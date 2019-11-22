UVXY: Sell, And Sell Short

There is also a predictive relationship between the market hitting new highs and future levels of the VIX - with new highs in the market, the VIX falls.

Long traders in the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) caught some relief today with shares rallying by around 1.5% through close of trading. While these returns are certainly enjoyable for the long crowd, it is important to take a step back and examine the history of the instrument to get some perspective. Specifically, as you can see from the momentum table provided by Seeking Alpha, UVXY has almost completely erased wealth over anything longer than a 3 year timeframe and has delivered a whopping 80% year-to-date decline.

In this article I will make the case that the long-term trend will re-exert its strength in the coming days and that over the next few weeks, we should see UVXY hit fresh lows.

Understanding the Instrument

When it comes to explaining why UVXY moves the way it does, understanding its methodology is critical. Specifically, UVXY follows a methodology designed by S&P Global which dramatizes the effects of rolling in the VIX futures market to the point of making the instrument’s returns almost entirely depending on the structure of VIX futures over lengthy periods of time. In this article I will only do a quick overview of the roll-yield problem, but if you’d like to read more, see my other article here.

Like many volatility ETPs, UVXY follows the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and gives a weighted-average exposure to VIX futures such that the average holding period is roughly 30 days into the future. This methodology makes sense on paper, but when you couple it with the actual market tendencies surrounding VIX futures, it makes for a disaster. To understand what I mean, look no further than the 10 year return of the index for which UVXY gives a 1.5X leveraged return.

Yes, you are reading this data correctly. The index which UVXY tracks has fallen by an annualized rate of nearly 54% per year for the last decade. In other words, the current year-to-date decline in UVXY of around 80% is par for the course when it comes to the instrument and represents a fair baseline return based on the past history for the instrument. If you are holding UVXY, you are holding something which leverages an index that falls by around half in most years. This is a very real problem and in the next paragraph, I’ll explain exactly why this happens.

If you recall, UVXY holds exposure in the front two months of VIX futures contracts but does so in a way that gives a weighted-average exposure of 30 days into the future. If you think through the math, this means that as a month progresses, you will have a greater percentage of futures contracts held in the second month contract. Here is the current VIX futures curve.

At present, we have just ended a rolling cycle which means that all exposure is in the contract which expires on December 18th. If you do the math, the December futures contract is currently trading 13% above the front month futures contract.

There’s a funny tendency in futures markets for the back month contracts to trade towards the front of the curve as time progresses. Let’s say that hypothetically UVXY were to stop rolling exposure and simply hold its position in December 18th futures until it expires. If the market were to be unchanged during this timeframe, UVXY would lose 13% on its futures position (which it leverages by 1.5X resulting in a 19.5% loss). This is roll yield in action.

In “real-life”, UVXY continues rolling exposure forward, so it is not capturing the full effect of this roll yield on a single contract, but it is constantly exposed to it nonetheless since this effect occurs across the entire curve.

This is the reason why UVXY continues to drop year after year: negative roll from a contango market. If you check the data, you’ll find that the VIX futures market is almost always in contango in the front two months, hence the reason that UVXY is almost always dropping. On this reason alone, I believe UVXY should be excluded from portfolios, but if you need some more reasons, the following section deals with what is actually happening in the VIX market.

Volatility Markets

When it comes to actually trading the VIX itself, it is important to keep a simple relationship in mind: as the S&P 500 falls, so the VIX rises.

For the most part, my experience in interacting with volatility traders of products like UVXY is that they implicitly understand this relationship and are buying the instrument in the hopes of catching a collapse in the overall market. My simple rebuttal would be why not trade put options on the S&P 500 and therefore skip out on the negative roll of the instrument, but I digress.

But for long traders of the VIX, we’ve got a problem – when the market hits new highs, the VIX tends to fall over the next month. In other words, while the VIX and the S&P 500 are correlated in lockstep moves, movements in the S&P 500 also predicts futures movements in the VIX.

In the chart above, I have calculated the percentage of times which volatility in the S&P 500 increased following the market either hitting a fresh 1-month high or 1-month low (using data since 1992). Given that the market has recently been hitting fresh highs, the odds would strongly suggest that we will see realized volatility decrease over the next month. This is a predictive relationship which keys off of the actual driver of VIX movements and suggests that going forward we will see lower levels in the VIX for the next several weeks.

Conclusion

UVXY gives a leveraged return on an underlying index which has dropped by an average of around 54% per year for the last decade. There is a direct inverse relationship between changes in the S&P 500 and changes in the VIX – given that the S&P 500 is rising, we are likely going to see the VIX keep falling. Since the S&P 500 has hit fresh highs over the last week, there’s a good chance that we’ll see lower levels in the VIX over the next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.