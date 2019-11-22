PFN: Staying Cautious Through The End Of The Year

High-yield credit remains an attractive play in my view. While there is risk, economic conditions remain stable, and high-yield as a whole has a better risk profile than in prior years.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) as an investment option. PFN is a fund I have recommended many times, but moved to a more cautious stance in my last review. This time around, I believe that caution is still warranted. For one, the fund's premium is still quite high, which should make investors careful before building, or adding to, new positions now. Secondly, PFN has seen its income metrics drop markedly since last month. While other PIMCO CEFs saw similar drops, not all of them did, which makes me question if PFN is seeing some underlying problems.

On the bright side, with interest rates moving lower since my last review, PFN's 9% yield should continue to pique investor interest. Furthermore, while some investors may be reluctant to buy in to high-yield debt right now, I see reasons for optimism on the high-yield sector. While economic growth is slowing, there is still growth, which tells me defaults are unlikely to rise in the near term. Additionally, the high-yield corporate debt sector is rated, on average, at a stronger level than it has in the past. This reality could indicate the sector may hold up better than it has in the past during volatile periods, including recessions.

Background

First, a little about PFN. The fund's objective is "to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital." The fund achieves this by investing in a wide variety of debt assets but will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities rated CCC/Caa or below (at time of purchase). PFN is currently trading at $10.50/share and pays a monthly dividend of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.16%. I covered PFN most recently in August, when I placed a "neutral" rating on the fund. In hindsight, that call seems appropriate, as the fund has managed only a small return since then, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the run equities have had of late, I am reassessing all the funds I cover, including fixed-income funds like PFN that have lagged in the short term. After review, I continue to believe a cautious approach to PFN is warranted, forcing me to maintain my previous rating, and I will explain why in detail below.

Premium Keeps Rising

To begin, I will start with my usual look at PFN's valuation. PIMCO CEFs are notorious for trading at high premiums, but can also be quite volatile, so a look at the current valuation is essential in deciding whether or not now is a good time to buy.

With that in mind, PFN's premium does give me pause. Sitting around 11%, it is quite high on the surface, although it is below the average for the PIMCO CEF family at the moment. However, the premium has risen noticeably since August and sits above its own average for the year. In fact, PFN's current premium is very close to its high for 2019, as shown in the chart below:

Metric Value Current Premium 11.0% Premium in August Review 8.6% YTD Average 7.6% 1-Year High 12.2% 1-Year Low 1.8%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PFN's current premium suggests an expensive price, although it does have a history of trading slightly higher. While there are many PIMCO CEFs trading at much higher premiums, we have to consider PFN in isolation, as the fund will typically trade for less than where it sits now. This tells me investors need to be careful, as there is a high likelihood they will be able to buy this fund at a cheaper price in the future.

Looking past the premium, we also have to consider the underlying value of the fund. PFN has seen a slight gain to its NAV, while also paying out a handsome distribution. However, the absolute value of the gain has not been too impressive, as shown below:

NAV 1/1/19 NAV 11/19/19 YTD Gain $9.36/share $9.46/share 1.1%

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is PFN is not grossly overpriced, but it's certainly nowhere near value levels either. In fairness, a rising NAV, albeit by a small amount, coupled with an above-average income stream, is attractive. However, an 11% premium suggests the fund has considerable downside risk. If the market turns against it, or other metrics fail to deliver, investors will need to be willing to withstand a fair amount of volatility. Whether that is suitable for an investor is up for them to decide, but I do not view the current price as a clear buying opportunity.

Income Production: The Slip Continues

My next point concerns PFN's income production, which is always another critical area to examine when evaluating any high-yield CEF. This was an area I expressed some concern about during August and mentioned I would keep a keen focus on it going forward. Unfortunately, this is an area that continues to see some downward pressure, and the latest UNII report shows PFN's income production is on the decline.

To illustrate, consider the following two charts, which detail PFN's UNII figures back in August, compared against the latest report, shown below, respectively:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, this trend is overwhelmingly negative, which is not a good sign for PFN as a whole. Income production has noticeably declined in the short-term, to the point where it really raises some concerns about the performance of the underlying assets. Furthermore, the UNII balance has dropped to negative $.09/share, which means the fund has zero breathing room when it comes to paying out its stated distribution. Essentially, the fund needs to improve its income earning power immediately, in order to sustain its current distribution, and to make up for the amount it has spent in arrears.

