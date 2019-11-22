One Way J. C. Penney Can Tackle Its Big Debt Problem

The retailer should draw on its credit line to repurchase some of this debt at a discount, reducing overall leverage and interest expense.

Profitability collapsed at J.C. Penney (JCP) last year, with adjusted EBITDA falling to just $568 million from $935 million a year earlier. The bleeding continued in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, as adjusted EBITDA fell by more than half, from $151 million to $74 million. (To be fair, a large chunk of that decline was driven by a one-time lease buyout that boosted income in Q1 2018.)

However, while J.C. Penney continues to face severe sales erosion, with comp sales down about 9% year over year in each of the last two quarters, its profitability has started to improve, mainly due to better inventory management. In Q2, adjusted EBITDA rose to $160 million from $105 million a year earlier. Last quarter, adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $106 million from $46 million in the prior-year period.

This has given the troubled department store giant some breathing room. Management should take advantage of this opportunity by buying back as much of J.C. Penney's unsecured debt as possible while it continues to trade at a steep discount to par.

J.C. Penney's strategy

Up until now, J.C. Penney's financial strategy has been to maximize liquidity in order to reassure investors, customers, and vendors that the company has room to maneuver and isn't about to file for bankruptcy. Management has repeatedly highlighted the company's manageable near-term maturities. J.C. Penney has $105 million of unsecured debt maturing next year, and nothing else for several years.

Furthermore, while the 2023 debt maturities seem daunting at first glance, totaling more than $2 billion, all but $10 million of that debt is secured. Lenders are more likely to be willing to roll over secured debt than unsecured debt, because the collateral provides some margin of safety. After the $105 million that will be repaid next June, J.C. Penney doesn't have any meaningful unsecured debt maturities until 2036.

(Source: J.C. Penney Q3 2019 earnings presentation, slide 8)

Despite its weak financial performance in recent years, J.C. Penney has amazingly managed to keep free cash flow consistently positive on an annual basis, including asset sale proceeds. (Excluding asset sales, free cash flow has been more volatile.) This has allowed it to reduce its net debt modestly over the past five years. But the company's debt load is still way too high at around $4 billion. Moreover, the interest on this debt is burdensome at roughly $300 million a year, soaking up about half of the company's adjusted EBITDA.

The opportunity

J.C. Penney's unsecured debt maturing in 2036 and beyond has a face value of $1.2 billion. The good news about having such long maturities is that the principal doesn't need to be addressed for many years. The bad news is that this debt makes a big contribution to J.C. Penney's overall leverage problem, and the company incurs $86 million of real cash interest expense on this debt every year.

Right now, this unsecured debt is trading for between 32 cents and 35 cents on the dollar. (See recent trading data for the 2036, 2037, and 2097 maturities.) This reflects the priority of secured creditors over unsecured creditors in the event of a J.C. Penney bankruptcy filing, as well as the long maturity dates. Indeed, this debt is trading at a level consistent with investors feeling virtually certain that J.C. Penney will file for bankruptcy before the debt matures.

While this debt has a combined face value of $1.2 billion, its current market value is about $403 million. Meanwhile, J.C. Penney ended last quarter with $1.7 billion of liquidity, consisting of $157 million of cash and equivalents, as well as availability on its credit facility. In theory, J.C. Penney could draw $403 million on its credit facility to repurchase all of its unsecured debt maturing between 2036 and 2097.

In practice, this buying activity would drive the price of these bonds higher. Some holders might not be interested in selling at any price near the current market value. Nevertheless, many bondholders would likely be willing to sell at a steep discount to par rather than run the risk of getting nothing if J.C. Penney's profitability deteriorates again and it is forced into bankruptcy.

(Image source: J.C. Penney)

An illustrative example

Suppose that J.C. Penney can only repurchase $800 million of its long-dated unsecured debt at reasonable prices. Even if the average purchase price comes out to 45 cents on the dollar, it would only cost $360 million to retire this debt. Based on the weighted average interest rate for the $1.2 billion outstanding, this would save $57 million in interest expense annually.

Assuming that J.C. Penney had to fund the full $360 million by drawing on its 2022 credit facility, that would reduce the interest savings by perhaps $15 million-$20 million. (The variable interest rate on the credit facility is fairly low despite J.C. Penney's weak balance sheet, due to both the prevailing low interest rate environment and the credit facility being secured by the company's inventory and credit card receivables.

Thus, the net annual interest cost savings to J.C. Penney in this scenario would be about $40 million. The company's net debt would also decline by $440 million, or about 0.7 times trailing adjusted EBITDA. If J.C. Penney were able to repurchase its debt at a lower average price or repurchase more of its long-dated debt, the savings and debt reduction would be even greater.

Reducing leverage and interest expense is critical

The downside of the plan outlined here is that J.C. Penney's liquidity would decline by $360 million. That would leave it with less of a cushion if its profitability and cash flow were to deteriorate rapidly at some point in the near future. Additionally, it would become more dependent on being able to extend or replace its existing credit facility when it matures in mid-2022.

In my opinion, this is an acceptable tradeoff. The long-term impact of J.C. Penney's heavy debt load and high interest expense is a bigger threat than the short-term risk of having less liquidity. (Based on recent precedent, J.C. Penney would maintain over $1 billion of liquidity throughout the year even after using $360 million to buy back unsecured debt.) Cutting the debt load by $440 million wouldn't be a silver bullet, but it would represent meaningful progress towards getting leverage down to an acceptable level.

Furthermore, cutting annual interest expense by about $40 million on a net basis would provide an extra $40 million of cash flow every year. That extra cash could be used to fund further debt reduction in the years ahead, driving further leverage improvements.

Ideally, J.C. Penney would generate enough free cash flow over the next two to three years to repay the assumed $360 million of credit facility borrowings and rebuild its liquidity. However, even if tough business conditions prevent it from doing so, J.C. Penney would still be better off sacrificing some liquidity to reduce net debt by hundreds of millions of dollars and save tens of millions of dollars of annual interest expense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.