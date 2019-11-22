Acacia Research: 'Things Are Looking Up!'

In the spirit of my four-year-old nephew's favorite series, Super Wings - "Things are looking up!".

In the past week, Acacia's activity notably swelled. It filed ownership on an investment I don't find logical and announced a strategic partnership with the potential to truly fuel transformation.

Acacia Research reported 2019 third quarter results on November 12th. Results were thin. It trimmed its full-year projection and continues to trim investments made by former leadership.

My four-year-old nephew is enamored with Super Wings. Actually, he plays well with many popular toy lines - Spin Master's Paw Patrol, Disney's (DIS) Lightning McQueen and Cars and, most recently, any type of train. But, the thing that's super special about those Super Wings characters is they transform. Transformations are, apparently, captivating.

Acacia Research (ACTG) is trying to transform. Its latest strategy is to build an "IP-related (intellectual property) absolute return focused" business. Its transformation captured the attention of a key investment adviser. It's a partnership worthy of an extra look.

Most Recent Quarter

Acacia reported third quarter results on November 12th. The results were thin. Revenue in the quarter was only $1.7 million, 88% less than the $13.73 million in the 2018 third quarter. For the first nine months, revenue totals only $10.56 million, 87% less than the $82.3 million in the first three quarters of 2018. Acacia only expected to generate $25 million in revenue for all of 2019. Thus, revenue in the first ¾ of the year represents less than 1/2 the original projection.

With the slim production in the third quarter, the company was forced to trim its full-year estimate to a range of $15 million to $20 million. Still, the adjustment suggests fourth quarter revenue will tally from $4.44 million to $9.44 million.

The company continues to actively trim by divesting prior technology investments made by former leadership. It opted to completely divest the Miso Robotics investment in the third quarter. In June 2017, Acacia acquired a 22.6% ownership in Miso Robotics for $2.25 million. In February 2018, it invested an additional $6 million and increased its ownership to approximately 30%. In the 2019 second quarter, Acacia recorded an impairment of $8.195 million for its full position in Miso. In the third quarter, Acacia sold its position for $2 million resulting in a gain.

In the third quarter, Acacia trimmed another 150,555 shares of its Veritone (VERI) investment at an average of $8.07 per share. The transaction resulted in a $915,000 loss. The Veritone relationship began in August 2016. After loan conversions and share purchases during Veritone's IPO, Acacia had invested $53.3 million for 4.12 million shares and warrants to purchase another 1.12 million shares. It still owns 400,997 shares and 1.12 million warrants. Of its $53.3 million investment, it has recouped less than half. Veritone's shares closed at $3.57 on September 30th. The change in fair value for the quarter is a paper loss of $4.27 million.

Acacia's Board authorized a $10 million share repurchase program in early August. It will be effective through July 31, 2020. Though it could have trimmed its outstanding share count of 67 million, the company did not employ the authorization in the third quarter.

On the transformation or investment side, from June 3rd to August 1st, Acacia did purchase 1.4 million shares of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) on the open market. Total cost was $10.9 million at prices ranging from $7.30 to $7.97 per share for an average of $7.50. Acacia believes the market's pricing of Immersion is low.

"We made it clear that we felt it was a good asset. It's trading at a discount and represents an attractive value for us to buy at this stage. And, we also said that there are probably some actions that the Board of the company could take to correct the undervaluation."

On September 30th, Immersion's stock closed at $7.65 per share.

A Week Later

In the week following the release of third quarter results, Acacia's activity has notably increased.

In the three business days from November 14th through November 18th, Acacia purchased 500,000 shares of Drive Shack (DS) for $2.1 million at an average price of $4.15. With 67 million shares outstanding, the investment does not qualify Acacia as a beneficial owner. However, recently-appointed CEO, Clifford Press, has been a director on Drive Shack's Board since 2016 which prompted the filing.

Drive Shack operates traditional and entertainment golf venues. It's difficult to construct a correlation between the two companies. Drive Shack does not own patents. It does classify its gaming software as proprietary.

"The internally-developed software intangible represents proprietary software developed for the Company's exclusive use. For Entertainment Golf, the internally-developed software intangible is composed of costs incurred to develop the software. The internally-developed software intangible is amortized over the expected useful life of the software." (emphasis added)

Of the $402 million in assets on its 2018 year-end balance sheet, Drive Shack's Intangibles asset was valued at $48.3 million net of amortization. However, the software asset is valued only at $1.35 million.

