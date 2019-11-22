Piraeus Bank S.A. (BPIRY) CEO Christos Megalou on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCPK:BPIRY) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 22, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christos Megalou - CEO

George Marinopoulos - CFO

Theodore Gnardellis - GM and Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jonas Floriani - Axia Ventures

Angeliki Bairaktari - Autonomous Research

Jose Abad - Goldman Sachs

Jason Kepaptsoglou - HSBC

Panagiotis Kladis - Eurobank Equities

Maria Semikhatova - Citibank

Operator

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Piraeus Bank CEO, Mr. Christos Megalou. Mr. Megalou, you may now proceed.

Christos Megalou

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and good morning to those joining us from the U.S. I'm Christos Megalou, CEO of Piraeus Bank, and I'm here today with our senior management and IR team. Thank you for attending Piraeus Bank nine months 2019 results presentation.

During the call, we will be presenting our financial results, and will focus on the key achievements of the last nine months and the trend for the upcoming period. I'm going directly to slide four of the IR presentation, where you can find our milestones in 2019 to-date. Through our decisive actions during the last two years, we have laid the foundations for the bank's return to profitability. For the nine months 2019, Piraeus Bank produced a 2% return on tangible equity. For Q3, it was 3.3% with favorable prospects as we continue to progress with the execution of our agenda 2023 roadmap.

On slide five, we present the financial takeaways for the nine month period. As you can see, progress is evident on all fronts from profitability to capital, and from NPE management to liquidity, especially for capital, the 16% level achieved through all our strategic actions in the past quarters is among the bank's key accomplishments for 2019. All in all, since mid-2018, our total fully-loaded ratio has increased by about 270 basis points.

Turning to slide six and seven, we will start with profitability, which continues to be restored at a healthy pace for the past five quarters. Pre-tax profits on a recurring basis stood at €146 million in nine months 2019, compared to €98 million in nine months of 2018. This was enabled by recurring core revenue generation, while the focus on cost efficiency continues to deliver. Net interest and net fee income were higher by 2% and 6% year-on-year respectively while these two P&L lines combined contribute 95% of our net revenues in the nine months period. Operating expenses were down 6% year-on-year, and 3% quarter-on-quarter on a recurring basis, and the current run rate indicate we will achieve our target of approximately 5% reduction for the whole year.

On top of these efforts, we are aiming for further efficiencies through a number of initiatives, coupled with a cost relief stemming from the NPE servicing agreement. Pre-provision income for the nine months of 2019 was up 8% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis, and cost to income improved to 52% versus 56% level for the same period last year. We are pleased to see our financial KPIs improving consistently quarter-after-quarter, and when the environment in which we operate improves we expect our financial performance to strengthen further.

On slide eight, we saw a proven quarterly track record on a number of KPIs during the past five quarters. Piraeus's solid performance in the nine months 2019 was also facilitated by the €3 billion new loans that we have disbursed with business lending driving the trend, while retail lending is also posting a good recovery albeit from a low starting point. The Group's net loan to deposit ratio further improved to 84% versus 91% a year earlier, signifying that the bank is in a position to respond to accelerating credit demand, enabling us at the same time to support our net interest margin.

Turning on asset quality, as you can see on slide 10, Q3 2019 was the 16th consecutive quarter of NPE reduction for Piraeus Bank. While from the peak of September 2015, our NPE balances have shrunk by €12 billion.

On a quarterly basis, Group NPE balance was down €0.4 billion as seen on slide 11. Organic NPE inflow in the third quarter 2019 continued its strong downward trend, while during restructuring and collections remain robust. The quarterly decrease of NPEs came despite 675 [technical difficulty] reclassifications due to technical reasons. The reclassification corresponds to UTP performing loans that are accelerated [ph] not defaulted, yet, attached with an NPE flag for prudent reasons after the bank's assessment. The adjustment is attributed to a handful of accounts, practically two.

