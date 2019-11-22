Express: Shares Are On Sale

Although there are several risks that investors should be mindful of, we believe that shares offer a very attractive risk-reward profile.

We are bullish on the name and believe that this dip presents an attractive buying opportunity.

Express shares have sold off in recent weeks due to concerns about the retail sector and China-related news.

Introduction

We have written a number of bullish articles on Express (EXPR) in recent months, arguing that the company's net cash position, new CEO, and attractive valuation made it a compelling investment opportunity. Shares rose from under $2 to $4 in a matter of weeks and have sold off recently to ~$3.25.

We are highly constructive on Express at current levels due to its rock-solid balance sheet, recent strategic moves by management, and large amount of investor pessimism embedded in the current share price.

(Source: Green Hills Mall)

Capitalization Table (in millions, except share data)

Share Price 3.25 Shares Outstanding 67.27 Market cap 218.63 (+) Debt 0 (-) Cash 153.96 Enterprise Value 64.67

(Source: CapitalIQ)

Net Cash Position

As you can see from the above table, Express currently has no financial debt and $154 million in cash. This translates into a per share cash position of $2.29. We believe this should serve as a very strong inducement for investors for the following reasons:

The fact that the company has no financial debt outstanding insulates it from the liquidity problems that other retail companies have faced.

Since the company has no financial obligations or interest expenses, management has ample time to turn operational performance around and find ways to cut operating expenses.

We view the company's per share cash position as a price floor which (in theory) should minimize downside risk in the event that our thesis does not materialize.

Management has said during previous earnings calls that it expects Express to be FCF positive in 2019, which means that there is little risk of near-term balance sheet deterioration.

Precedent Transactions

In order to understand the degree of market pessimism embedded in EXPR shares, consider the fact that Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) sold a 50.4% majority stake in Maurices (a discount women's apparel retailer) to private equity firm OpCapita for $300 million in May of this year (details can be found on page 4 of Ascena's most recent 10-K). Ascena retained a 49.6% stake in the business, so one can reasonably peg the total valuation of Maurices at ~$600 million.

Maurices generated $1.03 billion and $1.01 billion in revenue during FY 2017 and 2018, respectively. It also posted operating income of $68.2 and $45.3 million in those two fiscal periods, which translates into operating margins of 4.5-6.6%.

An enterprise value of $600 million would translate into a share price of $11.21 for Express (shares traded at this level as recently as September 2018). Our price target for Express is lower than that given recent YoY comparable sales and margin declines but we believe that this illustrates how cheap Express shares are on a fundamental level.

To be fair, Maurices isn't exactly the best retailer to compare Express with since Maurices is a specialty women's retailer and is more profitable than Express is currently (EXPR generated an operating loss of $20 million during the first half of 2019).

However, Express did generate positive operating income in the last three fiscal years (2016, 2017, and 2018) and generates roughly double the annual revenues as Maurices - EXPR grossed more than $2 billion in net sales over the past three fiscal years.

Even at an enterprise value of just $300 million (half of Maurices' valuation at time of sale) Express shares would be worth $6.75, which is slightly more than double what shares are currently trading at.

Valuation

(Source: Capital IQ)

The above table illustrates EXPR's valuation including (and excluding) its long-term lease liabilities of $993 million, which are considered long-term debt under new FASB standards. However, we have decided not to consider these liabilities as part of enterprise value given that leases are operating decisions in nature (companies pay annual lease expenses) and are reflected in operational activities (e.g. product pricing).

In addition, Express has significant flexibility with regards to these leases. Per page 15 of the company's most recent 10-K:

some of our leases have early cancellation clauses, which permit the lease to be terminated by us or the landlord if certain sales levels are not met in specific periods or if the center does not meet specified occupancy standards.

This provides management with significant flexibility if its retail stores continue to underperform, which was mentioned on the Q1 earnings call:

we have significant lease flexibility with an action date on over 60% of our leases in the next three years.

This will allow Express to close underperforming stores in the near future and streamline its portfolio of brick-and-mortar stores, which should be accretive to its bottom-line.

UpWest Launch

As we described at length in our last article on the company, Express recently launched a new apparel brand called UpWest which offers comfortable, casual loungewear and sleepwear for men and women. In the Nov. 7 press release announcing UpWest's launch, Express directly addressed one of the primary gripes we have had with the company: its failure to establish a clear brand identity.

In the press release cited above, management describes UpWest as a "purpose-driven lifestyle brand" that is "targeting millennial consumers who are intentional about their journey to find a greater sense of peace and calm in a chaotic world".

Whether or not UpWest will help Express turn things around remains to be seen, but we are glad to see company management working to address this issue. UpWest's launch also strengthens our confidence in recently appointed CEO Tim Baxter, who spoke at length on the Q2 earnings call about the need to re-position Express's brand:

Alongside our corporate strategy work, we have also been refining the strategy for our brand. Most people know Express, but many don't know what we stand for or how we fit into their lives today. We must clarify our brand message and more closely connect it to our product strategy."

Risks and Caveats

Investors considering a position in Express should be aware of the following:

The retail business is facing a number of structural headwinds, which include declines in mall traffic and competitive pressures from digital retailers. There is no guarantee that these headwinds will subside anytime soon.

Overall concerns about the retail sector may continue to drive EXPR's share price down in the near term.

EXPR's revenue and comparable sales numbers have been negative YoY for the past three consecutive quarters. We may reconsider our bullish stance on Express if Baxter is unable to stabilize the business.

Express shares do not look nearly as cheap if one includes the company's long-term lease liabilities - we encourage investors to conduct their own due diligence and make their own assessments of the company's valuation.

Conclusion

We remain bullish on Express and believe that the company has unfairly been thrown in the garbage heap with debt-ridden retail companies. Although shares have risen considerably from 2019-lows, we believe this recent decline in share price offers an attractive entry point for value-oriented investors. Thank you for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.