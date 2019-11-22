Dave & Buster's: Cheap, But For A Reason

It's been a disappointing year for Dave & Buster's (PLAY) investors, with the stock underperforming its benchmark, the Restaurant group, by nearly 35%. The weakness isn't surprising, given that the company has seen comp-store sales begin trending in the wrong direction again. Many value analysts are pointing to how undervalued the company is compared to historical levels and its peers, but I don't see a massive disparity. While it's true that the stock used to trade at a P/E ratio of over 25, and it's now at 12, this was when Dave & Buster's was a growth stock, a title it no longer holds. I continue to see the stock as an Avoid and would be taking advantage of rallies of 15-20% to exit my position.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Given the market's run-up recently, it is not surprising that some investors are looking for beaten-up names to find value. However, not all beaten up names are equal. Dave & Buster's has indeed been adequately beaten up, given that it's more than 35% off of last year's highs, but that doesn't mean the stock offers compelling value at current levels. In September, Seeking Alpha contributor Marel discussed that Dave & Buster's is both a growth and value play, but I fail to see the growth in low single-digit revenue growth rates. When I think of growth stocks, I think of those growing annual earnings per share [EPS] at 20% per year, and with quarterly sales growth of 15% on a year-over-basis. Dave & Buster's is expected to see an average annual EPS growth rate of barely 2% between FY-2019 and FY-2021, and this is hardly what I'd consider growth. To put this in context, diaper, and paper-towel behemoth Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is growing earnings at a faster clip. Based on this, the growth argument is pretty weak. Let's take a closer look at Dave & Buster's growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the above chart of annual EPS, Dave & Buster's was growing earnings at a pace of high double-digits from 2013 through 2018, but annual EPS finally peaked in FY-2019 at $2.93. FY-2020 EPS is expected to drop 4% year-over-year, and then the uptrend to new highs in EPS is expected to continue into FY-2021 and FY-2022. While the 8% annual growth in EPS for FY-2021 ($3.05 vs. $2.82) might look impressive, it's coming after a 4% drop in annual EPS the prior year. Based on this, one should discount this growth as it's much less impressive following a year-over-year decline. FY-2022 estimates are certainly looking ambitious at $3.60 per share; however, this is an impressive one-year jump after a three-year lull. If we look at earnings growth over the three years of FY-2020, FY-2021, and FY-2022, we have earnings per growth of 9%~. While not bad by any means, these are hardly robust enough metrics to consider a company a growth stock.

Moving over to revenue growth rates, we see a steady downtrend that isn't expected to improve any time soon. Revenue growth rates for fiscal Q2 2020 came in at 8.0% year-over-year at $344.6 million, but quarterly growth rates are expected to be nearly halved as we head into the back of fiscal 2020. Revenue estimates for Q3 2020 are currently sitting at $295.5 million, with revenue estimates for Q4 2020 pegged at $347.1 million. If the company is only able to meet these estimates, this is forecasting a revenue growth rate of 4.5% year-over-year, hardly a metric deserved in line with a growth stock.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The blue line in the above chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate continues to trend down and has been for the past three quarters. Despite upticks or stabilization in the revenue growth rate in the past year, the two-quarter average has been suggesting a bumpy ride ahead, given that it's maintained its downward trend. While analyst estimates are not set in stone, the company has seen a trend of barely meeting estimates the past couple of quarters. Investors are going to want to see a minimum of $288.0 million in revenue for Q3 2020, or a breakdown from the current price range of $37.00 - $40.00 would not be surprising.

Moving to the most critical metric, comparable store sales, Dave & Buster's continues to see weakness in this category. While analysts are certainly not expecting the company to return to its high growth days of 2014 through 2016, it's not all that encouraging to see negative comps year-over-year. Q2 2020 comp-store sales came in at (-) 1.8% year-over-year, a 150 basis point deceleration from the (-) 0.3% in fiscal Q1 2020. The company noted in their conference call that the weakness was attributed to their promotions not being effective as they had hoped, as well as adverse weather, and competition.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The company is optimistic it can turn things around given their new WOW walls to drive F&B sales, as well as their new Terminator Virtual-Reality [VR] launch. The WOW walls, which are 40-foot LED screens, are being implemented in hopes of driving food & beverage sales in the less utilized dining room. While these may back-stop any further deterioration in revenue growth, the forward guidance cut for the full-year is suggesting a minimal change in this any time soon. The company cut full-year same-store sales comps range to (-) 2.0% to (-) 3.5%, from (-) 1.5% to (+) 0.5% previously. This suggests that the company is expecting an even weaker second half, which means there's no urgency to rush in and buy shares near $40.00.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

The value analysts certainly have a fair point that Dave & Buster's has value compared to its historical valuations. Still, I don't believe they're fairly accounting for the massive difference in growth rates that justifies much of this discount. Josh Arnold discussed in his article that Dave & Buster's belongs at a P/E ratio 18-20, but I can't figure out why this would be the case. A company growing earnings at less than 10% per year and sales at less than 5% per year hardly deserves a valuation that is 70% of its prior historical P/E ratio near 25. The company was seeing quarterly revenue growth of 15-20% while it traded at a P/E ratio of 25, and that revenue growth is now at barely 8%. In addition, revenue growth rates are expected to fall to low single-digits near 5% to close out the year.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Finally, as the below chart shows, most dine-in restaurants are currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 12.0 - 17.0x. Dave & Buster's is sitting in the middle of this range near 13.4x, and it certainly has value there based on the company's industry-leading margins. However, the market does not always bottom at fair valuation or under-valuation. Instead, the market tends to overshoot on the upside and also overshoot on the downside. Given that momentum is to the downside on a technical basis, an overshoot to the downside is certainly a possibility.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Looking at the monthly chart, my leading barometer for trend strength is the 20-month moving average (pink line). I never buy stocks below this critical monthly moving average, and that's especially true when this moving average begins to roll over. As we can see, Dave & Buster's is stuck beneath this key moving average and has been unable to reclaim it for more than a month or two the past two years. Until the stock can get back above this $49.00 level, I would expect any 20% plus rallies to run into selling pressure.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the daily chart below, Dave & Buster's continues to find support near the $38.00 level, but this level is getting tested a little too often for my liking. It is quite rare for triple and quadruple bottoms to hold, and this level has now been tested over four times in the past six months. Based on this, a break of this support level would not be terribly surprising. As long as the stock remains below $49.00 on a weekly close, a break of the support level at $38.00 remains a possibility.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While traders may be able to play the range and buy at $38.00 and sell at $42.00, I don't see a low-risk area here for investors yet. In my experience, when many value investors all see a name as a strong buy, the stock typically takes another leg down to shake out the weak hands. This usually lines up with extreme under-valuation, and even value investors begin questioning their own theses. Until this happens, I see Dave & Buster's as a trading vehicle, but a high-risk and high-reward investment.

In summary, I think it's a stretch to call Dave & Buster's a growth stock here, and believe that any rallies towards $44.00 are a gift for investors to exit their positions. While the stock may have value compared to historical levels, this valuation is there for a reason given the weak comps, decelerating revenue growth rates, and sluggish earnings growth. I continue to see the stock as an Avoid given the risk of a break of this $38.00 support level, and believe there are much more attractive names in the retail sector to park one's money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.