The bank's objective is to ultimately maximize the benefit associated with these accounts as the [technical difficulty] exposure is assumed to be either repaid through the utilization of assets used as collateral or to be sold. Overall, our expectation is that our planned actions will mitigate the impact, releasing the provisions mark. Importantly, the reclassification does not impair our 2020 or 2021 NPE target. NPE cost coverage stands at 46% impacted by the NPE reclassification and the classification of their high recover Iris portfolio is held for sale.

On the other hand, our NPE collateral coverage has increased quarter-on-quarter to 49%, held by increasing collateral evaluations, driving the bank's total coverage to a comfortable level of 95%. Cost of risk for the third quarter 2019 was within guidance at 165 basis points over net loans. It is important to note that the improving trends in new NPE flows are clearly depicted in the organic cost of risk development.

To illustrate this, we introduced a breakdown of our cost of risk in organic and inorganic elements on slide 12. The €90 million organic credit charges in third quarter 2019 were impacted by the NPE adjustment mentioned earlier. Excluding this, the organic cost of risk is in negative territory, and total cost of risk is close to breakeven held by increasing collateral valuations that contributed close to €200 million in the third quarter. In addition, we booked €67 million cost of risk for inorganic NPE activity.

Building on the positive track record that we have achieved so far, we are working to execute our NPE plan in an accelerated manner facilitated by the recent strategic partnership with Intrum. On this front, we are currently in the preparatory phase of €3 billion NPE securitizations, also in anticipation of the launch of the Hellenic asset protection scheme or Hercules as it is widely known.

The €3 billion NPE securitizations, you can see in slide 13 comprised a €2 billion residential mortgage portfolio securitization project Phoenix, then €1 billion secured business loan securitization project Bridge, and regarding project Phoenix, for which execution is in an advanced phase, the bank has engaged two rating agencies and has applied to the SSM for significant risk transfer. Our baseline scenario is the project to have been concluded before the end of first-half of 2020. Overall, we consider that the successful implementation of hubs of [ph] Hercules coupled with favorable conditions in the markets for the issuance of non-dilutive capital instruments will facilitate the acceleration of the existing NPE reduction plan. In this context, we intend to provide further details in early 2020.

Moving on to slide 14, Intrum, my last, together with our partner Intrum, we have exceeded expectations and concluded the project and all work streams related with a strategic partnership for the new services in just four-and-a-half months. The new servicer is up and running and we expect to see efficiencies in enhancement of the recovery process in the forthcoming period.

All decisive actions taken during the past few quarters, along with a Tier II issue last June, have strengthened our capital position as presented on slide 16. It is worth noting that our sales team total capital ratio now stands at 16% enhanced by the completion of the NPE servicer transaction with a contribution to capital CET1 of 70 basis points. The respective fully-loaded ratio stands at 13.3%. For 2020, our total capital requirement will be [indiscernible] 25%, given the phasing of systemic buffer, for which we can report that fully-phased level will be 75 basis points in 2021. That's per both 2019 assessment.

We had solely organic capital generation this quarter, which added 30 basis points to our capital position, and we remain vigilant to further enhance our capital via optimization initiatives, and by further growing our profitability, as you can see on slide 16.

Taking note of the banks improved capital position, and in line with our Capital Management Strategy, Piraeus Bank Board of Directors have decided to pay them 160 million coupon of the contingent convertible to the Hellenic financial stability fund in cash, and this is going to be due on the second of December 2019. We remain comfortable with this fairly priced perpetual CET1 capital contributing instruments in our balance sheet.

On liquidity, liquidity continued improving, as you can see on slide 18, with about €1.4 billion deposit inflows from the private sector, year-to-date, which came at a decreasing cost. Total deposit costs have fallen to 39 basis points during the third quarter, 2019. At the same time, we are now able to utilize the interbank market at negative interest rates.

