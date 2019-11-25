The Withdrawal Season Begins In Natural Gas

The natural gas market has matured since futures began trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange in 1990. We are coming up on the thirtieth anniversary of the natural gas market, which has taken the price of the energy commodity from lows at $1.02 to highs at 15.65 per MMBtu. Natural gas has always been a combustible commodity in both its physical form when it comes out of the crust of the earth, and when it comes to its price. The delivery point of NYMEX futures in Henry Hub, Louisiana, has contributed to the price volatility over the years. In 2005 and 2008, Hurricanes Rita and Katrina that pummeled the Gulf Coast, drove the price to over $10 per MMBtu. Natural gas has not traded above $6.50 per MMBtu since 2008.

The supply and demand sides of the fundamental equation for natural gas has grown by leaps and bounds. Discoveries of massive reserves of the energy commodity in the Marcellus and Utica shales regions of the US have increased supplies and made the US the Saudi Arabia of natural gas. Technological advances in the form of fracking have made it possible to extract more natural gas from the crust of the earth. At the same time, regulatory reforms have lowered the cost of production.

Since necessity is the mother of invention, the US has replaced coal with natural gas when it comes to power generation. Moreover, natural gas in liquid form now travels around the globe by ocean vessel. Before the development of LNG, natural gas only flowed through pipelines.

The expansion of the market has caused the volatility of the natural gas market to decline. As the volume and open interest in a futures market increases, price variance tends to fall. However, natural gas continues to experience violent price moves at times. We are now at a critical time in the natural gas futures market as the 2019 injection season came to an end on November 8, and the withdrawal season began on November 15. The Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GASL) tends to move higher and lower with the price of natural gas futures.

The first decline in stocks of the season

On Thursday, November 21, the Energy Information Administration reported that the 2019 injection season ended right on schedule on Friday, November 8.

Source: EIA

As the chart highlights, the EIA reported that inventories of natural gas declined by 94 billion cubic feet for the week ending on November 15. The market had expected a drop of around 50 bcf. Stocks stood at 3.638 trillion cubic feet, which was 16.2% above last year's level, but 1.6% below the five-year average for mid-November. The first decline in the amount of natural gas in storage came on the back of colder than average temperatures across the US, which increased the demand for heating.

Another price correction in the natural gas futures market creates an island reversal

Even though the temperatures had been cold across the United States, the price of natural gas has been falling.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December NYMEX natural gas futures illustrates the decline from a high at $2.905 on November 5 to $2.501 per MMBtu on November 19. Price momentum declined into oversold territory and crossed higher, while relative strength was a bit over neutral territory at the end of last week. The price action caused daily historical volatility to rise to the 46.21% level. Open interest has been stable as the total number of open long and short positions were around the 1.176 million contract level.

The decline in the price of natural gas created an island reversal on both the daily and weekly charts.

Source: CQG

Both the daily and weekly charts display an island reversal price pattern with gaps from $2.738 to $2.753 as of the end of last week. Last Thursday, the larger than expected withdrawal from storage did not cause the price to rise to a level that would fill the void on the charts.

Source: CQG

The ten-minute chart shows that natural gas moved to a high at $2.59 in the wake of the weekly data from the EIA on November 21. However, the price of natural gas was trading on Friday at around the $2.65 per MMBtu level.

Stocks are much higher this year

At the start of the winter season, the price of natural gas is appreciably lower than last year at this time. In mid-November 2018, the price rose to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu on the back of a cold start to the winter and the lowest level of stocks in years. In 2019, the temperatures also dropped in November, but stocks were at a significantly higher level.

At the start of the 2018/2019 withdrawal season, inventories peaked at 3.247 tcf. This year, the starting point was 485 bcf higher at 3.732 tcf. The amount of natural gas in storage around the United States did not reach the record levels of over four tcf seen in 2015 and 2016, but at over 15% above last year, the inventories have weighed on the price of the energy commodity.

The weather will dictate the path of the energy commodity

Natural gas will now be highly sensitive to the weather forecasts over the coming months until the 2020 injection season begins in mid-March. However, the demand for natural gas at the start of the withdrawal season will set the tone for the price action.

At $2.65 per MMBtu, the natural gas market is betting that there are sufficient supplies to meet all of the heating requirements over the coming months.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market was at 1.176 million contracts at the end of last week compared to 1.317 million during the same week in 2018. The decline of 141,000 contracts reflects the lack of speculative interest in the natural gas futures market as we head into the winter months. Meanwhile, Mother Nature will be the ultimate judge when it comes to the path of least resistance of the price of the energy commodity. A prolonged period of below-average temperatures across the United States would likely cause a recovery in the natural gas futures arena.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

As the forward curve in the natural gas futures market shows, the peak price for the winter of 2020 was at $2.694 per MMBtu on the January futures contract. The uncertainty of the weather conditions and average temperatures makes the current level low, and risk-reward continues to favor a long position in the natural gas futures market over the coming weeks. A price of $2.694 likely limits the downside risk, while a blast of cold air could cause a recovery to the $3 per MMBtu level.

GASL on dips into late December

The Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares product holds leveraged positions in the shares of some of the leading natural gas producing companies. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GASL has net assets of $39.73 million, trades over 1.675 million shares each day, and charges a 1.04% expense ratio. GASL is a very volatile trading tool that tends to move higher than the price of natural gas on a percentage basis on the upside and significantly lower on the downside. The leverage results in a high degree of time decay and GASL often undergoes reverse splits. This instrument is only appropriate for short-term risk positions as it tends to become a dust collector in portfolios over time. GASL provides magnified exposure to both the price of natural gas and the shares that produce the energy commodity.

The most recent rally in the natural gas futures arena took the price of December futures from $2.388 on October 11 to a high at $2.905 on November 5, a rise of 21.6%. The decline to a low at $2.501 on November 19 was a correction of 13.9% and created the island reversal.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that over the same period, GASL rose from lows of $5.88 to a high of $9.56 or 62.6% and then fell to 5.68 or 40.6% from the peak. The product provided triple leverage on the up and downside compared to the percentage gain and loss in the December natural gas futures contract.

I trade products like GASL with a tight price and very short-term price stops. At times, my time stops are in hours rather than days. I am always prepared to take a series of small losses in the quest for a much more substantial gain. I will likely be trading GASL from the long side of the market during the week of November 25, as I believe the price of natural gas is too low at the start of the winter season. If the futures market begins to recover, I will use a rising trailing stop on any long position in GASL.

The peak season for demand in the natural gas market is underway. The price will move higher and lower with the weather forecasts over the coming weeks. The start of the winter season always has the potential to be the most volatile time of the year. Once January arrives, the market will turn its focus to spring and the time of the year when stockpiles will begin to rise.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.