Colony Credit: Fear Creates 9.5% Yield Opportunity With Strong Upside, Insiders Loading Up

We passed before because we feared a dividend cut, now that it has been cut, it's time to load up.

The company is stronger and has a better outlook due to the decision, but fear of the cut means it's cheaper than ever.

We look at one such cut that has created an opportunity.

Sometimes, a dividend really should be cut, and will result in a stronger and better investment.

Investors have an instinctively negative reaction to the words "dividend cut.' It's a phrase that strikes fear into the hearts of income investors everywhere. The monster that's hiding in the retiree's closet.

It's also a phrase that can mean opportunity. When others in the market panic, it's time to slow down, really analyze the numbers, and sometimes to buy where others are running from.

When a company reduces its dividend, it can be a sign of trouble, but it also can indicate taking a different and possibly more effective approach and/or it could indicate that the company was overpaying its dividend before.

Today, we are taking a look at a company we have previously passed on, precisely because the dividend was uncovered by recurring cash flows and, in our opinion, the dividend was high risk. They recently announced a dividend cut, in conjunction with splitting their assets into two clear categories: Core and non-core. The share price hit all new lows, while for the first time, the dividend is covered by cash flows.

Trading at a huge discount to NAV, in a sector where NAV is a very relevant metric, the dividend cut is a catalyst that brought the price low enough and increased the discount to NAV high enough to justify an investment. The new dividend will be far more sustainable, and we believe the strategy outlined by management will result in better results and ultimately an improving share-price.

Colony Credit

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC) is currently yielding 9.5% after they announced a dividend cut and their strategy change. This most recent dip comes on the tail of what was a really poor year for CLNC's share price. Holding up well after IPO, CLNC's share price started dropping in late 2018 and has been trending lower ever since.

CLNC is a commercial mortgage REIT that was formed by Colony Capital (CLNY) as part of an effort to simplify CLNY and remove non-core assets, like mortgages, from their balance sheet. CLNY retains 36.4% ownership of the common shares, and it also serves as the external manager. Our followers likely remember that we took a position in CLNY preferred, an investment we continue to hold with very nice unrealized gains and a steady dividend.

CLNC's share price declined as they consistently failed to cover the dividend with core earnings and they took some significant impairments for several consecutive quarters, particularly surrounding the default and foreclosure of a New York City hotel.

CLNC was faced with two very clear problems:

The dividend was not covered and there was no real path to cover it - when a company is overpaying a dividend, it's difficult to have internal growth. They have a section of their legacy portfolio that's of questionable quality and has been underperforming.

How do you cover a dividend when you cannot grow into it? Cut it. And that's what CLNC did. They were paying $1.74/year, while core earnings excluding realized losses was only $1.42/share.

Year to date, CLNC reported quarterly core earnings excluding realized losses of $0.38, $0.39 and $0.34m respectively. The new dividend is $0.30/quarter, an amount that has been covered by core earnings excluding losses for two years and a much more reasonable target to be covered by recurring cash flow. If they had implemented this dividend at the beginning of the year, they would be looking at approximately an 80% payout ratio. This is a much healthier and far more sustainable dividend.

While a dividend cut is a blow for previous investors, for new investors it provides more certainty that CLNC will be able to maintain the dividend in the future.

CLNC does still have the problem of their legacy portfolio. Consistent impairments have driven undepreciated book value down from $21.81 at the end of 2018 to $17.77 at the end of Q3. Nearly a 20% decline year-to-date is something that likely has investors on edge. We need some reasonable assurance that the string of impairments is near the end.

Bifurcation

Source: CLNC Presentation

Management has recognized that the constant losses have been weighing on the company. Both directly on the numbers, but psychologically as well. Their solution is to bifurcate the company into two sections - the "core" portfolio which consists of the assets that they want to continue to hold and have been strong performers for them. The other the "legacy" portfolio which consists of assets which have not performed well or take more time/investment or otherwise do not fit in with the rest of the portfolio. CLNC will seek to sell off the legacy portfolio as quickly as possible, even accepting a loss, to get rid of it and reinvest the proceeds into their core portfolio.

This is a strategy we have seen employed by REITs in the past. By identifying their core competency and focusing on it, the operational efficiencies achieved can create significant shareholder value. Getting rid of poor investments that drag the portfolio down will improve quarterly results and also will improve investor sentiment.

One recent example that we took advantage of (and profited on) was Spirit Realty (SRC). HDO author Trapping Value coined the two companies as "Good Spirit: Bad Spirit" as the "bad" assets were separated and spun off to a new company for the purpose of being liquidated. The deal worked well.

CLNC is not spinning off the assets but will be selling them. We expect the selling to occur relatively quickly and be substantially completed within a year.

If we look at the performance of the assets, we can see that there's a clear difference in how they have been performing.

Source: CLNC Supplement

Year to date, their legacy portfolio has produced core earnings of ($1.69), while their core portfolio produced $0.96 - enough to cover their new dividend.

Legacy

If we take a look at what CLNC is labeling "legacy non-core" we can see that it's 70 investments that account for approximately $3.16 in book value and earns a yield of 8.2%.

Source: CLNC Supplement

The largest portion of these investments is "other real estate." These are owned properties that CLNC leases, primarily made up of offices, hotels and a few multi-family properties. These types of properties require a lot of capex and hands-on management. They require a relatively large amount of time and CLNC is not a property REIT, let alone one that focuses on office properties.

Looking at the details of the properties that CLNC is selling, we can see the management of them has not been competitive.