On slide 20, in view of the completion of [indiscernible], we believe that our targets for the full-year, we expect new loans to be priced higher virtual stock on the funding costs side deposit costs continue trending lower with renewed effort in Q4. Hence, we expect to have a broadly stable net interest income in 2019 at €1.4 billion. We expect net sales to set at around €320 million as they accelerate their trend in the last two quarters of the year. Operating expenses are targeted to drop below €1 billion on a recurring basis. In all, we target to move at the level of around €150 million for pre-tax profitability for 2019. For the current quarter, I'm pleased to say that all KPIs are well on track, from healthy business volume generation, to deposit cost containment, and to the positive trends in organic revenue, and OpEx. We are setting up our actions, and we are working hard in making Piraeus Bank better and stronger. The improving prospects of the Greek economy are expected to be reflected in our budget for 2020, for which, you will receive more granular information along with our full-year results disclosure early next year.

As the operating environment strengthens, we are confident that our financial performance will progress further. We aim to grow our pre-tax profitability in 2020 vs. 2019, and this will rely on solid core revenue generation, while we intend to continue our progress on cost efficiency. From a bird's eye view, we expect net interest income to withstand the impact from NPE de-risking and the increased cost for debt issuance supported by new disbursements along with curing the lower funding and deposit costs. We aim for a greater fee income contribution, mainly stemming from asset management, new loan generation, and enhanced cross-selling. New credit demand is an important driver in our business equation and increased loan disbursements in 2020 vs. 2019. This is in our plans, and we feel very comfortable and confident about it.

An indicative example is Hellenic bond, the old asset sale project. Piraeus Bank will be leading the financing of the project by undertaking to underwrite and arrange as a mandated lease arranger up to 50% of the necessary funding for this first five-year period of the project. The total budget of the project including equity stands at €1.9 billion for this five-year period. Overall, we are proud of the bank's achievement so far. We have demonstrated a track record of tangible results in rebuilding our capital base, reducing our costs, and managing our NPE exposures, while taking decisive actions in business in building a better and profitable bank. We know there is more to do, but we now move on a clear path. In closing, we will remain focused on successfully executing our strategy and we're planning for an even more productive 2020.

Now, we open the floor to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Floriani Jonas with Axia Ventures. Please go ahead.

Jonas Floriani

Hi, everybody. Thanks for the presentation. I'll start my questions with slide 11 and on the debt reclassification, sorry to go back there, but if you can, please just go back to the reasons why you have to do the reclassification. As far as I understand, by looking at the extra impairment, you took €6 million to €7 million over the €700 million exposures, it's something like 10%, so if you'd look [ph] at the stage two under IFRS 9, so then if you could just make the clarification on why you move that into what would it be like a stage three, right, as an NPE.

Then my second question is on slide -- it's on the same slide, this one is slide 11 again, on curing and collections and liquidations, do you feel that you're falling behind a bit on the pace of that reduction as far as I remember the pace that you need there? It's a bit higher than the 0.6 to 0.7. So I don't know if you're thinking about offsetting that maybe higher write-off, so, maybe pick up in sales, or if you could clarify a bit the dynamics of your curing, collections, and liquidations in Q3, but also going forward?

Then slide 16 on your capital actions, any hint on the timing for the DFG management actions to materialize? I think you've done very well on delivering so far in the nine months, a lot more than the initial guidance for the year, which was -- at the high-end was 200 basis points and you're now at 270, so, well done for that, just wondering now going forward, the timing for the other measures to materialize.

And finally, just a quick question on the CoCo's and the payment, just wondering if you had the discussions and the considerations between paying the coupon in cash or in kind, and why did you decide for one over the other? Thank you.

Theodore Gnardellis

Hi, Jonas, this is Theodore Gnardellis, thanks a lot for your questions. First of all, on the reclassification of the NPEs, just to clarify, the 6 to 7 number that you mentioned is not the expected loss that we recognized on this account, this is actually the inorganic result. The impairment on this account is actually included from the organic result of €90 million, and as we have said, without a particular impairment, it would be negative territory. The fact of the matter is that under particular prudent and conservative scenario, these particular accounts have been assessed to potentially incur some expected losses, and hence, the reclassification as well as a relative charge. However, these accounts are UTP performing accounts with no delinquency, and we do remain focused on recovering these accounts, and actually releasing those recognized expected losses over 2020.

