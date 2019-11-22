The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) CEO Dennis Nelson on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 22, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dennis Nelson - President, Chief Executive Officer

Tom Heacock - Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

Kelli Molczyk - Vice President of Women's Merchandising

Bob Carlberg - Senior Vice President of Men's Merchandising

Conference Call Participants

Tiffany Kanaga - Deutsche Bank

Steve Marotta - CL King & Associates

David Berman - Berman Capital Management

Richard Dearnley - Longport Partners LP

Tom Heacock

Good morning and thanks for joining us this morning. Our November 22, 2019 press release reported that net income for the 13-week third quarter ended November 2, 2019 was $26 million or $0.53 per share on a diluted basis compared to net income of $20.5 million or $0.42 per share on a diluted basis for the prior year 13-week third quarter that ended November 3, 2018.

Year-to-date, net income for the 39-week period ended November 2, 2019 was $57.5 million or a $1.18 per share on a diluted basis compared to net income of $54.5 million or $1.12 per share on a diluted basis for the prior year 39-week period ended November 3, 2018.

Net sales for the 13-week third quarter increased 4.2% to $224.1 million compared to net sales of $215.1 million for the prior year 13-week third quarter. Comparable store sales for the quarter increased 4.7% in comparison to same 13-week period in the prior year and online sales increased 5.4% to $26.9 million.

Year-to-date, net sales increased 1.3% to $629.3 million for the 39-week fiscal period ended November 2, 2019 compared to net sales of $621.1 million for the prior year 39-week fiscal period, which ended November 3, 2018. Comparable store sales for the year-to-date period were up 1.8% compared to the same 39-week period in the prior year and online sales increased 6.6% to $74.4 million.

For the quarter, UPTs increased approximately 1%, the average unit retail decreased approximately 1.5% and the average transaction value decreased about a 0.5%. Year-to-date, UPTs increased approximately 2.5%, the average unit retail decreased approximately 3% and the average transaction value decreased approximately 0.5%.

Gross margin for the quarter was 41.7%, up 170 basis points from 40% in the prior year third quarter. The year-over-year increase was the result of a 60 basis point improvement in merchandise margin along with 110 basis point improvement as a percentage of net sales in occupancy, buying and distribution costs.

For the year-to-date period gross margin was 39.6%, up approximately 20 basis points from 39.4% for the same period last year. The increase was the result of a 30 basis point improvement in occupancy, buying and distribution costs, partially offset by a 10 basis point reduction in merchandise margin.

Selling expenses for the quarter were 22.9% of net sales compared with 23.5% of net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The improvement was primarily the result of reduced store payroll expense during the quarter. Year-to-date, selling expenses remained flat with the prior year at 23.3% of sales.

General administrative expenses for the quarter were 4% of net sales compared with 4.3% of net sales for the third quarter last year. Year-to-date, G&A expenses remained flat with the prior year at 4.9% of net sales. Our operating margin for the quarter was 14.8% compared to 12.2% for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 and for the year-to-date period our operating margin was 11.4% compared to 11.2% for the same period last year.

Other income for the quarter was $1.1 million compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, and other income for the year-to-date period was $4.4 million compared with $3.8 million last year. Income tax expense as a percentage of pre-tax net income for the quarter was 24.5% compared with 25.9% for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, bringing third quarter net income to $26 million for fiscal 2019 compared with $20.5 million for fiscal 2018. Year-to-date, income tax expense was also 24.5% of pre-tax net income versus 25.9% for fiscal 2018, bringing year-to-date net income to $57.5 million for fiscal 2019 compared with $54.5 million for fiscal 2018.

Our press release also included a balance sheet as of November 2, 2019, which included the following: inventory of $138.9 million, which was down approximately 4.5% from inventory of $145.5 million as of November 3, 2018 and total cash and investments of $261.5 million, which compares to $238.8 million at the end of fiscal 2018 and $241.8 million as of November 3, 2018.

