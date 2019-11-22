U.S. Leading Economic Indicators Continue To Deteriorate But Green Shoots Emerge Abroad

The stock market is not the economy and leading economic indicators suggest a recession is still within reach.

Green shoots emerge in the global economy, but the upturn is not centered on the US economy.

US short leading economic indicators resumed their slump signaling continued economic weakness through the start of 2020.

US Leading Economic Indicators Continue To Deteriorate But Green Shoots Emerge Abroad

Each month, the Conference Board Composite "Leading Indicator" is updated. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index "LEI" is a composite of ten individual data points that have been proven to lead economic turning points.

The LEI has changed since its original creation and still holds some strengths and weaknesses. To this day, however, the rate of change in the LEI is a reliable short-leading indicator of economic growth. The LEI should not be the only tool for measuring economic cycles, but as a high-level gauge, it has excellent value.

Conference Board Leading Economic Index:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

As the chart above shows, the LEI peaked well in advance of the prior two recessions, living up to its name. We currently can see the composite LEI flatten out as the growth rate in the economy reaches stall speed in Q4.

Comprised of data points including the average workweek, jobless claims, new orders, and the yield curve, the rate of change in the LEI can provide a useful indication of the direction of growth in the months ahead.

If we look at the LEI in growth rate terms, we can see a peak in February of 2018 (before the Q2 peak in GDP growth) and a subsequent decline to 0% growth today.

Conference Board Leading Economic Index: Growth Rate

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The abrupt turn in growth, as well as the magnitude of the current slowdown, are captured well in the growth rate of the LEI.

If we pull the chart back, it is rare to see sustained negative readings in the growth rate of the LEI without a recession.

Conference Board Leading Economic Index: Growth Rate

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

On the verge of negative territory, the next three months are critical for the US economy. While the stock market has seemingly discounted the probability of a recession all the way to 0%, the LEI growth rate is near contraction, a clear red flag based on history.

Some analysts claim the LEI has lost efficacy due to the changing landscape of the US economy, but the data suggests otherwise.

The growth rate in the LEI has consistently led peaks and troughs in US GDP growth over the past ten years.

Conference Board Leading Economic Index: Growth Rate

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The LEI growth rate has yet to trough, which suggests Q4 and Q1 growth are likely to underwhelm expectations.

The recent correction in long-term bonds (TLT) brought the familiar calls for 4% 10-year yields that surface periodically.

We should remember, however, that one vector that determines US bond yields is the real interest rate. The real interest rate is determined by future expectations of Federal Reserve policy and future growth expectations.

Over time, the long-term real interest rate trends with the rate of change in economic growth.

Below, we can see the 10-year real interest rate moving in sync with the growth rate in the LEI.

Conference Board Leading Economic Index: Growth Rate

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The lead/lag time is far from precise, so short-term traders find frustration with these pivot points. Long-term investors can better use these inflection points and exploit short-term mispricings.

Long-term bond yields will rise, but the probability of that occurring is dramatically reduced during periods of decelerating growth.

As the growth rate in the LEI moves lower, the real interest rate is pulled down as the Federal Reserve will be less likely to have any ability to raise interest rates in the future.

Should the LEI continue to drop, rate cuts will be re-priced back into the Treasury curve.

While short leading indicators of the US economy continue to decelerate, furthering the chance of growth decelerating to 0% or below, green shoots are emerging in long leading indicators outside of the US economy.

In a recent note to members of EPB Macro Research, we outlined a massive increase in money growth outside of the US and China, the first signal that short-leading indicators, including PMI reports, will start to bottom and move higher.

GDP Weighted Money Supply Growth (Ex-US + China), Change From 3-Year Low (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

While the US economy will likely face downward pressure over the coming months based on several leading indicators, including the LEI, we should be looking for a bottom in global economic data despite continued US weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.