To your question about the organic outflows of curing, collection, and liquidation and the 0.6, there is an absurd concern on the liquidations. The curing and collections remained quite strong, and they're according to plan. On the liquidations, we have seen a slowing down versus the expectation. We have had much more scheduled options than we have had in the past, however, a higher level of cancellations due to the lack of bidders. This can be attributed of course to the particular year, and also the occurrence of the elections last summer. That said, we're working without servicer to market the liquidation and the foreclosures much more aggressively to relevant parties, and we expect also the increasing real estate prices to create a full factor on these foreclosures.

When it comes to the capital actions on page 16, I would -- we have definitely over performed versus our previous guidance of 160 to 200 bps, we have done 270 bps versus the previous guidance. I would say that the rest of the activities are rather ongoing, and we will continue our efforts over time. The RWAs [ph] did fall by 4% as a result of that year-on-year.

Christos Megalou

On the CoCo coupon payment, Jonas, hi, it's Christos Megalou, I was maintaining all alone throughout my presentation to investors that we intend to pay the CoCo coupon in cash, and this is what we have delivered. So, that was the option that management was focusing on, and we are very focused in delivering it, and we have delivered it for this year as well.

Jonas Floriani

That's good. Thanks, guys.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Bairaktari Angeliki with Autonomous Research. Please go ahead.

Angeliki Bairaktari

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. On the UTP reclassification, do I understand correctly that this relates to two accounts, only end [ph], is it fair then to assume that these are corporates -- corporate loan exposures, and on the €67 million for inorganic NPE projects, is it fair to assume that this relates to the upcoming sales and securitizations that you have on the pipeline which you have disclosed today, or does it relate to something else? And then I calculate that your performing loans have dropped quite a lot quarter-on-quarter, by something like 2.4%, is there anything seasonal in there, or any one-off items related to that, because this looks like quite a big drop, have there been any sort of big ticket repayment of any loans this quarter that could explain it? And one last question on the cost of risk on the organic cost of risk, you say that it has been held by collateral evaluations by something like €200 million, and does that mean that if you didn't -- so if we -- can we just then apply very simplistically the cost of risk that you posted this quarter of 157, if we just take €200 million out of that, is that what you're referring to as negative sort of organic formation, excluding these reclassifications? Is that the right way to think about it? Thank you very much.

Christos Megalou

Hi Angeliki, thanks a lot for your questions. Indeed, the reclassification of €670 million has to do with a handful of corporate accounts. So, nothing major, they're primarily focused on two accounts of very small number. When it comes to the inorganic charge, this is actually mostly driven by the classification of held for sale of the Iris portfolio, plus some corporate bilateral stuffs were done there. So, it's not about the future potential projects, but projects that we have actually completed in the quarter.

Regarding the performance, the performing loans, this is actually the counter effect of the reclassification. These are performing accounts that were reclassified as a result of performing -- book dropped and the corresponding NPE book dropped. Other than that, the gross loans would be quarter-on-quarter flat, excluding the Iris and the write-offs that were performed.

As far as your question on the organic cost of risk, indeed, the results that we have seen in Q2 and the performance of the real estate assets as reported by the Bank of Greece has created a very big increase, and a revision of our forecast for real estate going forward, which created that release, and it is indeed embedded in the €90 million organic result that we shared by reporting.

Angeliki Bairaktari

Thank you very much. And if I may just follow-up on fees, on the fee target for the full-year, it used to be around €340 million and now it's around €300 million. Is that a correct read of that slide, or is it just a rounding effect? Effectively what my question is, should we expect it to be €40 million lower versus the previously-stated target?

