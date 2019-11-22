Investing In The Holy Grail Of Cancer Treatment: Immunotherapy

CNCR is an index ETF that tracks the Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy Index, which is made up of 25 companies working on immunotherapy.

Despite the promise, it can be risky to invest in immunotherapy as many companies in the field are still at clinical stage.

Immunotherapy has emerged as the next pillar of treatment cancer by utilizing the body’s own immune system to fight cancer.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and conventional treatment methods such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy have limited efficacy.

Introduction

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, with an estimated 17.0 million new cases and 9.5 million deaths in 2018. By 2040, the global burden is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cases and 16.3 million deaths. Although most money in clinical development has been spent in oncology, there is still a significant unmet need in cancer treatments.

Traditionally, cancers have been treated via surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. However, such methods continue to have very limited efficacy, especially in late-stage cancers. In the case of surgery, it rarely results in complete cure due to the difficulty in removing all tumor cells in the body. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy have also been associated with several side effects, as such treatments usually destroy large populations of healthy cells. This normally leads to detrimental effects on patients' quality of life.

Recently, immunotherapy has emerged as a highly specific and potent option to treat cancer with minimal side effects. Immunotherapy utilizes the body’s immune system to fight cancer and there are several types of immunotherapies including monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, non-specific immunotherapies, oncolytic virus therapy, T-cell therapy, and cancer vaccines.

Success Stories of Immunotherapy

Cancer immunotherapy was named as the breakthrough of the year in 2013 by Science Magazine, America’s leading scientific journal. The promise of immunotherapy has led to increased focus in investments in this sector. Billionaire Sean Parker of Napster and Facebook fame started the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to support cancer research at some of the world’s leading institutions.

To date, there have also been several successful immunotherapy treatments that have already been approved and launched in the market. For example, PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors Keytruda by Merck (MRK) and Opdivo by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) were approved by the FDA since 2014 and both drugs have since been approved to treat several cancer indications. Both drugs have since become blockbusters and generated sales of US$7.1B and $6.7B respectively in 2018. Keytruda is forecasted to become the world’s top selling drug by 2023. In addition, the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to James Allison and Tasuku Honjo for their work on discovery in checkpoint inhibitors.

T-cell therapies have also gained much following since the landmark approval of CAR-Ts to treat hematological malignancies. In 2017, Kymriah by Novartis (NVS) and Yescarta by Gilead Sciences (GILD) were approved by the FDA to treat leukemia and lymphoma respectively. CAR-T treatments have shown excellent efficacy for late-stage cancer patients who have previously underwent other treatment options unsuccessfully. Patients such as Emily Whitehead, who suffered from leukemia at six years old and was told by doctors that she will not survive, have been given a new lease of life with the availability of CAR-T treatments. On the back of CAR-T’s success, there were a flurry of M&A activities with Gilead Sciences' acquisition of Kite Pharma for US$11.9B and Celgene's (CELG) acquisition of Juno Therapeutics for US$9B.

Limitations of T Cell Therapies

While CAR-Ts have shown great promise and companies like bluebird bio (BLUE) are working on a different CAR-T candidate for multiple myeloma with excellent initial results, there are various limitations associated with CAR-T.

Firstly, current CAR-Ts are autologous treatment, which means that the starting material is taken from an individual patient. The highly personalized nature of treatment makes manufacturing complex and scaling up can’t be achieved, which leads to high costs. Kymriah and Yescarta are priced as high as US$475,000 and US$373,000 respectively. Novartis has also experienced manufacturing challenges in Kymriah, which further impacts patients’ accessibility.

To circumvent this, companies are exploring allogeneic treatments which utilize healthy donors T-cells as starting material, which means that manufacturing can be scaled up to bring the costs down. Companies such as Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), Fate Therapeutics (FATE), and Cellectis (CLLS) are attempting to bring to clinic the first allogenic T-cell treatment. Unfortunately, it is likely at least a couple of years away before we see any success.

Secondly, CAR-Ts have been limited to hematological malignancies thus far. There is a high unmet need of treatments for solid tumors. While companies are working on CAR-Ts for solid tumors, we are yet to see any significant clinical data. For example, Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) is working on tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (“TIL”). Iovance is currently running two pivotal trials in melanoma and cervical cancer, and both programs are expected to be initiated for submission with the FDA by the end of 2020.

Adaptimmune (ADAP) is also working on T Cell Receptor (“TCR”) and its lead program was licensed to GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in 2018. However, doubts remain on its safety and efficacy of its technology with the death of patients during clinical trials earlier this year.

Risks of Investing in T-Cell Therapies

Immunotherapy and particularly T-cell therapies have shown compelling results in the treatment of cancer. Despite the promise, immunotherapy is still in its infancy stage and this means that investors in this field must have a relatively high-risk appetite.

As it is a relatively new area, many companies operating in this arena are clinical stage companies with no approved product. These companies do not have the balance sheets or resources of traditional big pharmaceutical giants to bring drugs to market.

For such companies, clinical data readouts are critical. However, clinical trials have a high risk of failure and any negative catalyst may result in huge volatility of the company stock price. It is often hard for individual investors to accurately interpret clinical data, unless one has an advanced science or medical degree.

