodes." It's not a perfect comparison, but HBO Max says that at launch, it will have about 10,000 hours of content. HBO Max also is expected to draw content from WarnerMedia's lineup of channels like, CNN, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network and more.

In the end, HBO Max, Disney+ and other services, will ultimately succeed or fail based on their ability to keep viewers engaged. HBO has proven its ability to engage viewers over the years, and now they get HBO and much more in one bundle for the same $15 per month. Given the high cost of a traditional video cable bill, as more users "cut the cord" there will likely be multiple long-term winners. Given the popularity of HBO before HBO Max, it seems like a safe bet that the latter will be one of these big winners.

Promises kept

As I'm writing this, Craig Moffett of MoffettNathanson downgraded AT&T to sell. His premise is the company may not be able to live up to its promises. This leads us to the third reason to buy AT&T stock today. Contrary to what Mr. Moffett may believe, the AT&T executive team makes promises and then keeps them.

On the last conference call, CEO Randall Stephenson outlined what the company promised at the beginning of 2019 and where the company expects to end.

Promise Target Actual or Projected Leverage 2.5x leverage 2.5x leverage (on track) EPS Growth EPS growth in the low single-digits "we're checking that box" Free Cash Flow $26 billion "we're tracking to $28 billion Monetize Assets $6 billion to $8 billion "Our current forecast is to realize $14 billion by year-end.

Though the famous phrase, "past performance is no guarantee of future results" certainly applies, it's far easier to believe in management's projections when they have delivered in the past.

When it comes to free cash flow, AT&T says it will grow from $28 billion in 2020 to about $30 billion to $32 billion by 2022. The company further says it expects, "continued modest annual increases" to the dividend with the payout ratio dropping to below 50% in 2022. Last, AT&T says it expects to do about $30 billion in share retirements over the next three years.

On the free cash flow side of things, one of the things I've noticed is the significant difference in interest expense for AT&T versus Verizon. In Verizon's last quarterly report, the company spent about $1.1 billion on interest expense. By point of comparison, AT&T spent nearly $2.1 billion. The simple exercise of selling assets, and devoting free cash flow to debt retirement, is a big reason to believe AT&T can grow its free cash flow.

At last count, AT&T carried about $147 billion in net long-term debt compared to just under $108 billion at Verizon. If AT&T generates $28 billion in free cash flow for 2020 as projected, a $0.04 (modest) annual dividend increase would indicate total dividend payments of roughly $15.2 billion. This suggests AT&T could use as much as $12.8 billion on debt retirement. However, the company believes it has significant assets it can sell to help pay down debt as well.

As AT&T pays down its debt, its interest costs will decline and less leverage should allow the company to borrow, or refinance, at more favorable rates. If AT&T can cut its interest costs by just 10%, this would generate an additional $210 million in savings per quarter. If AT&T does this for each of the next three years, by 2022 free cash flow would improve by at least $2.5 billion. Considering this would put AT&T at about $30.5 billion in free cash flow with no revenue growth, makes this cash flow promise believable.

AT&T plans modest dividend increases going forward and shareholders have every reason to believe this will occur. This is a company with more than 30 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. Investors can somewhat read into AT&T's projections to gauge what it believes will occur with free cash flow. The company expects the payout ratio to drop to less than 50% in 2022. If AT&T generates $32 billion in free cash flow in 2022, 50% would be $16 billion. At the present number of shares, $16 billion would equal an annual dividend of about $2.20, or $0.55 per quarter. AT&T has been raising its dividend by $0.04 per year over the last few years, so this seems in lockstep with that practice.

The last big promise is AT&T expects to do about $30 billion in share retirements by 2022. For the sake of argument, let's assume $10 billion each year for the next three years. Next year this would be a bit of a challenge with $28 billion in free cash flow. The company should do another $0.04 annual dividend increase, which would move the annual dividend up to about $15.2 billion. With $12.8 billion left after dividends, repurchasing $10 billion of shares would theoretically be possible, but it only leaves $2.8 billion for debt retirement.

That being said, this year AT&T thought it would generate $6 billion to $8 billion from asset monetization and it is on track to do $14 billion. If AT&T monetized $6 billion in assets in 2020, $2.8 billion in left over free cash flow would allow the company to retire an additional $8.8 billion in debt.

After 2020, the figures get a little easier to believe without significant asset monetization. AT&T's combination of yield, potential share repurchases, and cash flow growth are what growth and income investors dream of. The haircut in the shares is just another opportunity for long-term investors to add to their positions. Anyone who hasn't bought yet, may be kicking themselves, as the current price may seem cheap in just a few years.

