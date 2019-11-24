Lumber Sits At $400 - CatchMark Will Rise With Wood

Before 2017, the highest price that lumber futures ever reached was $493.50 per 1,000 board feet in 1993. In late 2017, the price rose to a marginal new high at $500 and corrected down towards the $400 level. However, in 2018, the illiquid lumber futures market blew through the $500 level as a hot knife goes through butter on its way to $659 per 1,000 board feet in May.

An illiquid futures market suffers from low volume and open interest, which makes bid-offer spreads wide and can create dramatic price moves when sellers or buyers are not available. While there were more than a few reasons for lumber to rise to a new record high in 2018, the move to $659 turned out an overextension in a market that could not find a seller on the way to the upside.

When gravity finally hit the random length lumber market following the May high, the price action became equally volatile on the downside. By May 2019, the nearby lumber futures market fell to a low at $286.10 per 1,000 board feet over 56.5% lower than the high from the year before.

I would never recommend a risk position in the lumber futures market. However, the CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) is a real estate investment trust that owns timberlands in the United States. Since CTT tens to move higher and lower with the lumber market, it acts as a REIT with a call option in the price of wood attached.

Lumber futures have been leaning higher since late May

The price of lumber fell to its lowest price since May 2016, during the week of May 28, 2019.

Source: CQG

In 2018 and 2019, May has been a month of extremes in the lumber futures market. The price rose to a record high in May 2018 at $659 and fell to a bottom in May 2019 at $286.10 per 1,000 board feet. The weekly chart highlights that at the $408.40 level on November 22, price momentum and relative strength indicators were above neutral territory. Weekly historical volatility at 30.22% has moved significantly lower from over the 60% level in July and August. Open interest at just over 3,000 contracts is at a midpoint since late June.

Since the lows, lumber has been leaning higher as the price has made higher lows.

The wood market made a low before the Fed pivoted

The price of wood futures fell to the low the month before the US central bank told markets it planned to cut interest rates by the end of 2019. The US Fed cut short-term interest rates for the first time in years on July 31 and ended its balance sheet normalization program, which was pushing rates higher further out along the yield curve. Since then, the FOMC acted twice more, and the Fed Funds rate is now 75 basis points lower than on July 30 at 1.50%-1.75%.

The decline in interest rates is good news for the lumber market. The drop in 30-Year fixed-rate mortgage rates means that demand for new homes is likely to rise. Lumber is one of the primary ingredients in homebuilding. Since late May, the price of random length lumber futures recovered from $286.10 to over $400 per 1,000 board feet.

Never trade lumber but watch open interest and volume for clues

Over my career, I have traded almost every commodity on the futures exchanges around the world. However, I have never bought or sold one contract of lumber. Liquidity is a critical factor when it comes to investing and trading, and the lumber market does not offer market participants a suitable level of volume or open interest. Even though I never dip a toe in the lumber futures market, I watch the price action and volume and open interest data as it can provide valuable clues about the path of least resistance of the price of wood.

Source: CQG

The solid line reflects the total number of open long and shorts in the lumber market, while the grid at the bottom represents the weekly volume. As the price of lumber rises, open interest tends to increase. Sudden volume spikes to the upside often occur when the price is experiencing a trend reversal.

Source: CQG

The daily chart illustrates the volume spike on August 28 to 1,299 contracts came on a day when the price of lumber hit a peak at $385.10 on the January contract and reversed to the downside. Daily volume in the lumber futures market tends to be below 500 contracts. On days when the number of contracts changing hands increases to above 1,000, it can be a sign of either a trend reversal or a continuation of a significant trend. From October 9 through November 4, lumber futures experienced higher than average volume, which supported the rally from $360.40 to $423.70 per 1,000 board feet. Lumber is a significant indicator when it comes to both the US housing market and other industrial commodities prices. I always keep track of the volume and open interest data in the lumber futures market, which provides clues about the price direction of the price of wood.

The increasing volume and steady open interest during the recent bullish trend since the May low are supportive of the price of lumber. The technical indicators point to a continuation of higher lows and higher highs over the coming months. Any spike in open interest or volume over the coming days and weeks could indicate sudden moves that create trading opportunities in lumber-related instruments.

U.S. rates are not going higher - bullish for lumber demand

While the technical measures are helpful when it comes to an understanding of the price pattern in the lumber market, interest rates are critical when it comes to the demand for new housing.

While the Fed shifted monetary policy from its hawkish stance in 2018 to a dovish approach in 2019, all signs are telling us that the central bank will not make any changes in interest rates for the foreseeable future. Any significant event that impacts the global economic or political landscapes could force the Fed's hand. However, the most significant statement that came from Chairman Powell at the most recent meeting was that rates would not be heading higher anytime soon. After adjusting US monetary policy, short and long term interest rates are now at a sweet spot for the central bank. At the same time, the low level of mortgage rates could fuel another boom in new home construction. The trend in the lumber futures market is telling us that the demand for wood is healthy.

CTT is a lumber REIT with an attractive dividend yield

One of my favorite products when it comes to positioning for higher lumber prices is the CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. CTT tends to peak before lumber and reach a bottom before the price of the wood futures.

Source: Barchart

Lumber futures rose from $214.40 in late 2015 to a high at $659 in May 2018 as the price more than tripled in value. The chart shows that CTT moved from $7.90 to $13.73 per share or 73.8% between August 2015 and March 2018. The price of lumber then fell to a low of $286.10 in May 2018, a decline of 56.6%. CTT corrected to a low at $6.71 per share in December 2018 on the back of falling lumber and stock prices. CTT fell 51.1% from the high. At $11.61 per share on November 22, CTT is above the midpoint of its 2018 trading range.

CTT owns around 1.5 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CTT operates as a REIT that manages the timberlands. The company has low overhead as it only has 25 full-time employees. CTT has net assets of $569.708 million and trades an average of 202,915 shares each day, making it far more liquid than the lumber futures market. The company pays shareholders an attractive 4.59% dividend at the current share price of $11.61. Consensus estimates were for a loss of 56 cents per share in Q3, but the company reported a better than expected 42 cents per share loss. The current consensus estimate for Q4 is for a loss of 26 cents per share. Revenues came in above expectations, which caused the shares to spike higher to $12.54 on November 1, the day CTT released its latest earnings report.

I am not long CTT, but if the price of lumber and shares suffer a correction over the coming weeks, I will look to buy at around $11 with a stop at $10.49. If the stock were to fall back below $10, I would look at CTT as a candidate for a scale-down buying program. I look at companies like CTT and WY as REITS with a call option on the price of lumber. I continue to believe the price of wood will make higher lows and higher highs into 2020, given the current interest rate environment, which makes REITs and lumber attractive.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.