While good clinical data may result in acquisition by big players, such as the case for Kite Pharma and Juno Therapeutics, there is no guarantee that such acquisitions can be successful. In fact, Gilead had to take a US$820M impairment charge to write off one of Kite’s program. Often, drugs may be deprioritized even if they are already in clinical stage development, if they are deemed to have limited commercial success. Interestingly, even in the case of Keytruda, the success was partially attributed to a happy accident. Even if such therapies manage to beat the odds and are launched to market, there is no guarantee of commercial success. Both Kymriah and Yescarta have had lackluster sales to date since their launch.

The Cancer Immunotherapy ETF

Fortunately, the Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (CNCR) is an exchange traded fund (“ETF”) which offers individual investors a channel to invest in immunotherapy, without being subjected to the huge volatility in investing in individual stock tickers. As one would probably know, ETFs offer diversification and yet have a lower expense ratio compared to actively managed funds.

CNCR tracks the Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy Index, which is made up of 25 pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies having a high strategic focus on the development of immunotherapy. To be in the index, the companies must meet one or more of the criteria:

The company has a cancer immunotherapy drug approved by either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”). The company has a cancer immunotherapy drug in the human stage of testing. The company has announced intentions to begin human stage testing of a cancer immunotherapy drug. The company has announced an immunotherapy collaboration or partnership with a major pharmaceutical company.

The index is constructed by first listing the universe of companies to be working on immunotherapy. The list is then narrowed to companies that are not known to be under investigation by the SEC or any other government or regulatory entity, have a minimum market capitalization of $100M and must meet certain liquidity thresholds. From there, five largest pharmaceutical immunotherapy companies and 20 biotechnology immunotherapy companies are selected.

CNCR has an expense ratio of 0.79% and is equal-weighted and rebalanced twice yearly, on the third Tuesday in June and December. As of 15 November 2019, the holdings of CNCR are:

COMPANY NAME SHARES MARKET VALUE % OF NET ASSETS ZYMEWORKS INC (NYSE:ZYME) 64,526 $2,331,969.64 6.62% SEATTLE GENETICS INC (NASDAQ:SGEN) 19,275 $2,211,806.25 6.28% BEIGENE LTD (NASDAQ:BGNE) 10,630 $2,107,397.50 5.99% Y MABS THERAPEUTICS INC (NASDAQ:YMAB) 60,738 $1,727,996.10 4.91% CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) 30,101 $1,711,843.87 4.86% BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 28,569 $1,673,857.71 4.76% MODERNA INC (NASDAQ:MRNA) 82,422 $1,596,514.14 4.54% ASTRAZENECA PLC (NYSE:AZN) 33,673 $1,597,447.12 4.54% IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 68,745 $1,563,261.30 4.44% REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:REGN) 4,325 $1,491,562.75 4.24% XENCOR INC (NASDAQ:XNCR) 41,004 $1,475,323.92 4.19% ARGENX SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) 10,547 $1,469,935.39 4.18% MORPHOSYS AG (NASDAQ:MOR) 53,452 $1,395,631.72 3.96% ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC 49,797 $1,384,854.57 3.93% MERCK & CO INC 16,242 $1,378,945.80 3.92% GILEAD SCIENCES INC 20,064 $1,305,564.48 3.71% PRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC (NASDAQ:DTIL) 106,645 $1,291,470.95 3.67% CELLECTIS S A 84,788 $1,147,181.64 3.26% ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY INC (NASDAQ:ZIOP) 254,545 $1,133,997.98 3.22% FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 75,821 $1,114,568.70 3.17% AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC (NASDAQ:AUTL) 82,899 $977,379.21 2.78% BLUEBIRD BIO INC 10,710 $803,142.90 2.28% ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 60,399 $796,964.81 2.26% NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NKTR) 38,961 $765,583.65 2.17% MACROGENICS INC (NASDAQ:MGNX) 86,666 $748,794.24 2.13% CASH & OTHER -3,151 -$3,150.57 -0.01%

Figure 1: CNCR’s holdings

Source: Cancer Immunotherapy ETF Holdings

Conclusion

Cancer remains the second leading cause of death, and immunotherapies have shown excellent efficacy and safety profiles in treating cancer. Big pharmaceutical companies such as Merck, BMS, Novartis and Gilead have done excellent work in bringing the first generation of immunotherapy treatment to the market. However, high treatment costs and limited efficacy in solid tumors continue to restrict patients' accessibility.

To overcome these challenges, many biotechnology companies are conducting clinical trials and developing the next generation of immunotherapy. Such companies are typically clinical stage, without any approved products to generate revenue. While good clinical data may lead to such companies being acquired at a premium, clinical trials are risky and often have a high failure rate, which will create huge volatility.

CNCR offers individual investors a channel to invest in the long-term promises of immunotherapy at a lowered risk with diversification in the entire field. Individual investors should consider investing in immunotherapy via CNCR.

I am extremely bullish on immunotherapy and believe that the field is barely scratching the surface of its potential, and the best time for the field is yet to come. I have previously covered individual companies working in this field and will be covering more of such companies moving forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRA, BLUE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.