Platinum Is A Bargain - A Broken Record Instead Of Breaking Records

The palladium market has been breaking records since January 2018, the first time the price of the platinum group metal rose to a new all-time high. The previous peak in palladium came in 2001 when the price reached $1090 per ounce. In 2008, when platinum rose to its record level at $2308.80, palladium stopped short of $600.

These days, palladium is trading at over $1700 per ounce, with platinum struggling at the $900 level. In September, gold rose to its highest price since 2013, and silver made it to a three-year high. Platinum was able to put in a new high for 2019 but stopped short of the 2018 peak. Platinum, the rarest precious metal with a history as both an industrial and financial asset, continues to be a laggard and an enigma in the precious metals sector of the commodities market. Compared to the other precious metals, platinum is trading at a bargain-basement price. The problem is that the sale on platinum has been going on for far too long.

The most direct route to take advantage of the sale is via the bars and coins available through dealers around the world. The NYMEX division of the CME offers platinum futures contracts which are liquid and have a delivery mechanism. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) is the most liquid platinum investment vehicle that trades on the NYSE.

I remain bullish on the prospects for platinum, and I know that I sound like a broken record when it comes to the precious metal that displays no record-breaking price action.

Platinum trades on either side of $900 per ounce

Platinum has traded in a range between $780.90 and $1000.80 per ounce on the nearby NYMEX futures contract so far this year.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, since making a low at $755.70 in mid-August 2018, the price has made higher lows and higher highs. While all of the other precious metals never fell below their late 2015 and early 2016 lows, platinum plunged to its lowest price since late 2003 in August 2018, and below the January 2016 low at $812.20 per ounce.

At around the $891.50per ounce level at the end of last week, weekly price momentum and relative strength indicators were falling from neutral territory. Week historical volatility at 23.37% is closer to the high than the low for 2019, and open interest has been making higher lows and higher highs this year. The trend in the total number of open long and short positions is a sign that investment demand for platinum has been rising as the price pattern has been edging higher. The first technical target on the upside for the platinum market is the 2019 high at $1000.80 per ounce. However, the critical level of resistance stands at the August 2016 peak at $1199.50 per ounce.

Palladium is over $1700 per ounce

The three most actively traded platinum group metals are platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Platinum and palladium trade on the futures market on the NYMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Rhodium trades only in the physical market.

The path of the price of palladium has been nothing like platinum since the January 2016 low. At that time, palladium found a bottom at $466.40 per ounce. Palladium has not traded below $500 since February 2016, or below $1000 since July 2018. In early 2018, palladium rose to a new all-time high above the 2001 peak at $1090 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of nearby NYMEX palladium futures illustrates the ascent of the price of the metal that rose to its most recent peak at $1799.20 during the week of October 28. At the end of last week, palladium was trading at over $1744 per ounce.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators were in the lower region of overbought territory. Since the rally has been slow and steady without many price spikes on the up or downside, weekly historical volatility at 17.85% is a lot closer to the low than the high for 2019. Open interest at 24,577 contracts has been steady in the platinum group metal that does not tend to attract as much speculative demand as the other precious metals.

Palladium is the metal for choice for catalytic converters in gasoline-powered automobiles around the world. However, platinum's properties when it comes to density and resistance to heat make it an acceptable substitute for palladium. Given the over $800 per ounce price differential, substituting platinum for palladium when it comes to industrial applications is a no-brainer.

Rhodium is a bullish beast and is sending a message

Rhodium is a byproduct of platinum production. Most of the world's rhodium comes from South Africa, the world's leading platinum producing nation.

The low price level of platinum over recent years caused South African producers to close down high-cost veins in deep underground mines. The market price of platinum fell below the cost of extracting the metal from the crust of the earth. The decrease in platinum output led to a deficit in the rhodium market. Like palladium, rhodium demand is a function of its industrial applications. The shortage of rhodium lit a bullish match under the price of the metal.

Source: Kitco

As the chart shows, the price of rhodium has increased from $575 in 2016 to the most recent level at a midpoint of $5700 per ounce, ten times the price just three years before. Many analysts believe that the deficit in the market will continue to lift the price of rhodium towards its historical peak.

Source: InfoMine

As the chart shows, rhodium traded to a record high in 2008 at over $10,000 per ounce. Platinum is denser than rhodium, and it has a higher boiling and melting point. At almost $5000 per ounce less expensive, platinum could serve as a substitute for rhodium when it comes to industrial applications.

Meanwhile, platinum's price continues to languish while palladium and rhodium have not stopped climbing for over three consecutive years.

Rich person's gold is gold, for now

Aside from its industrial applications, platinum has a history as a financial asset. For many years, platinum's nickname was "rich man's gold." The moniker would not be politically correct today, but platinum as lost tremendous value against gold over the past years. These days, rich person's gold is not platinum, but the yellow metal.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that platinum spent almost four decades trading at mostly a premium to the price of gold. In 2008, platinum rose to around $1150 above the yellow metal on the quarterly chart. In 2014, the price slipped to a discount to gold and never looked back. As of the end of last week, platinum's price was around $572 below gold.

When it comes to annual production, gold output each year is over ten times higher than platinum production. Above-ground stocks of gold are visible, and a vast percentage of the yellow metal is held by the world's central banks and governments as a currency reserve asset. While there are some above-ground stocks of platinum, they are not visible, nor are they anywhere near the level in gold. Platinum has a myriad of industrial applications, and it has a higher density and melting point than the yellow metal. However, gold broke out to the upside in June above its 2016 high, but platinum fell around $200 per ounce short of a test of its 2016 peak at the recent high.

The jewelry industry around the world absorbs gold and platinum production, but the price of platinum continues to lag gold and the other precious metals.

PPLT on dips

In the music industry, a platinum record is more valuable than a gold record. In the world of precious metals, a bullish call on platinum over the past years has been nothing short of a broken record. Every dog has its day, and platinum's performance has been nothing short of mangy.

I continue to believe that platinum offers the most attractive value proposition in the precious metals sector at below the $900 per ounce level at the end of last week. The most direct route for an investment or trading position in the platinum market is via physical bars and coins. The NYMEX futures market provides a delivery mechanism that guarantees a smooth convergence between futures and physical prices. The top holdings of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

PPLT holds 100% of its net assets of $732.33 million in physical platinum bullion, which makes the ETF product replicate the price of the precious metal on the up and downside. PPLT trades an average of 126,896 shares each day and charges a 0.60% expense ratio.

The price of January NYMEX platinum futures rallied from $867.80 on November 12 to $929.70 on November 21, a rise of 7.13%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, PPLT appreciated from $81.62 to $87.43 per share or 7.12%.

While palladium is breaking records, and rhodium is on a path towards its 2008 high, platinum's price level makes it a bargain. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, platinum offers investors the most compelling value proposition in the precious metals sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long platinum