Don't Ignore The Fixed Income Side Of Your Portfolio

The Yield Hunting method is one of compounding higher rates of yield not from equities which contain higher amounts of risk.

Using our approach for your fixed income can substantially improve your returns which can compound significantly over time.

Investors today are heavy into equities. Depending on their time horizon, that may be OK. But for those in the red zone (age 55-72) we would recommend caution.

Sadly, most investors have no idea what fixed income securities or investing really means, let alone how to invest in them. This according to a new survey by BNY Mellon:

A staggering 92% of Americans don’t know what fixed-income investing actually is, according to a new report from BNY Mellon Investment Management. The online survey, of more than 2,000 adults, showed that Americans admit to having little knowledge about various fixed-income markets and how to invest in them. “Most investors really don't get how to use fixed income, why to use fixed income, and that it's something that is suitable over the lifespan of an investor,” Liz Young, BNY Mellon Investment Management director of market strategy, told Yahoo Finance’s On the Move. The survey also found fewer than one in 10 Americans can correctly define fixed-income investing.

In the same study, 65% said the equity market required more skill and knowledge than investing in fixed income and 30% said fixed income was only for those in retirement. This is despite the fact that the fixed income market is significantly larger and far more complex than the equity market.

We have discussed the 60/40 equity/fixed-income split portfolio many times. Speaking with clients as well as friends about retirement investing and what types of investments to make - almost all of their focus is on the 60, not the 40. The 40 is usually just the first big bond fund they find. In other words, they spend countless hours on selecting the right stocks for their equity allocation, but for their fixed income they spend very little time. Now we know this has a lot to do with knowledge of the space.

Fixed income, it is said, is supposed to be the ballast of your portfolio by offsetting some of the volatility spikes. It reduces the overall risk factor of the portfolio. But it can be much, much more.

Yield hunting can be utilized to act as the fixed income portion of your portfolio. It's not meant to replace your equity or even the dividend portions of your portfolio, but can juice the returns of the "40" side while realizing a steady monthly income stream.

Those who drop their "40s" into some big bond fund like Vanguard Total Bond (VTBIX) and say "fixed income is boring - I make much more from the equity side," are taking the lazy approach and leaving a lot of return on the table.

If you look below, one of Yield Hunting's core holdings, PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI), would have returned 56% more over the course of the three year period shown.

That can be significant. We can then compare the same fund to the equity market. Over the same three-year period, PDI outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 10%. Keep in mind that a portion of that return is realized monthly - meaning you received the cash in hand and cannot lose it.

Again, using the CEF vehicle, those in retirement can utilize the monthly income stream to pay their living expenses while those still in their accumulation phase can reinvest those distributions, or build it up until they see an opportune time to invest it.

Is It Time To De-Risk Your Portfolio?

Many investors today are highly leveraged to the equity markets. Markets have been distorted due to Fed action and demographic changes in the U.S. You may have heard of financial repression - the notion that the government presses down the rate of interest in order to deleverage and inflate away their debt.

That financial repression has led to a notable shift in asset allocation with more retirees increasing their equity allocation to offset the lower rates of interest received on their bonds. This is the TINA (there is no alternative) effect in the markets. Investors think they cannot earn a sufficient return in bonds so they move into dividend stocks.

The chart below shows the S&P 500 in the last 24 years. The chart shows the Dot Com Bubble of the late 90s and the subsequent burst. You then had the Housing Bubble and then the 2008 crash. We are now in what's being dubbed the "Everything Bubble." All assets since 2008 have improved in price and moved significantly higher in valuation. However, I would take exception to the notion that we are currently in any "widespread" bubbles. The only area of the markets today that look extremely overvalued are the private equity markets.

We think many investors today are "banking" on their DGI portfolios to do what they've done in the last decade for the next two or three. That's unlikely to occur. Why is that?

Dividend growth is a function of profitability and interest rates.

(1) Profitability drives most functions for investing including dividends and valuations (P/Es). It's earnings that matter. Period. Without earnings there can be no "leftover" cash flow for rewarding investors. Currently, EPS growth forecasts show that we will likely see a slowing compared to prior years. That's because profit margins are already at all-time highs and tend to mean revert while top line sales have slowed to a crawl.

(2) Interest rates tend to help drive dividend growth through the reduction in corporate rates of interest. If a company has $1B of debt at 10% interest, they are paying $100M a year to service that debt. If interest rates fall and they can roll that debt at 5%, they cut their interest expense in half. That excess cash flow can then be used to pay dividends.

In the last decade, corporate interest rates have plummeted to near nothing. Just last month, we saw the BB-segment of the high-yield market contain an effective yield of 3.90%. That's not a spread above Treasuries but the total yield. Not even a year ago that same piece of the market was paying 6.2% effective yields.

With interest rates near bottoms and corporate balance sheets leveraged up - as they took advantage of the low borrowing costs to issue new debt - the ability to do that again is reduced. Most of that debt issuance since 2009 was used to buy back stock and/or increase dividend payments.

So we feel the golden age of dividend growth is likely coming to an end in the next couple of years. With the markets at all-time highs and investors having made ~360% on their assets in the last ten years, it may be time to de-risk a bit.

We continue to see more investors with heavy overweights to dividend stocks even though they are in the late 50s or 60s. In the unlikely event that they can live off of the dividend payments only, they are fairly protected. But few investors are in this place. We call it LDI (Liability-Driven Investing). That's where the retiree lives off of the income produced in the portfolio. It's extremely difficult to get to this place with dividend stocks only.

Adding higher yielding and safer bond investments through the closed-end fund wrapper can be a good idea to allow you to sleep better at night. In this bucket could be real estate securities income, preferred stocks, mortgages, and municipal debt and corporate debt.

One fund we like right now is the New America High Income Fund (HYB) which gives you access to the high-quality non-investment grade corporate bond market. The current yield on the fund is 7.47% and it has been a great performer over the last several years. In fact, it's the number one fund in the space this year and ranks third among all high-yield funds. The chart below shows how well this fund has done to keep up with the equity market.

Obviously, a high-yield bond fund is not something you want to own in the next recession. However, if the capital for this fund came from a dividend stock, that capital just became "safer." That's because the max drawdown on high yield is much lower than stocks.

Even in 2008, high-yield debt fell about 1400 bps less than the equity markets. BB-rated debt, which HYB is focused on and is the highest quality of the high yield debt market, fell much less.

This fund occupies a piece of our Core Income Portfolio which yields almost 8%. The risk of the portfolio is roughly 33% less than the S&P 500 on price and 66% less than the S&P 500 on NAV. We believe the true measure of risk over the long term is the NAV figure.

If you can get 66% less volatility (read: risk) than the S&P 500 and yet achieve an 8% yield, does it maybe make sense to carve out a bit of your DGI portfolio and re-allocate after the next bear market? The other key consideration is the low or even negative correlation that the portfolio has to many dividend paying stocks. This correlation benefit is not well understood by many investors but helps further reduce overall risk.