At quarter end, inventory on a comparable store basis was down approximately 3.5%, total markdown inventory was down compared to the prior year. We ended the quarter with $117.8 million in fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation. Our capital expenditures for the quarter were $1.3 million and depreciation expense was $5.6 million. For the year-to-date period, capital expenditures were $5.5 million and depreciation expense was $18 million.

Year-to-date, capital spending is broken down as follows: $5 million for store build out remodeling and technology upgrades, and $0.5 million for capital spending at the corporate headquarters and distribution center. During the quarter, we didn't open any new stores or complete any full store remodels. We plan to complete two store remodels during November, bringing our year-to-date count to five full remodels and one new store.

Based on current plans, we now expect our capital expenditures to be in the range of $7 million to $9 million for the year, which includes both planned store projects and IT investments. Buckle ended the quarter with 449 retail stores in 42 states compared to 453 stores in 43 states at the end of the third quarter last year. Additionally, our total square footage was 2.32 million square feet as of the end of the quarter compared to 2.337 million square feet at the same time a year-ago.

And now I will turn it over to Kelli Molczyk, Vice President of Women's Merchandising.

Kelli Molczyk

Thanks, Tom. I would like to start by highlighting the performance of our women's merchandise categories for the quarter. Women's merchandise sales for the fiscal quarter were up approximately 3% against the prior year fiscal quarter. Average denim price points decreased from $74.90 in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 to $73.35 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. For the quarter, our women's business was approximately 48.5% of net sales compared to 49.5% last year and average women's price points decreased about 2.5% from $42.75 to $41.70.

During the quarter, we achieved positive results across several of our key categories. For denim, the introduction of new fit Darker finishes and the extension of a broader assortment of bottom openings gained momentum. Overall, our expanded offerings in fits, bottom openings, rises in dams and waist sizes across all brands resonated well with our guests.

We saw growth in our private-label denim assortment in addition to continued growth in our only at Buckle exclusively built outside brand. While price point denims under $80 continued to make up a large percentage of our overall denim business, we did narrow the gap on our average denim price points from Q2.

To tie into our denim performance, we partnered with the American Cancer Society as the official sponsor of Denim Days for the month of October or we donated $1 for every pair of denim sold from participating brands. Approximately $400,000 will be donated to the ACS to support their research and programming efforts.

For women's tops, guest preferences were centered around soft hand fabric, warm fall [indiscernible] and simplified styling. Our fashion sweaters and cardigans within our private label brands as well as many other outside brands continue to be well received. For women's footwear, our expansion into more EVA casual looks and branded functional boots aided in our growth at the category. We did see these two categories replaced some of our early short fashion boot sale.

Our accessories, several different categories continue to perform well by diversifying our selection and look. And in some areas, streamlining our buys to segmented specific markets. Overall, we were pleased with how we manage inventory through the quarter, reducing mark downs and improving overall margins. Across all women's categories, we sustained improvement in our overall sell-through throughout the quarter on off inventory. With where our inventory is positioned, we feel we are in more nimble as women's fashion continue to change and evolve.

And with that, I will turn it over to Bob Carlberg, Senior Vice President of Men's merchandising to discuss the performance of our men's merchandised category.

Bob Carlberg

Kelli. Merchandised sales in the fiscal quarter were up 6% in comparison to the prior year fiscal quarter. Average denim price points increased from $82.90 in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 to $82.95 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. For the quarter, our men's business was approximately 51.5% of net sales compared to 50.5% last year and average men's price points decreased approximately 1.5% from $50.40 to $49.65.

We are pleased that the third quarter marked our eighth consecutive quarter of growth for men's product. All categories, except outerwear were up. The outerwear decline was slight and planned as we flow sweaters and outerwear a bit later this year. We believe we found the right flows the way our guest is buying these categories and we continue in that route going forward.