Acacia's expertise is protecting, defending and monetizing IP assets. Since Drive Shack's gaming software is a differentiator meant to provide competitive advantage and to be used exclusively, it shouldn't be interested in monetizing its use. It does list protection of the asset as an operating risk in its annual reporting.

"Our growth strategy depends on our ability to procure or develop and protect technologies to be used at our Entertainment Golf venues, and we may not be able to adequately procure or develop these technologies or protect the intellectual property rights in these technologies."

Still, absent Mr. Press' involvement, the two companies seem an illogical pairing. Then consider the same $2.1 million investment could have potentially repurchased at least 625,000 shares, or 1.25% of Acacia's outstanding shares.

At least there's the possibility Mr. Press will not benefit from the arrangement. In Acacia's July proxy information, the company specifically addressed what should happen in such a situation.

"The Legacy Board and Management received Board fees as directors of companies in which Acacia had invested, but instead of reinvesting that money into Acacia, they kept the money for themselves. This practice has been eliminated."

If it weren't for a second announcement, I have to admit I'd be dumbstruck about the investment.

On the same day Acacia filed its Drive Shack ownership, it announced a strategic partnership with Starboard Value LP. The deal will provide as much as $400 million in capital. Starboard's managing director, Jonathan Sagal, will join the Acacia board to help identify investment and acquisition opportunities. The transaction is structured to enable Acacia to address larger opportunities than its $169 million in cash and securities would otherwise allow. The transaction will require approval by Acacia's shareholders to issue the necessary classes of securities and to increase the common stock authorization to 300 million shares.

The first step of the transaction requires Acacia to issue a Series A preferred stock, convertible to common at a conversion price of $3.65. Starboard will acquire 350,000 shares of this $100 par value preferred stock and warrants to purchase 5 million shares of common stock at $3.65. This step will culminate in a $35 million investment.

Acacia will also have the option of issuing up to $365 million in senior secured notes. The due date will be 2027 and the interest rate will be 6%. At this point, Acacia does not have long-term debt obligations.

Acacia will also issue Series B warrants entitling Starboard to purchase up to 100 million shares of common stock. If no notes have been issued, the exercise price will be $5.25 per share. Otherwise, with notes issued, the exercise price will be $3.65 per share plus cancellation of some portion of the notes.

Acacia will reserve up to $100 million in senior secured notes and 27.4 million Series B warrants for its common shareholders to purchase under the same terms as Starboard.

Proxy statements are due by January 17, 2020 and a special meeting of stockholders must be held by February 16, 2020.

This transaction should benefit Acacia Research far beyond capital backing. Starboard Value has a commendable track record as an activist investor according to WhaleWisdom Alpha.

"Since 2011, investors who bought when Starboard filed an initial 13D and sold when the fund disclosed significant selling would have averaged annualized profits of 25.89%."

Not every investment Starboard makes proves profitable but the majority 43% have outperformed that average. Of the 47 initial 13D filings tracked, 14, or 30%, resulted in loss. The worst performer was LSB Industries (LXU) from November 2014 to November 2015, which generated a 52.5% loss. The best performer in 2017 was now-defunct PAREXEL International (PRXL) which produced a 258% gain in just 42 days.

To date in 2019, Starboard has taken 5+% activist positions in Papa John's (PZZA) in February, GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) in June and Box, Inc. (BOX) in September. Two of the three, Papa John's and Box, are currently showing gains. Its presence typically fosters optimism. Consider these SA author observations regarding the investments in Papa John's and Box, respectively.

"Starboard Value has a recent history of successfully turning around struggling companies and generating great returns for shareholders." "Starboard Value is known to acquire positions in companies with the sole purpose to explore strategic alternatives and maximize shareholder value."

Looking Up

Akin to my nephew's excitement about the Super Wings adventures and inevitable success, I'm finally excited about the potential of an Acacia transformation. Every Super Wings episode calls for the main character Jett (also my nephew's name) to request help from teammates. When he sees them arriving, his catch phrase is "Things are looking up!".

With Starboard's arrival, things are looking up!

