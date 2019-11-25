Iron Mountain Building A Fortress With Data Centers

Since our initial report in June 2019, Iron Mountain’s (IRM) stock price is up nearly 7% on better than expected second quarter results. Despite this move, the stock still remains below its 2018 peak of $42 and trades at a steep discount to traditional and non-traditional REITs.

Key reasons for the valuation gap is its unique REIT business (records storage and information management - RIM) coupled with significant services business categorized as taxable REIT subsidiaries (TRS). We believe the valuation gap should narrow gradually as the market realizes the company’s strong business model of maintaining stable growth in its core RIM business while moving aggressively on its growth portfolio of data centers, emerging markets and adjacent businesses. Of particular importance is the data centers segment that continues to exhibit strong growth amid a favorable market environment and can offset any declines in the mature RIM business.

Valuation gap with traditional and non-traditional REITs to narrow

Since converting to a REIT in 2014, IRM has traded at a steep discount to both traditional REITs (industrials, retail, office) as well as non-traditional REITs (data centers, infrastructure, self-storage, and timber) on dividend yield, EV/EBITDA and P/AFFO basis. Currently, IRM’s dividend yield is 470 bps above the industrial REITs and 420 bps above the data center REITs while the company’s valuation in terms of EV/2019 EBITDA and P/2019 AFFO is way below the industrial (-14 points and -21 points) and data center (-8 and -12) REITs.

Source: Bloomberg; Data as of October, 2019

With a solid business plan to grow its EBITDA through stable performance from its core RIM business coupled with strong performance from its growth portfolio (data centers, emerging markets and adjacent businesses), IRM would be able to continue its dividend growth for the foreseeable future.

At the current yield of 7.2% and low valuation vis-à-vis other REITs, IRM offers a compelling risk-reward ratio that should attract both income and capital appreciation focused investors. This combo should drive the stock meaningfully over the coming quarters, thereby narrowing the valuation gap.

With IRM aggressively investing in data centers, we believe the valuation gap with data center REITs should narrow faster than the gap with traditional REITs. Assuming a conservative P/2019 AFFO multiple of 15.0x, a ~35% discount to the data center REITs 23.0x, IRM stock could be easily worth $45, which still provides a decent dividend yield of 5.4%.

Other reasons for the valuation gap seem to be high debt and high payout ratio. For funding their 2019 total capex of $625 million, IRM needs to raise ~$400 million from external sources while the rest ~$225 million will be from internal sources ($80 million retained cash and $150 million from capital recycling).

It should not find it difficult to raise debt as its rating is decent (Ba3) and the net lease adjusted leverage is just about industry average.

Source: IRM September Presentation – September 2019

Assuming IRM’s estimated AFFO of $900 million for 2019, the AFFO payout comes out at 90%, much higher than data center REITs average of 60%-70%. However the payout is not very high compared to IRM’s own average of 70%-80% over the past two years. Additionally, we believe heading into 2020 and beyond, the ratio should decline to its long-term average of 80% as IRM reports higher EBITDA on accelerating revenues from data centers and other adjacent businesses.

Source: IRM 2Q19 Earnings Presentation

Data center REITs continue to roar on favorable market environment

Demand for data centers has been growing at a rapid pace over the past few years on surging data traffic from mobile and online media streaming. This has been driving strong operating performance from data centers and REITs that invest in them. As per Nareit, total FFO of the five listed data center REITs doubled in four years to top $1 billion in 1Q19, from $500 million 1Q15. Consequently, share prices of these data center REITs have skyrocketed over the same period, and year-to-date 2019 alone they are up a whopping 40%.

Source: Bloomberg

Although IRM is not a pure play data center REIT and is far from achieving the size of the listed data center REITs, data centers remain the key focus of its expansion plans and the segment’s share in overall revenues and EBITDA continues to grow at a robust clip. Revenues and adjusted EBITDA over 1Q17-2Q19 have grown at 33% and 44% to annualized $258 million (6% of total revenue) and $111 million (8% of total EBITDA), respectively. Assuming adjusted EBITDA as a proxy for FFO, IRM’s share of the $1 billion data center total FFO works out to a decent 10%. The shift to data centers also will boost overall company margins as the segment’s margins are relatively higher (~45%). As mentioned in the earlier point, the valuation gap between IRM and data centers also could narrow with increasing share of IRM in data center business.

Source: Company Filings

Since 2017, IRM has invested $2.3 billion in its Global Data Center portfolio and currently has 15 locations spread across three continents for a total of 3.5 million gross square feet with 105 MW of capacity. The majority of the investments or $1.8 billion have gone into acquisitions while the rest ($0.5 billion) are part of growth investments in new construction of data center facilities or capacity expansion in existing buildings.

