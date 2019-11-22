AMZA: Distribution Coverage Analysis And Comparison

A distribution cut is imminent, and further erosion in the fund's share price and NAV seem likely.

I thought that comparing AMZA's yield and coverage ratio with that of other MLPs might prove of interest to readers and investors.

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) is one of the largest, most popular MLP ETFs in the market. It is also famous, some would say infamous, for its sky-high distribution yield, currently a whopping 23.29%. Although much ink has been spilled about AMZA's distribution already, I thought having another perspective, and, more importantly, contextualizing AMZA's distribution with those of other MLP funds might prove of use to readers and investors.

AMZA currently offers the highest distribution yield out of all MLP funds, but also the most unsustainable, least-covered one. In a recent article, I calculated distribution coverage ratios for almost all MLP CEFs and ETFs. AMZA was the clear loser of that little exercise, with the lowest distribution coverage ratio in the industry. It wasn't even close. Sans AMZA, MLP funds average a 90% coverage ratio, AMZA manages a 46%, about half the average.

AMZA's current distribution yield should be a huge red flag for investors, as it is evidence of the fund's subpar performance, and of an irresponsible distribution policy. Furthermore, the fund's current distribution policy is a net-negative for investors, as it necessitates monthly NAV-eroding asset sales, and will almost certainly be cut in the near future. I believe that AMZA's investors will see rapidly declining distributions and share prices in the future, a recipe for lackluster total shareholder returns. I would avoid the fund.

Distribution Analysis

AMZA's biggest selling point is, or perhaps was, its distribution yield. The fund currently boasts an eye-popping 23.29% distribution yield, significantly greater than the market and industry average:

Data by YCharts

AMZA's yield is the highest of its industry, and also significantly greater than that of all other MLP funds out there. The fund yields about twice as much as most other unleveraged MLP ETFs:

Data by YCharts

AMZA even manages to have a yield slightly higher than that of most 2x leveraged ETNs, a startling accomplishment. Here you can see the highest-yielding MLP funds, with AMZA at the top:

(Source: ETFdb.com)

AMZA's yield is, in fact, the highest out of all ETFs period. No other fund in no other industry has a higher yield than AMZA, although quite a few come close. At least according to ETFdb, which very generously provides us with the highest yielding ETFs in the market:

(Source: ETFdb.com)

AMZA's yield seems great, but I imagine that by now most readers and investors know that AMZA's distribution isn't even close to being covered, and is a completely unsustainable return of capital distribution. With this in mind, let's take a closer look at the fund's distribution.

Distribution Coverage Analysis

There are many ways to calculate income figures and distribution coverage ratios for MLP funds, but I've come to like a metric called net distributable income, or NDI.

NDI is basically equivalent to a fund's dividends, distributions and other assorted sources of income, minus any and all expenses. This very simple metric accurately reflects the actual income generated by a fund, and sidesteps most of the issues and difficulties surrounding MLP accounting. A fund's distribution coverage ratio would simply be equivalent to NDI/Distributions. I went through a longer explanation of these two metrics here, if anyone is interested.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at AMZA's latest semi-annual report:

(Source: AMZA Semi-Annual Report)

AMZA's distribution coverage ratio would be equivalent to: (Dividends plus distributions plus interest income) - (total expenses) / (total distributions) = ($25,101,451 - $6,116,273) / ($43,586,002) = 43.55% a dreadful result. AMZA's distribution isn't even close to being covered, the fund doesn't even generate enough income to pay half of what it does to investors.

Now, the semi-annual report is a bit dated, so I decided to estimate the fund's distribution coverage ratio from the bottom up. I downloaded AMZA's latest holdings, added their respective yields, and calculated the average yield, which I called gross income yield:

(Source: AMZA Corporate Website, SeekingAlpha, Chart by author)

With the above numbers, it was easy to calculate an net distributable income yield by subtracting out the fund's expenses, and to then calculate a distribution coverage ratio by dividing the income yield by the distribution rate itself. Simply put, the fund currently generates about 10.3% in income, but pays out 22.6% to shareholders, so the distribution coverage ratio is equivalent to 22.6% / 10.3% = 45.7%. This calculation is quite close to the one above, and probably slightly more accurate and up to date.

