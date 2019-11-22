Altria & British American Tobacco: Perhaps The Nightmare Is Finally Ending

At a minimum this provides at least a temporary reprieve, which is itself is still bullish, yet due to the lack of progress there is the possibility these regulations keep getting kicked down the road.

Recently when they released their list of priority new regulations for the next twelve months, both of these were now absent.

Introduction

It has been almost two and half years since the current nightmare engulfing the United States tobacco industry began, when on the 28th July 2017 the FDA announced their intention to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes. Naturally this sent the share prices across the tobacco industry tumbling, with Altria (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI) being impacted the worst given their highest exposure. The next major event occurred over twelve months later when on the 9th November 2018 the FDA subsequently announced their intention to completely ban menthol cigarettes.

When these new risks were combined with other concerns it resulted in their share prices falling approximately 48% for Altria and 57% for British American Tobacco from peak to trough. Even though there still are other concerns remaining, it appears as though perhaps the end of this nightmarish period of time may finally be ending with recent news breaking that the FDA has seemingly delayed both of these plans.

The Impact For Altria & British American Tobacco

Ultimately the impact for both companies will depend on how long this delay lasts, as neither of the proposed regulations now appears on the FDA’s updated list of planned new regulations within the next twelve months. Nevertheless it should at least help ease the general malaise the market feels across the broader tobacco industry, which was evident with Altria’s share price increasing by a healthy 3.24% whilst British American Tobacco’s increased by 2.82% by the end of the first trading session following this news.

Since these risks have been around for a while now, investors will be unlikely to forget them in the short-term and nor should they as the lingering risk remains that in future years the FDA will once again renew their assault on this fronts. Although I am hesitant to stick my neck out regarding unpredictable future government regulations, I believe that there is quite a good possibility these new regulations keep being kicked down the road. This belief primarily stems from almost two and half years having passed since the first nicotine announcement with little tangible progress made before now being taken off the twelve month priority list.

Although I was bullish regarding the ability of both companies to mitigate these risks, especially in the case of the proposed menthol ban, it is nonetheless even more bullish if these events never actually transpire. Even if these risks eventually resurface, then the extra time they now have should allow them to be better prepared to help ensure they are able to maintain their cherished dividend payments.

Risks Still Unresolved

Even if these risks were completely resolved, there are still other concerns weighing down their shares at the moment. The most notable being the weakness in United States cigarette volumes, as consumers continue moving away towards either e-cigarettes or cease smoking completely. Altria’s 6.62% year on year cigarette volume decline in the third quarter of 2019 certainly has not helped, especially since this was assisted by favorable inventory movements and thus otherwise would have fallen by 7.00%. This large decline has not occurred in isolation with years of declines of a similar magnitude occurring recently, as seen in the graph below:

The other main risk stems from new regulations targeted towards e-cigarettes, which has been facing an onslaught against them at both the state and federal level following several linked deaths and high levels of underage use. Naturally this is a significantly larger risk for Altria than British American Tobacco following the former’s large investment in Juul (JUUL). Given the current situation it is too early to make a prediction that carries any conviction regarding the ultimate outcome of this risk.

Conclusion

It seems as though perhaps attacking nicotine, menthol and e-cigarettes simultaneously has proven too taxing for the FDA and given the concerns over underage e-cigarette usage it is not surprising that the other two have been taken off the plate. Although this is undoubtedly a bullish development for the tobacco industry, shareholders would be wise not to completely forget about these risks and thus they should avoid getting too carried away as this could prove only a temporary reprieve.

