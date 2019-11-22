Assessing If Gap's Earnings Beat Can Launch Shares Higher

Value investors may be looking at The Gap, Inc. (GPS) at present because of its attractive valuation after its third quarter earnings beat. To boot, Gap pays out a very attractive dividend yield of almost 6% which is well ahead of the average yield in the S&P 500.

In terms of value, Gap trading currently at $16.64 a share trades with:

An earnings multiple of 6.6 A sales multiple of 0.4 A book multiple of 1.7 A cash-flow multiple of 4.4

Suffice it to say, these numbers are more or less what we look for in our value plays maybe with the exception of the price to book ratio of 1.7. When we go to the balance sheet, we see that there are not many assets that could be potentially written down aggressively. Gap's assets are predominantly made up of current assets as well as its property, plant, and equipment.

We also look for low debt in our potential value plays. At present, Gap has total debt of $7.3 billion. This means the firm's liabilities to equity ratio is well over 2 which would be too high for our parameters.

Shares though stooped to multi-year lows in August but have been making higher highs. In fact, if we look at the long-term chart below, we see that we have the possibility of a long-term double bottom formation playing out. Initially, shares bottomed out in 2016 and retested successfully those lows just these past few months.

However, we also have the possibility of a descending triangle (bearish) playing out given the nature of the lower lows pattern since 2014.

Therefore, to get a read on where this company is going, we like to go to the dividend to see how its key metrics have been trending.

The first item we go to is the free cash flow item on the cash flow statement. In the third quarter, free cash flow came in at a mere $5 million. This number straight away puts the dividend under pressure due to the amount of shares outstanding at the firm. Free cash flow hit almost $1.2 billion per year just a few short years ago, so the trend is most certainly down.

It is not surprising, therefore, to see that dividend growth rates have slowed significantly in recent years. Although Gap sports a really attractive yield, growth is important because it protects purchasing power as well as fosters confidence for future earnings growth going forward.

One of the ironclad rules with respect to investing in a stock which has been on the decline for quite some time is to not get caught holding a paper-loss position for a sustained period of time. The dividend and the valuation are no doubt the calling cards here.

However, we have seen many times that "cheap" can become "cheaper" for a sustained period of time. Suffice it to say, if those recent August lows were to give way, things could get ugly fast. On a positive note, Gap is just after coming off a quarterly earnings beat of $0.02 and a top-line beat by just over $33 million. Gap has now beaten consensus with its earnings in 3 out of the past four quarters but shares have failed to gain traction.

The long play here as far as we can see is a reversion to the mean with respect to the firm's valuation. Gap's sales and earnings are 50% cheaper than their average over the past 5 years.

Growth projections though remain subdued and that dividend is coming under pressure. To consider a long-term play here, we would look for at least the 200-month moving average (just under $20 a share) to be taken out. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.