My takeaway here is again, approach positions very cautiously. While the UNII report is quite negative, I would not necessarily suggest outright selling at this point until PFN has a little more time to redeem itself. PIMCO's UNII report can often see metrics swing wildly from one month to the next. Therefore, even though the negative trend has been in place for a few months, it could correct substantially in a short time-frame. Furthermore, PFN has a very strong history of paying its stated distribution, as the current $0.08/share distribution has been stable since May of 2012. Therefore, it will take quite a bit to convince me a distribution cut is going to happen. I simply don't believe are there yet, but investors will need to monitor these figures very closely going in to 2020.

I Am Not Overly Concerned Yet About High Yield

I will now discuss the underlying holdings of PFN, which are a key reason I am not "bearish" on the fund. As I noted in the previous paragraphs, I have my concerns at current prices, but I feel there is opportunity in the fund as well.

For this review, I will discuss the largest sector by weighting in PFN, which is High Yield Credit. The exposure to this sector has risen a few percentage points since my last review and has swapped with mortgage debt as the top weighting in the fund at over 27% of total assets, as illustrated below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, high-yield debt is important to PFN's total return, and its importance has actually grown with time. Therefore, I want to give an overview as to why I'm still optimistic on this sector, especially in the short term.

To begin, I want to address that some investors may find this an inopportune time to buy high-yield assets. After all, economic growth seems to be on the decline, and there are concerns that corporate America has taken on too much debt. In fairness, GDP growth figures have been declining over the past few quarters, and personal consumption metrics are also showing some weakness, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

Signs like this could have some investors looking to de-risk their portfolio, and moving to safer havens, such as investment-grade debt or government bonds. However, I want to point out that these metrics, while they do show weakness, do not suggest we are nearing any type of economic meltdown. Consumer spending and GDP are actually rising quarter over quarter, just by smaller amounts. While this does not paint an overly optimistic picture, it is not a sign of calamity either. If economic growth continues to be positive, even at very low levels, that is going to help support corporate earnings and should prevent meaningful levels of defaults. Of course, high-yield corporate debt may see limited gains under this backdrop, but I don't believe these figures support taking risk completely off the table.

To further support buying high-yield debt, I want to touch on another area I view positively, which is the rating make-up of the sector as a whole. Specifically, the underlying quality of the high-yield sector has been improving with time, and that has made me more comfortable buying-in, and recommending, the sector. To illustrate, consider that back in 2007, B-rated debt held the highest percentage weighting in the high-yield corporate bond index. Now, in 2019, BB-rated debt (which is better quality) makes up the largest weighting. Further, CCC-rated debt (which is a very low rating) has seen its share in the high-yield index fall by about 5%. These trends have all been positive for the underlying credit quality within the sector and are illustrated in the graphic below:

Source: Lord Abbett

My takeaway here is this provides justification for remaining long the high-yield corporate debt sector and, by extension, PFN. While economic conditions can certainly change going forward, I believe there is merit to maintaining a risk-on strategy in some areas. I believe, within the fixed-income world, that taking on some risk to earn a higher yield and/or total return is justifiable right now. One, interest rates remain very low and are even negative in some countries. Two, economic growth remains positive in the U.S., and we are wrapping up a mildly positive Q3 earnings reason. Three, the spread between the yield in a fund like PFN is very attractive compared to safer assets, so there remains an incentive for investors to continue to take on some risk.

Bottom Line

PFN has come under some pressure recently, and the latest UNII report from PIMCO has not helped matters. With a lofty premium, when there is even a minor blip in performance, the share price is at risk of an above-average drop. With this in mind, investors need to remain on-guard and do a full analysis of their outlook for PFN and their own risk tolerance, before deciding if buying now makes sense.

However, while I have struck a cautious tone, I do see some reasons for optimism as well. PFN has a very solid history of paying its current distribution level, so investors can find some comfort in holding on to positions for income. Furthermore, while the fund's high-yield corporate debt sector has grown, I see this as a positive. The sector offers a competitive yield and has improved its credit quality (in terms of published ratings) with time, which gives me confidence that downside risk is somewhat mitigated. Therefore, I believe my "neutral" rating remains appropriate for PFN going forward and would advise investors to carefully consider their timing of any new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PMF, PNI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.