Forget Uber, WeWork: 7.4% Yield SoftBank Bonds Are A Steal

SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) shares have taken a beating in recent months as the company’s headline-grabbing investments in Uber (UBER) and WeWork have not done well. However, the underlying value of SoftBank’s vast aggregate business is far greater than the sum of its parts. Nonetheless, it’s not SoftBank’s equity that interests us, but rather we like the very attractive 7.4% current yield on its perpetual bonds which trade at 93 cents on the dollar and offer nearly a decade of call protection. At 550 basis points over treasuries, and supported by SoftBank’s massive cash flows, these bonds can easily trade over par in the years ahead, and we’re happy to keep collecting the big safe coupon payments while we wait.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) is a massive holding company run out of Japan by founder Masayoshi Son and trading as an ADR in the US. Its main business is telecommunications, but it continues to expand into wide ranging business segments (as shown in the graphics below). According to its website, its corporate vision is to use the information revolution to become “the corporate group needed most by people around the world.”

For perspective. the Consumer and Enterprise segments (see above) consist of revenues mainly from telecommunications (e.g. mobile, broadband and fixed line), while Yahoo derives revenues from media and commerce initiatives.

Softbank also has stakes in various organizations, such as SoftBank Corp (a Japanese telecommunications provider of mobile and fixed-line services), Sprint (a US-based telecommunications provider and mobile network operator), Arm Holdings (a British multinational semiconductor and software design company), SoftBank Vision Fund (the world’s largest tech-focused venture capital fund) and a non-operating stake in Alibaba (a multinational Chinese conglomerate specializing in e-commerce, retail, internet, and technology).

Worth noting, Softbank Vision Fund is where the Uber and WeWork investment were made.

Recent Headlines

SoftBank’s share price has suffered in recent months as negative headlines have swarmed around Uber and WeWork.

For example, the Wall Street Journal recently noted that “WeWork Isn’t the Only Stumble for SoftBank’s Vision Fund.” And CNBC explained that SoftBank was hundreds of millions of dollars underwater on its Uber investment.

But as evidenced in the previous section, these businesses are just a small part of what SoftBank does. And the larger business continues to generate massive cash flow and thrive, as shown in the following graphics.

And while we could make the case that the stock is attractive here, it is actually the high-income paying bonds we like from a risk-reward standpoint, especially considering they trade at a discounted price. Specifically, the recent negative headlines have driven down the price of the bonds, which gives them attractive price appreciation potential (they can easily trade above par, as attractive rate perpetuals often do), and that’s in addition to the big healthy coupon payments.

About the Bonds

For starters, here is a look at the price chart for SoftBank bonds we like.

They currently trade at a slight discount to par (93 cents on the dollar) and offer a current yield of 7.4%. Not bad at all for these bonds issued by a company with a warship of financial wherewithal.

Before we get into the details of SoftBank’s liquidity and access to capital, there are a couple things investors should know about these bonds. First, they are perpetual bonds with no final maturity date, and second the interest rate resets in 2027 (whereby the rate goes to 4.854% above the 5-year swap rate, with a second step-up in 2042 to 5.604% above the 5-year swap rate). These are impressive interest payments considering SoftBank’s financial strength.

But very importantly, they are supported by the cash flows of SoftBank. And based on the company’s vast growing business empire, and its powerful cash flows (as you can see in the capex / adjusted FCF table presented earlier), Softbank has enormous long-term wherewithal to support these debts. Further, as this next graphic shows, net leverage ratio has been on the decline (a good thing).

Further still, operating cash flow is very powerful, as shown in this next cash flow table.

Additionally, if SoftBank were ever to get into a precarious cash flow position (which they currently are not, not even close), they could simply sell their stake in Alibaba to generate an enormous account of cash. Overall, SoftBank is in a powerful cash position supported by its strong telecom cash flows, as well as the cash flows from its many additional businesses.

Risks

Worth considering, SoftBank does face a variety of risk factors. For example, there is no clear catalyst for unlocking the value of all of SoftBank’s businesses. However, as a bondholder, unlocking the full equity value is less important so long as the cash flows support the debts.

Another risk factor is that risk-taking may be excessive with the preferred equity structuring of the Vision Fund. For example, the We Company investment was an expensive mistake at a $47 billion valuation.

Key man risk is another concern. Specifically, CEO Masayoshi Son is the original visionary of SoftBank and the key reason for its sustained success since its founding.

Yet another risk is if the Sprint T-Mobile Merger doesn’t go through. Even though the FCC cleared the plans, several states still need to approve the deal. Sprint has a large debt load that is hurting the equity value of the company.

Further still, the debt and leverage related to the preferred equity structuring of the Vision Fund can magnify losses even if the equity breaks even due to 7.0% annual payouts (the preferred equity units and other debt is being used tactically to magnify gains and provide liquidity to their investments, but can often work the other way around in the wrong environment). However, to counter the argument that SoftBank has too much debt, CEO Masayoshi Son explicitly stated during the last earnings call that the group’s intention is to keep LTV ratios under 25.0% during normal periods, and under 35.0% in abnormal periods (the implied Loan to Value ratio on the current valuation of SoftBank Group is approximately 19.1%).

Lastly, a sustained market wide sell off could negatively impact SoftBank’s growth plans, thereby putting stress on the group.

Conclusion:

Recent negative headlines, combined with uncertainties about SoftBank’s complex and wide-ranging business strategy, have led the equity and bonds to sell off. And while the equity is tempting, the bond are attractive to us from a risk-reward standpoint. Specifically, we like the attractive 7.4% current yield as well as the discounted price. We're adding these SoftBank bonds to our list of top high return opportunities (along with last week's Transocean bond article and our previous GEO Group bond article). And as a parting thought, just because interest rates are low (and rising), and just because a company's equity may be challenged and volatile, that doesn't mean the bonds are boring or unattractive, if you know where to look.