Footwear continues to be our strongest growth category with particular strength in Hey Dude, fueled by a large portion of exclusive styles along with our great selection of boots. Results for our two test used stores were positive and we plan on keeping them open both year round. Overall, our fall assortment was well received by both our teammates and our guests, continue to be proud that the teams ability to continually develop exclusive product and keeps our styles unique in the marketplace. This allows us to maintain a strong regular price business even with the downward pressure most everywhere else.

Now turning to results on a combined basis. Accessory sales for the fiscal quarter were up approximately 7% against the prior year fiscal quarter. Footwear sales were up about 24.5%. These two categories accounted for approximately 8.5% and 8%, respectively of third quarter net sales. This compares to 8% and 7% for each in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Average accessory price points were down approximately 7% and average footwear price points were down about 8.5%. Again, on a combined basis for the quarter, denim accounted for approximately 42.5% of sales and tops accounted for approximately 34%. This compares to 43% and 34.5% for each in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Our private label business continues to grow and represented just over 40% of sales for the quarter.

And with that, we welcome your questions.

Tiffany Kanaga

Hi. Thanks for taking our questions. Would you dig into the gross margin performance this quarter to break down the key drivers behind the merchandise margin improvement despite average price points still coming down. For example, how did mix play a role in the margin increase? Additionally, with your leverage in gross margin a bit better than we might have expected. Can you comment on how your leverage point have evolved? And if you think further improvements could be ahead? Thank you.

Dennis Nelson

Good morning, Tiffany. Thank you. I believe our margin improvement was just by the management of our inventory and reduced markdowns, especially in the ladies area. And men's held up very nicely. So we were pleased with the inventory management and the sell-through at regular price and the response from our team and guests on the product. On the leverage, our sales management team took a different approach to managing payrolls in the stores and that was effective to reduce some of our sales payroll expense in the stores. So that was a benefit there on the leverage.

Tom Heacock

And Tiffany on the gross margin side, historically that was closer to mid single-digit and that’s a much lower number today. We brought rent down in certain markets and worked really hard there. So it's probably closer to 1% or just under to get leverage on the gross margin side.

Tiffany Kanaga

Okay. And a follow-up question, with your inventory down 4.5% versus sales up over 4%. Would you elaborate on how you feel on that front headed into the holiday season? Is levels and the quality of the inventory is where you like it? And also, if you’re approaching the holiday including Black Friday, any differently overall than usual, given the shorter window between Thanksgiving and Christmas?

Dennis Nelson

We are in good shape on our inventory. Markdowns are reduced and a lot of the product is new arrivals, so we’re excited to present that to our guest and we’ve no different -- I mean our approach to the holiday season is consistent with the years previous.

Tiffany Kanaga

Right. Thank you very much.

Dennis Nelson

Thank you.

Steve Marotta

Good morning, everybody. Can you please review women's average denim price reduction in the third quarter? I missed that. I was writing as fast as I can, but I missed that.

Dennis Nelson

Yes, Steve. We will have Kelli respond to that.

Kelli Molczyk

Sorry about that. It was actually -- the price decrease from 42.75 to 41.

Dennis Nelson

I think he [indiscernible] the denim.

Kelli Molczyk

Oh that. Denim price point, sorry. $74.9 in the third quarter of last year to $73.35. Is that what you’re wanting?

Steve Marotta

Yes. And I know that average denim prices have been a significant headwind to previous comp, that seems to be abating so much -- somewhat. Is there anything on the horizon you could talk about in differentials or denim on a year-over-year basis and where price points -- where you think those prices are headed and why?

Dennis Nelson

Steve, this is Dennis. I think the price points will probably be consistent with the third quarter. We still sell some higher price point denim, but not at the same volume as before but we have got a nice inventory of denim and expect those price points to be pretty consistent with the last quarter.

Steve Marotta

And can you remind us where you are in omni-channel endeavors?