Christos Megalou

Thanks, Angeliki. Actually the guidance and the expectation for the fee result of this year is in the €320 million area, given the seasonality and acceleration of fee income that we expect in the last quarter. That remains a very strong 6% increase on a year-on-year basis.

Angeliki Bairaktari

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Abad Jose with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jose Abad

Yes, hello, good afternoon. Thanks very much for the presentation. I have two questions. The first question is that whether you still keep the same NPE targets for coming years starting with 2019? You were targeting an NPE level of €22.9 billion. You're quite far away from that level. So, do you reiterate that, or you're going to revise those targets? The second question is, if you could remind us, whether your 17% total capital target by 2023 incorporate the CoCo, the €2 billion CoCo or you are planning to repay that at some point between now and 2023? Thank you very much.

George Marinopoulos

Hi, thanks a lot for the question. The NPE target of 2019 will be impaired by the reclassification we just did until we actually resolve. However, we do confirm the targets of 2020 and 2021. We remain committed to those at these particular accounts. We expect to resolve within that timeframe. And as far as your question on the long-term capital trajectory, this includes payment of the CoCo coupon going forward, as we have previously communicated.

Jose Abad

So, what you mean that you saw the payment of the CoCo, you refer to that you will repay the CoCo replenish, actually the CoCo with additional capital, so the amount of capital generation will be higher than the 100 bps with the 100 bps plus actually the €2 billion CoCo right?

Christos Megalou

So Jose, sorry it's Christos Megalou. What we are saying is that the 17% of total capital incorporates the CoCo as an instrument. We are, as we said, we are very happy with having this instrument into our capital stack. We think it's fairly priced and before after tax level of almost like 5.5% is a cheap form of CET1 capital, so as we have been maintaining as is included in our business planning and in our agenda 2023 targets, the numbers that we will show include this 17% in 2023, it includes the CoCo, including the CoCo instrument.

Jose Abad

Understood, thank you very much, Christos.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Kepaptsoglou Jason with HSBC. Please go ahead.

Jason Kepaptsoglou

Good afternoon everyone. A couple of questions on my side returning to something that we have already touched upon, on the reclassification to UTP, can you potentially give us some color on what has triggered this reclassification, probably to appease any concerns, that it might happen again with other parts of the portfolio. So what specifically was a trigger for these exposures to fall from performing to non-performing? Second question, the curings for this quarter were according to slide, same slide 11, about €400 million. I think that's one of the lowest levels that we've seen in quite some time. Is this because we're not really seeing less curings of restructuring efforts bear fruits, or is it just let's call it seasonal impact, that we should expect to pick up again, going forward? Third question on the real-estate assumptions change, can I just confirm that what you have changed is a current level of real-estate prices, rather than your projections about growth in real-estate prices going forwards, or whether that's also changed in your models. So are we talking about realized real-estate prices or future projections of real-estate prices? And then, the final question, given that you have much more intense in tools conversations with the age of assess about their development plan, could you potentially give us some color on when we should expect to hear from them and the Ministry of Finance on the publication of the divestment strategy? Thank you very much.

Christos Megalou

Hi, Jason, and thanks a lot for the questions. And the UTP reclassification that was done for the -- for these accounts for these handful of accounts and but a lot of the two ones. I had to do with evolution and assessment that we have done on the particular accounts, and it's taking a prudent approach. We recognize some expected losses on these accounts. But what is more important is that these accounts are to be mixed and resolved and we're working to actually recovering those expected losses going forward. So it is not something that in the midterm affects the capital position of the NPE plan of the bank, the collateral stuff are in these accounts and the behavior of his account is quite strong, and however taking a prudent approach as part of the enhanced governance of the bank, we have done this assessment.

Regarding your question on the outflows, we have various -- the restructurings and the cash are in the totality €600 million and they're quite strong, and they are as per plan. So our organic NPE reduction includes a particular amount and it follows the trajectory of the SMP book as it is currently for the show. In terms of your question on real-estate, we are applying IFRS and the IFRS includes both index to date and forward-looking assumptions. So the assessment that you're seeing here includes both elements and as per the standard requirements.

