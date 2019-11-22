Market Volatility Bulletin: SPX Preps For A 'Light' Down Week; Trading Volumes Are Low

Keep an eye on the low market volumes, especially if you are trading in more exotic corners of the market.

The Fedwatch tool suggests that the Fed Funds rate will hold steady through at least April '20, which may serve as a decent backdrop for stocks.

Market Intro

Yet...another...day...of...sideways.

It sure feels that way, anyhow, for the S&P 500 (SPY). The index has actually managed to trade roughly between 3090 and 3030 over the past five sessions, which is by no means large (a little over 1%), but which is actually quite impressive in comparison to the meager close-close action. The action in the QQQ, as well as the DIA, were comparable.

Discretionary (XLY) and financials (XLF) are up about half a percent each to close out the week, while real estate (XLRE) is down mildly.

Thoughts on Volatility

You may or may not remember this, reader, but in 2014 through early 2016, the USD caused its fair share of volatility for both US stocks and international equities (EFA, EEM).

In early 2017, president-elect Donald Trump outright said that he thought the dollar was too strong, which more or less marked the high point for the Dollar Index thus far this cycle.

It's fair to say that a strong dollar puts stress on the international financial system, and trillions of dollars of debts are denominated in USD.

CME FedWatch Tool

As far as rates are concerned, no change looks to be the clear consensus for the Dec 11th Fed meeting. For that matter, the base case out through April appears to be keeping the Fed funds rate at its current range of 150-175 bps.

With US stocks near all-time highs, and UST rates holding steady, the Fed appears to have grabbed hold of its window to ween market participants off of further rate cuts. My belief is that, for the time being, this action does not need to stoke volatility. Consider that the Fed raised rates on three occasions in 2017, at no direct harm to the economy, or financial markets.

Bloomberg Twitter

Trade-related concerns look to have dissipated over the past couple months, but the ongoing crisis in Hong Kong, and the recent US Senatorial support for protesters via the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act", add another log to the fire in this saga that has periodically haunted financial markets since early 2018.

If Joe Biden win the nomination, my take is that the Trump administration is under more pressure to play nice and get a deal done. Should Sanders or Warren take the mantle, then there is quite a bit of scope for volatility to shoot up, as the current administration will have less pressure to play nice.

Term Structure

In yesterday's MVB, I focused on the ultra-low levels in HV (HV10 is currently under 5 vol points, and HV20 is pretty similar).

Now I'd like to turn your attention toward how spot VIX stacks up against VIX9D and VIX3M. The answer is that the popular spot gauge is nearly in the center between the nine-day and the three-month metrics.

From an implied vol standpoint, the current term structure looks to be trading pretty typically compared to these measures. From this perspective, it is the HV10 & HV20 that are the anomalies.

The VIX of VIX looks to be holding its own in the mid-range for the last several months. So while the current VX front month is under no immediate pressure to make a large move (as compared against various pure SPX VIX measures as displayed earlier), VVIX is building a case for near-dated VX contracts to have scope for relatively rapid movement.

Data by YCharts

I tend to not harp too much about volume, especially as there are just so many methods and areas in which traders can position themselves in the vol space.

But I feel obligated to point out here that volume in the asset markets has slowed quite a bit. It is quite common for volume to relax when stocks are on the rise. That's also true when realized volatility calms. But we are near some of the lows for overall market volume for the year, and that's something to take into consideration when it comes to trading options or more exotic kinds of products.

Wrap Up

