The Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio: Preliminary Rebalancing - Part II

Lastly, since I have previously owned a large number of MLP's, I address my current rationale for avoiding this sector until a clear bottom has been established.

I summarize a few sales that I have recently made and discuss my updated (and smaller) potential buy list.

I still believe that a correction is coming; however, I think there are limited opportunities in today's market. That said, I have not made any significant changes to the sector allocations presented in the last article.

The one change I am thinking about making is to increase the allocation to international/global/emerging markets from 10 percent to 15 percent. I have been reading that opportunities in these markets might exceed those in domestic markets in 2020.

The following summarizes where I currently stand in the rebalancing effort and includes recent transactions of the past few weeks.

Master Limited Partnerships

Although giving the appearance of potentially bottoming I have tired of waiting on a few of the weaker ones to move off of dead center (no pun intended). Sentiment among the MLP investing community has been (and still is) mirroring the five stages of grief - with the vast majority of folks still in Stage 2 - Denial.

I recently sold two of my positions - Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) and Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP). Both of these were my smallest positions in the sector.

I still follow the sector diligently, since I continue to hold seven MLPs. I am actually looking at two possible additions (very tentatively): CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) and Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX). I will need some convincing that the sector is making a turnaround before venturing even close to these.

Real Estate Investment Trusts

I am still a bit concerned that REITs are toppy, and with the possible conclusion of interest rate cuts I think caution is still warranted.

My watch list remains unchanged - CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate (IGR), Cohen & Steers Total Return Fund (RFI). I am still very concerned about the retail area, so while I watch Tanger Outlets (SKT), my interest is waning.

Business Development Companies

My primary BDC holding, First Trust Specialty Finance (FGB) recently cut the dividend from $.175 to $.13 per quarter. This, although disappointing, was probably warranted. FGB still holds the best of best BDC's, so I will hold my position, but not consider adding.

KKR Capital (FSK) turned in a good quarter, with both revenues and earnings per share beating estimates. Have enough for now though.

My primary buy candidates remain Stellis Capital Investment (SCM) and Whitehorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF). On November 7, SCM reported both revenues and earnings beats, and on the same day WHF reported similar results. While very encouraged, both are (in my opinion) currently overvalued, and I will await a pullback before committing funds to either.

Foreign Stocks

I have begun to monitor longer term trends for both global and emerging markets indices. Using the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the All-World Index I can easily track trend lines (about the only technical analysis tool I use).

It appears that the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has broken the downtrend begun in early 2018, and the All-World Index uptrend that began end of this summer also remains positive.

I remain convinced that, for me, the easiest way to diversify into the foreign markets is through closed-end funds. As mentioned in my previous article I have chosen Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO), First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM), and Western Assets Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD) as my vehicles of choice.

At present, FAM and EMD trade at discounts to their Net Asset Values (NAV), while FCO trades at a slight premium. Combined, the portfolios of FAM and FCO provide all of the global coverage I need. Since the predominant holdings of both are bonds, I feel that these will afford a higher degree of safety. EMD's portfolio is also heavily weighted towards bonds.

I started a small position in FCO about a month ago when the discount/premium was about zero.

Utilities and Infrastructure

I continue to enjoy the performance put up by infrastructure funds such as Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income (RA), with returns of 45 percent and 28 percent year-to-date, respectively. I will not hesitate to add to either (or both) on pullbacks.

Recently, I received my new shares in Virtus Total Return Fund (ZTR) which digested the former Virtus Total Return Fund (ZF). ZTR is a global infrastructure fund (kind of), and I plan to watch its performance closely before adding to or selling. Likewise, I will do the same with Duff & Phelps Global Utility Fund (DPG).

Miscellaneous CEFs

The rights offering on Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies (ACP) has concluded and I decided to just sell the rights and take a small amount of cash in lieu of exercising. I continue to like ACP, and have today increased my position by about 30 percent.

I have also recently initiated a position in Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income (AVK). My goal for 2020 is to participate in this sector, as it has been missing from the PPRP to date. AVK is up about 28 percent year to date and yields a comfortable 9.3 percent. I plan on adding to AVK when pricing is appropriate.

An additional goal for the coming months is to initiate positions in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) and Tekla World Healthcare (THW). Both of these will fill empty slots in the PPRP (tech and healthcare) and I will look for pullback opportunities in each fund.

Defensive Positions

I will continue to hold Gamco Global Gold, Natural Resources and Income Trust (GGN), as it appears (but who knows) that gold could rally. In the meanwhile I will be content with the monthly dividends.

My position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Equity Income Fund (ETJ) remains constant, but should the markets correct, I would not hesitate to add to this fund. As I write this on Nov. 20 the bottom seems to be coming out of the markets (probably China syndrome again), so could be adding to ETJ sooner than expected.

Conclusion

So there you have it. Aside from a few small trades, I am moving forward very cautiously (as anyone should be). I will keep folks posted as I can see a clearer path towards making bolder changes (or changes at all). Look forward to receiving comments and ideas from readers as always.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACP, AVK, DPG, ETJ, FGB, FSK, GGN, RA, UTF, ZTR, FCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.