George Marinopoulos

And Jason, your question about the HFSF divestment strategy, I guess this is one question for HFSF, you know, it's for them to decide on this issue and we are not privy of any discussion or any information in relation to that in any respect.

Jason Kepaptsoglou

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up question from Mr. Floriani Jonas with Axia Ventures. Please go ahead.

Jonas Floriani

Hi, guys. Just to follow-up on one of our colleague's questions on the capital and CoCo in 2023 on your 17% for the capital ratio. So is that implying them that HFSF will not convert given that they have the option to convert CoCo into shares on the seventh anniversary of the instrument, which falls in 2022. So, is that what we are -- we have to draw a line here?

Christos Megalou

Jonas, hi, it's Christos Megalou. As you know, the CoCo is a perpetual instrument and therefore, we treat it like that in our capital plans, there is this option which is a second of December, 2022. At that point in time, you know, it's up to HFSF to decide. We are working on our Capital planning as a perpetual instrument, which is what you see here in our plan.

Jonas Floriani

Okay. Okay. Thanks

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Kladis Panagiotis with Eurobank Equities. Please go ahead.

Panagiotis Kladis

Hello, good afternoon to everyone. Could you please give us some color about the cost of risk in 2020 given the positive trends in the real-estate market and the rest of information that you may have, if it's not too early? Thank you.

Christos Megalou

Hi, Panagiotis, and we have -- we are guiding for €200 million pre-tax profits, including our expectation for cost of risk. On the organic front, we believe a sustainable assumption on a quarterly basis right now, to be there. The synergy of €100 million in organic as you can understand depends a lot on how we will be applying the Hercules scheme and what kind of inorganic activity we will actually do in over the coming year.

Panagiotis Kladis

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Semikhatova, Maria with Citibank. Please go ahead.

Maria Semikhatova

Thank you for the presentation. Two questions from me, first of all, on €3 billion of securitizations, can you disclose if you plan to participate in the state guarantee scheme and how much of that will be covered by will be senior notes? And the second question, you mentioned that you don't see how enough for beaters for in the auctions. Can you just give us the latest numbers, how much of the participation is driven by the bank, how much -- how many assets is taken by the bank in those options, and if they're a limitation on the future amount that you can take home your balance sheet? Thank you.

Christos Megalou

Hi. Thanks a lot for the question. As I said before, the future securitizations currently have in play both Phoenix and Project Bridge will be using and leveraging the fabulous scheme in terms of the state guaranteeing the senior note. I can give you the attachment point of the Phoenix transaction, which is more advanced, and it is, an attach points on the listings of 45%. The senior note is expected to be on the €900 million depending of course on the evolution of the cost of the guarantee and the confirmation by the rating agencies.

When it comes to your question about liquidations and the lack of bidders, currently we are following a repossession versus third-party of 70% repossession, 30% third-party as it is shown in page 47. The 70% used to be actually 85%. And the year before, it is very important that foreclosures are marketed more aggressively to third parties, and we're working with our servicer to achieve that as said before, so more of that will come in our plan of next year.

Maria Semikhatova

Understood, thank you. And just maybe a follow-up, is there a regulatory limit on how much of these assets can be taken on the balance sheet that they need a certain point in time?

Christos Megalou

There's no real limitation as to how much we can repossess, it is really a matter of strategy and making sure that the real strategy is intact and delivering value to the capital. There is no other limitation as to how much we could buy if we wanted to.

Maria Semikhatova

Understood, thank you.

Operator

Christos Megalou

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you all for participating in our nine months results conference call, looking forward to discuss further with you in our corporate outreach program in the following weeks. We will be in the U.S. at the beginning of December participating in the capital Inc. Conference, and we're happy to see you there for our colleagues in the U.S. and happy to meet and discuss any further issues and questions.

Operator

