The Great Divergence And Other Nonsense

Several potential catalysts that can act as adverse shocks are visible in these conditions.

Several distorting forces in the market are the key drivers behind the divergence.

The great divergence

With the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) at all-time highs again, I seriously started to wonder what stock investors base their decisions on, especially those who label themselves as professionals.

The market's reaction to the most recent developments seems to confirm that stock investing is turning again into pure gambling and chase for the yield. The evidence is everywhere. As the negative correlation between the S&P 500 and the US Citi Economic Surprise Index shows, stock markets have been reacting positively to negative economic news since February.

US Citi Economic Surprise Index (Above) vs. S&P 500 (below). Source: Bloomberg

This is to say that the worse the economy, the better it is for the stock market. This enormous nonsense has an explanation, though. An economic deterioration drives stimulus from central banks and increases liquidity in the market. The enormous amount of liquidity injected in the system by central banks across all developed markets (and beyond) since 2009 triggered a series of effects on capital markets:

• It artificially reduced the supply of government bonds and other asset classes, with extreme cases such as the Bank of Japan consistently buying large amounts of stock ETFs.

Source: Thomson Reuters

• Take away the supply of government bonds from the markets. Investors are left with fewer investing options, which results in artificially higher supply for riskier investments such as low-grade bonds and stocks.

The combination of lower discount rates and central bank-driven shrinkage of the supply of government bonds (and other asset classes) has translated into artificially higher demand for stocks and other riskier asset classes. If economic indicators worsen, we can expect more of the same, which will further inflate this artificial boost to equities and riskier asset classes. The divergence between the economy and the stock market is reaching scary levels. The stock market is being distorted so much that it's not even working as a proper leading indicator of the economic cycle anymore. Let's look at some proof.

Germany - Nothing to get excited about

All the most important indicators show that Germany is sliding into a recession. GDP growth has already fallen into negative territory two quarters ago and failed to move significantly above the zero threshold last quarter.

Source: Trading Economics

As an economy that is largely exposed to the manufacturing sector, indicators such as the Manufacturing PMI are particularly important to assess the underlying activity in the economic system and its prospects in the near future. The manufacturing PMI has been in a consistent downtrend since the end of 2017 and is now at levels not seen since the great financial crisis.

Source: Trading Economics

Despite these lackluster economic conditions, the DAX (NASDAQ:DAX) average is trading at a forward EPS multiple of 14x, a level that even in recent years has been linked to at least some moderate growth. It's worth noting that this level has also been a good resistance for the DAX:

Source: Yardeni

The index is near all-time highs again, but economic trends and leading indicators in the largest economy in Europe haven't improved at all.

United States - Same trends, higher start

The United States should be in much better shape than what the manufacturing PMI is showing:

Source: Trading Economics

However, we could decide to take this indicator less seriously for one particular reason. As a purchasing manager, I would find it convenient to wait for a trade resolution before committing capital spending, as this would allow me to save a lot by avoiding paying tariffs that will be lifted. This could explain why Manufacturing PMIs fail to improve if we decided to adopt an optimistic interpretation. Even if this does not explain why manufacturing PMI is so weak in Germany, positive expectations should also translate into increased business confidence, which should be a clear result of expectations of improving global trade. This is not what I am seeing in recent trends.

More evidence from trends in business confidence and PMI

Business confidence in the United States, as measured by the NFIB Business Optimism Index is still at positive levels but well below the highs and currently very close to the three-year lows:

Nfib Business Optimism Index. Source: Trading Economics

In Germany, business confidence is at levels not seen since the euro crisis.

Business Confidence, Germany. Source: Trading Economics

The United States and Germany are in good company. Japan, another major economy heavily exposed to manufacturing, is also showing very weak trends in manufacturing PMI:

Source: Trading Economics

And business confidence trends haven't been exciting either, as the indicator has recently dropped to 6-year lows.

Source: Trading Economics

The tool is broken

The stock market has traditionally been viewed as an indicator or "predictor" of the general economic trends. Bull markets are generally linked to economic expansions, while bear markets are reflective of a future recession.

This use of the stock market as an indicator of economic activity has faced some controversy as skeptics point to the strong economic growth that followed the 1987 stock market crash as a reason to doubt the stock market's predictive ability. I generally disagree with this skepticism based on one or a few exceptions.

The reasons for why the stock market is a good predictor of economic activity are mainly two:

• The traditional valuation model of stock prices suggests that stock prices reflect expectations about the future economy. Investors discount business-specific and economy-wide developments in their valuation models so that an increase (decline) in growth or profitability prospects translates into a higher (lower) valuation.

• The second is the so-called "wealth effect." The "wealth effect" contends that rising stock prices increase the perceived wealth of people and make them more willing to spend. This means that a bull market actually causes economic growth by causing an increase in spending.

For these reasons, the stock market has worked quite well as a barometer of economic cycles. At least until recently. As far as I can remember, the detachment between economic expectations and stock market trends has never been stronger. The level of distortion is so high that, during the whole month, the major indexes have been rallying vigorously while the GDPNow estimate for GDP growth in Q4 has dropped from 1.5% to 0.4%.

How does the nonsense end?

While a continuous flow of optimistic and promotional tweets and comments from government officials has been the main obstacle to price discovery in the stock market, the problem has been recently exacerbated by the Fed restarting QE in a very aggressive form. So aggressive that it makes me wonder what the Fed is seeing behind the surface that we don't see. Since a lack of liquidity in the financial system is surely not the problem now, there are two main ways this can end:

• This bubble based on distorted capital flows will just deflate, as it has happened in the dotcom bust.

• An adverse shock to the economic system will act as a catalyst, such as in 1990 (war and commodity price spikes), in 1970 (Fed tightening to stomp inflation) or 2008 (Lehman Brothers).

Potential catalysts of this form are sometimes unpredictable (Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990), but there is an abundance of crystal-clear potential catalysts that could cause adverse shocks to the economy in the current environment. Let me list some of them:

• Negative rates in many developed markets have destroyed the profitability of banks all over Europe. Large banks such as Deutsche Bank (DB) still carry significant systemic risk and have shown a consistent and quite severe deterioration of fundamentals in the past years.

• The election of a democratic candidate could calm the animal spirits in the stock market and remove the major source of bullishness we have seen in years. In an extreme but not so unlikely case, this event could even lead to a reversal of Trump's tax reform.

• Sudden unfavorable developments in trade negotiations may have a further adverse impact on the economy to a level that is not easily manageable anymore.

• Iranian provocations in the Middle East or tensions in Venezuela could escalate further and lead to some shocks in the energy markets.

So, what's the downside if (or when?) any of these happens?

It's difficult to say, but just remember that the P/S of the S&P 500 (SPX) has just touched the historical high reached before the dotcom bust.

From a technical perspective, the S&P 500 has just tagged a resistance line created by a rectangle formation while prices are showing a tentative breakdown of a short-term trend-line.

Source: Tradingview

The Nasdaq is showing a less clear rectangle formation, but a clear rising wedge and a tentative breakdown are visible:

Source: Tradingview

I think the recent increase in the divergence between macro and stock indexes is a sign of heightened risk that requires increased caution on top of a very high dose of skepticism. A confirmation of breakdown on the major indexes would give me a confirmation that it's time to take some chips off the table.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.