Dennis Nelson

Well, we are consistently working on opportunities there. We've just started to test in certain amount of stores shipped from store to the guest, which has been beneficial and this -- early this fall we brought on a new senior director of marketing which we think will be beneficial as well as improving on our CRM uses that we updated earlier in the year. So we think we have several smaller projects that we think will be good for us.

Steve Marotta

And lastly, can you comment a little bit about traffic trends in the third quarter and how much stabilization you saw there and obviously did you expect that you can talk about your ideas on future traffic trends without specifically commenting from a guidance standpoint obviously?

Dennis Nelson

Yes. So, I think we have done a good job in our stores of studying this up as a destination location for finding our favorite denims and outfits and such. And so I don't know, in the past quarter if the traffic was much different, but I think our teams are doing a good job. We’ve added a lead list to -- what the teams can contact the guests on product to invite them in on their favorite merchandise. So we benefited from that. So it's just working with the teams on that and also we’ve always felt that the best advertisement in our -- for our stores is a word of mouth from our loyal guests and that's working well.

Steve Marotta

Helpful. Thank you.

Dennis Nelson

Thank you.

David Berman

Hi, guys.

Dennis Nelson

Good morning, David.

David Berman

It's good to see you back. It's interesting, looking at your sales to inventory ratios and your turns, you’ve always had good turns. This is the first quarter in about eight or nine where your inventory -- sales have grown faster than inventories and that's really good.

Dennis Nelson

Thank you.

David Berman

Have you -- what did you -- how have you -- you must have been disappointed obviously because I know you always focused on inventories in the past. What sort of change? Was it more just the top line?

Dennis Nelson

Well, I think the top line, I think we continue to invest in our teams, our store leaders who are promoted from within. And I think they continually are doing a great job in building guest. But I think the -- I think our store product -- the stores are excited about the new merchandise, the denim, we’ve added curvy fits and the gal's denim and expanded the styles and in-house brands. Then the men's continues as Bob mentioned eight quarters of gains in the men's product and we have a very good men's business where a lot of people kind of given up on that. So just a combination of a good things. The teams in -- merchandise teams and the store teams are working hard to improve and it just came together this last quarter.

David Berman

So do you think that you will continue to keep the inventories like low? I mean, are you -- is that like a goal now to try and keep that focus?

Dennis Nelson

Well, I don’t think any of our goals have changed. Sometimes there's more opportunities for going after some product and such. But we’ve always worked hard to keep our inventories in line and I think part of that before was those much higher denim prices we used to do with the sales there, kind of made a difference. So I think we’re just kind of catching up with how many years we’ve had to go against a high denim prices.

David Berman

Right. Okay. Well, good. Let's see more of this. Congratulations. Thank you.

Dennis Nelson

Nice to hear from you again.

David Berman

Thank you, Dennis.

Dennis Nelson

Yes.

Richard Dearnley

Good morning. I’m relatively new to your company. The online store increase is relatively modest. And if the initiative is new, it would seem like the base would be new, so the gains would be somewhat more dramatic than 5%. But I don't understand the base, so …

Dennis Nelson

Yes. So we had substantial growth for many years and such. And then it leveled out and we had a solid gain this quarter, and I believe e-comm was 12% of our company sales this quarter, which I believe is a high for us. And we continue to work at that also, we probably had less promotional goods online so that might have factored a little bit in the gain.

Richard Dearnley

Okay. And then looking at the last 10 years or so, it looks as though corporate policy is to about payout the net income for the year in dividend. So is that a policy or does that just happened?

Dennis Nelson

Well, each year -- usually in the past it's been December, the Board reviews its thoughts on the dividends. And I don't think we look at any past history in making those decisions.

Richard Dearnley

Okay. Thank you.

Dennis Nelson

Yes.

Dennis Nelson

If there's no additional questions, we can wrap up the call today. We thank everybody for joining us and their participation, and wish everybody a wonderful holiday week next week.