Source: CLNC Supplement

Their office properties are only 83% leased, and retail is only 79% leased. Their weighted average lease term is very short. This means that someone is going to have to get the leasing teams going and bring these properties up to 90%-plus occupancy. CLNC is ill equipped to do so. For the right buyer, having a lot of vacant space and short lease terms is an opportunity for them to increase the cash flow from the properties.

This is a clear case where a buyer that specializes in these property types could be expected to experience significantly greater value than CLNC ever could.

Turning to the loans that CLNC is selling, we can see that they are primarily selling out of retail loans.

Source: CLNC Supplement

Nine of the 17 loans that are in the legacy portfolio are retail, the three hotel loans are all related to the default CLNC had earlier this year. Retail is high risk for loans right now, and CLNC has had their share of problems with them so it makes sense to be exiting that line of business.

Core

Now let's take a look at the assets that CLNC is keeping so we can get a better idea of the future of the company.

Source: CLNC Supplement

The first thing we notice is that they are primarily senior mortgage loans and net lease real estate. Senior mortgage loans tend to be the safest commercial loans as they are directly tied to the collateral.

We have discussed the virtues of net-lease real estate in the past as it's a type of lease that requires very little from the landlord. The tenant is usually responsible for most property-level expenses.

The property type breakdown is fairly even across office, industrial, multifamily and hotels. It's also worth noting that at $13.39, the book value of their core holdings is higher than their current share price.

Their core senior mortgage loan portfolio looks quite healthy.

Source: CLNC Supplement

They are well diversified by property type and geography, with an average loan-to-value of 70%, which will help them recover value if any of the loans default. 100% of these loans are currently performing and we believe that any mREIT would be happy to own this portfolio.

Their net lease real estate portfolio also is high quality.

Source: CLNC Supplement

Their primary focus in the net lease portfolio is industrial real estate, which has been a very strong market with incredibly strong fundamentals thanks to the e-commerce boom.

Unlike the properties they are looking to sell, this portfolio has an occupancy rate of 98% and an average lease term of 9.8 years. Net leases, with distant renewal dates, means that CLNC will not need to put a lot of time, effort or money into these properties.

Catalysts And Risks

Comparing the two portfolios, it's very clear to us that bifurcating the portfolio and selling off the legacy non-core assets is precisely the best move for the company. CLNC has not managed those assets well and it would be unreasonable to put a lot of time and money into them.

Their core portfolio, on the other hand, has performed consistently and consists of quality assets that the market doesn't give them credit for. When losses in retail loans and a struggling property portfolio of office and retail assets are negatively impacting earnings, it's hard to see the quality in the other assets.

Selling the legacy assets is a clear catalyst that should result in share price improvement. It will remove the chronic losses from the quarterly earnings reports and as CLNC reinvests the proceeds there will be more consistency and quality in their cash flow.

The risk is that CLNC either fails to sell the assets, is slow to sell them, or ends up taking even larger impairments as they sell them for a poor price. We believe that CLNC will prioritize selling them, and any immediate downside that might be experienced if they have further impairments will be offset in the long run. The plan is a good plan, and even if the execution does not go perfectly, the end result will be substantially superior to what CLNC is today.

One of the things that makes us confident is that core earnings from the core portfolio alone is enough to cover the dividend. We can be confident that we will continue to receive the dividend when and if there is any additional downward volatility.

Second, CLNY has announced that they will be revealing their "Colony Capital 2.0" plan in December. They intend on selling a lot of their non-core assets and focusing on their digital holdings. It's very hard to see how CLNC would fit in with the strategy that CLNY management has been telegraphing. We believe it is very likely that CLNY will sell CLNC entirely like they did with Northstar Realty Europe (NRE).

In fact, the move to sell off the legacy assets in CLNC might be an effort to make the entire company far more attractive to a potential buyer. Remember CLNY owns more than one-third of CLNC, so they have a lot to gain if CLNC can sell at a price equal to or higher than their current book value. This could result in a very sudden spike in share-price if an offer is announced.

Insiders Are Loading Up

Based on the latest SEC filings, insiders are heavily buying shares of their company. This month alone, the CEO, CFO and directors purchased $2.8 million worth of shares.

Source

I particularly like it when both the CEO and CFO buy shares at the same time. It's because they are the ones who know the best the situation of the company. The CEO, in his last transaction, increased his position by 57%.

Conclusion

Many investors will run away from a dividend cut, and we have to admit those are words we typically do not like hearing ourselves. Fortunately, we passed on CLNC when we considered it before precisely because we were uncomfortable with the dividend not being covered. Now, the dividend cut and the resulting collapse in the share price has created an opportunity.

CLNC is trading at nearly a 30% discount to undepreciated book value and has a 9.5% dividend yield that's covered by their core portfolio alone. That means that if CLNC literally gave away their legacy assets for free, they could still cover the dividend and they would STILL be trading at a 6% discount to book value.

This is the kind of deal that we love. There's a good chance that CLNC will be able to execute their plan and sell their legacy assets for a price that's in the ballpark of their current book value. They can then redeploy that cash into higher-quality assets that fit their portfolio better. But even if CLNC has poor execution, an investment today is still justified by the low price.

Additionally, we know that CLNY is looking to simplify their investments and move into the digital sector. CLNC has absolutely nothing to do with the digital sector, so it's very likely that we will see CLNY making a concerted effort to find a buyer for the entire company. With such a sale, we would expect the price to be approaching book value ($17.77).

That means that with CLNC we can collect a 9.5% dividend yield while having 30%-40% in potential capital gains within a year. Even if the company doesn't sell, we would still expect the discount to book value to shrink, and the dividend is covered by core earnings while we wait. This opportunity is unlikely to last for long.