(Source: Chart by author)

AMZA's distribution coverage ratio is horrendous, and significantly lower than that of its peers, at least by my calculations. As mentioned previously, I recently calculated distribution coverage ratios for all MLP CEFs, ETFs themselves rarely engage in ROC distributions so coverage ratios are generally equivalent to 100%, and AMZA compares very unfavorably to its peers. Most funds have reasonably well-covered distribution rates, with an average ratio of 90% (excluding AMZA). Two funds, CEN and SRV, are in danger of a cut, but have significantly higher coverage ratios. AMZA is, quite literally, on a league of its own.

(Source: Chart by author)

By my calculations, and taking into consideration AMZA's distribution yield and coverage ratio, the fund has to sell about 10%-15% of its assets every year to fund its distribution. This is a staggering amount, and one that will almost certainly mean plummeting share prices and NAVs for AMZA. This is, in fact, what has happened in the past, with the fund significantly underperforming its benchmark by about that amount per year:

Data by YCharts

These asset sales further erode the fund's NAV, lower its income generation, and all but ensure dramatic distribution cuts. In my opinion, and taking into consideration the fund's current coverage ratio and past history of cuts, the distribution should, and will, be cut by about 50% in the coming months. This would more closely align AMZA's distribution with the fund's NDI, prevent further destructive return of capital distributions, bring AMZA's yield closer to the industry average. All things considered, I believe that said distribution cut would be a net positive for AMZA's investors.

As an aside, the market barely reacted the last time AMZA cut its distribution, this past January. Although there were some minor asset sales and reductions in assets under management in the days after the distribution cut, there were some inflows in the weeks after, so the fund barely moved after the dust settled. I expect more or less the same reaction for the next distribution cut.

Data by YCharts

Beyond the Distribution

Distribution yields and coverage ratios aren't everything, but AMZA compares unfavorably to most of its peers in most other areas and metrics as well.

AMZA's overall investment strategy has been a resounding failure. The fund consistently underperforms relative to its peers and the broader market, and generally achieves some of the lowest total shareholder returns in its industry. Some would blame AMZA's use of leverage and general industry softness for the fund's underperformance, but the fact remains that most other CEFs suffer from the same issues, and have had significantly stronger shareholder performance. AMZA's managers have simply made too many wrong investment decisions. Just as an example, four of the fund's five largest holdings have underperformed relative to the Alerian MLP Index:

Data by YCharts

AMZA's NDI yield of 10.3% is also relatively close to the industry average of 9.7%, meaning that the fund doesn't actually generate significantly more income than its peers. AMZA might be a worthwile investment opportunity if it generated significantly more income than its peers, but it doesn't so it isn't.

To make matters worse, AMZA is also relatively more expensive than its peers. Most MLP CEFs are currently trading at a hefty discount, while AMZA, as an ETF, basically always trades at NAV.

Many funds, including ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund (CEM) and ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. (EMO) offer larger NDI yields, stronger total shareholder returns, better coverage ratios, and sizable discounts. I see no reason why an investor might choose AMZA over any of these funds.

Conclusion

AMZA's disastrous distribution coverage ratio is indicative of the fund's subpar performance, irresponsible distribution policy, and only serves to confuse some yield-starved retail investors into believing that the fund offers a solid source of income. AMZA's yield is almost certainly going to be cut in the near future, disappointing some of its investors, most of which have suffered very sizable shareholder losses already. AMZA c

In my opinion, until AMZA completely revamps its investment policies to more closely align its distribution to its underlying income generation the fund will remain uninvestable.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.