The most important and the largest acquisition in data centers (the second largest overall after $2.6 billion acquisition of Australia-based records and information management company, Recall) was Phoenix-based IO Data Centers for $1.3 billion in January 2018. The acquisition significantly strengthens its data center business and stresses the company’s firm commitment to shift its business mix toward faster-growing adjacent businesses from its core and maturing RIM business.

The IO deal followed the smaller ($138 million) acquisition of FORTRUST data centers in September 2017 and the planned purchase of two data centers from Credit Suisse in October 2017. As part of the acquisition, IRM acquired four data centers in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona, Edison, New Jersey, and Columbus, Ohio, with combined space of 728,000 sq. ft. providing 62 megawatts (MW) with potential for an additional 77 MW Arizona and New Jersey. The FORTTRUST acquisition added 210,000 sq. ft. of space (including 71,000 rentable sq. ft. of colocation space) for 9 MW of existing data center capacity with potential for an additional 7 MW within FORTRUST’s existing facility of ~38,000 rentable square feet of colocation space.

Table: IRM’s Data Center Acquisitions

Source: Company Filings and Press Releases

Immediately following the FORTTRUST’s transaction, IRM inked an agreement in October 2017 to acquire two data centers in London and Singapore from Credit Suisse that would expand its data center business internationally. The $110 million deal closed in March 2018 and added a total of 273,000 sq. ft. (London: 120,000 sq. ft.; Singapore: 153,000 sq. ft.) and 14 MW of total capacity, of which 4.2MW will be leased to Credit Suisse. To further expand its international data center business, in May 2018, IRM acquired EvoSwitch Netherlands B.V and EvoSwitch Global Services B.V., operators of one of the largest colocation facilities centers in Amsterdam. The deal was closed for $235 million and added 11 MW of existing data center capacity with potential for an additional 23 MW.

IRM continues to invest in growth capex to expand the acquired data center facilities and its own internal facilities. Year-to-date 2019, the company has invested $235 million (up from $163 million in 2018) in data centers capacity expansion by new construction of data center facilities or capacity expansion in existing buildings. For full year 2019, the data center capex is expected at $300 million or nearly 50% of its total growth investment of $625 million. Recent own developments include 21 MW data land purchase in Frankfurt, and new deployments in NoVa and Chicago.

Table: Growth Investments in Data Centers

Source: Company Filings

Source: IRM September Presentation – September 2019

These investments have grown the capacity to 105 MW currently (as of Sept. 2019) (~9 MW added since mid-2018), and once all the acquisition expansions and own development is complete, the capacity could treble to 350MW. With leasing momentum continuing (on target to achieve 15 MW planned for 2018) amid potential for further expansion of capacity, data center’s business share in overall revenues and EBITDA will continue to grow. By 2020, the company targets the data center business to account for 10% of adjusted EBITDA. We believe this could further increase to 30% by 2025, making it the second-largest segment, after records management. On a bull case, assuming IRM is able to increase its capacity to its potential of 350 MW with full leasing, revenues could treble to an annualized $700 million or ~70% of the company’s total revenues. Although this seems overly optimistic, there's a good chance the data center business could contribute half of overall revenues in the long term, by 2030. This shift seems prudent as the company’s core RIM business is mature with declining volumes in developed markets.

Source: IRM September Presentation – September 2019

Physical records management business remains IRM’s USP

IRM is a global leader in physical records management and despite maturation the segment continues to be the company’s key differentiator and remains a durable business. Due to limited competition in this space, IRM is able to offset any declines in volumes in the developed markets with price hikes, while growing volumes in the emerging markets. With high margins, the segment is a cash cow (North American RIM business generates 50% of total revenues and 70% of total EBTIDA) providing the necessary cash for dividends and funding for capex.

My Take

Despite recent appreciation in stock price, IRM remains a compelling value play in the specialty REIT space. The steep valuation gap between IRM and traditional and non-traditional REITs should gradually narrow as the company continues to deliver strong operating performance through stable growth in its core RIM business and accelerating performance in its growth portfolio, particularly data centers. We note that as data centers revenues/EBITDA continue to contribute an increasing percentage of IRM’s overall financials, the valuation gap with data center REITs which also trade at a significant premium on both dividend yield and P/AFFO should narrow faster than traditional REITs. Assuming a conservative P/2019 AFFO multiple of 15.0x, a ~35% discount to the data center REITs 23.0x, IRM stock could be easily worth $45, which still provides a decent dividend yield of 5.4%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.