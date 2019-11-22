Akebia Therapeutics: Vadadustat Approval Seems Make Or Break

There are high hopes for commercial approval of Vadadustat; Akebia has milestone and revenue sharing agreements with a global network of commercial and development partners.

Sole commercial product Auryxia revenues were $80m in 2019 so far but sales affected by CMS withdrawing reimbursement for treatment of iron deficiency anemia (IDA).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has given investors plenty of cause for concern, reflected by a share price that has dropped from $20 to $3 since Sept. '18.

Investment Thesis

Like most biotech stocks Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) operates under a cloud of uncertainty which makes predicting which direction the share price will move in next a tricky proposition. Now that the company's stock price has hit an all-time low, however, it does feel like the next 12 months may be do-or-die for Akebia.

The company's main revenue stream is under threat given its only commercial drug Auryxia has been partly rescinded by the CMS for Medicare coverage; Akebia has filed a lawsuit to try to persuade CMS to reverse that decision.

A recent loan agreement secured with Pharmakon Advisors for $100m should keep the company solvent until 2021 at least, but its operational costs; mainly R&D; are putting a strain on the business; Akebia made a net loss of $185m in the first nine months of 2019. (Source: Akebia Q319 10-Q Submission)

We will find out in early 2020 whether potential blockbuster drug Vadadustat has shown enough in clinical trials to be granted FDA approval for commercialisation, triggering milestone payments from development partners, and unlocking sales revenues potentially worth billions. But even if permission is granted, Akebia faces significant competition from rivals developing similar treatments.

Despite the negative market sentiment and dwindling share price, however, I believe that this could be an optimal time to be buying Akebia stock, given its extremely low price; the proximity of the critical trial results; the chance that the Auryxia decision will be reversed; and the newly secured funding arrangement.

In this article, I will provide a thorough outline of the company to try to help inform investors as to whether the risk of buying Akebia stock outweighs the opportunity or vice versa.

Company Overview

In December 2018, Akebia completed a merger with Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX); which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the firm (Source: Akebia); giving the company its first revenue generating commercial drug, Auryxia.

Auryxia is used to treat 2 conditions; controlling phosphorus levels in adults with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis, otherwise known as the Hyperphosphatemia Indication; and treating iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in adults with chronic kidney disease who are not on kidney dialysis.

Besides Auryxia, Akebia is developing vadadustat, an investigational, oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) which is currently undergoing trials for 2 indications; anemia due to CKD in adult patients with Dialysis-Dependent Chronic Kidney Disease (DD-CKD), and anemia due to CKD in adult patients with NDD-CKD.

Market Opportunity

Source: Akebia Investment Presentation Sep '18

For vadadustat, as we can see from the above slide from a recent investor presentation, Akebia is targeting a market the company estimates to be worth in the region of $4bn, in the belief that its orally administered treatments can replace or augment Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) treatment, which stimulates the bone marrow to make red blood cells and is administered via injection.

According to another investor presentation from October this year, Akebia estimates that there are 37m people suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) of which 5.7m are also suffering from Anemia. Of these, 250,000 people are currently being treated for non-dialysis dependent anemia due to CKD, which Akebia expects to grow to 400,000-500,000, giving a total addressable market (TAM) of $2-3bn. For dialysis dependent patients, 90% of 510,000 patients are currently being treated giving an addressable market of $2bn.

The company does not seem to be quite so forthcoming when it comes to the TAM for Auryxia, however, we can see from the company's Q319 results that Akebia earned $82.2m from sales of Auryxia; its only commercially approved drug; in the first nine months of 2019. These sales volumes did not live up to analysts' expectations, who were anticipating sales of $99.4m. (Source: The Motley Fool)

Sales of Auryxia are likely to remain flat; or even decline; given that the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMS) decided to withdraw Medicare part D coverage of Auryxia for the IDA indication in September last year, and perhaps more damagingly, now requires all Auryxia prescriptions for Medicare patients to undergo a prior authorization to ensure their use in the Hyperphosphatemia Indication.

Akebia has contested the decision, filing suits with both CMS and the department of Health and Human Services (HHS). (Source: Healio) The company had this to say in its Q319 10-Q submission:

While we believe that the vast majority of the Medicare prescriptions written for Auryxia today are for the Hyperphosphatemia Indication and therefore will continue to be covered by Medicare with prior authorization, the prior authorization requirement and the CMS decision have had and will continue to have an adverse impact on the sales of Auryxia for the Hyperphosphatemia Indication and the IDA Indication, and ultimately on the timing and number of prescriptions and Auryxia product revenue. Sales of Auryxia for the Hyperphosphatemia Indication and the IDA Indication have been negatively impacted, and may continue to be negatively affected, as a result of the CMS decision. Even if we are successful in overturning the CMS decision, the negative impact that the original decision had on the growth of sales of Auryxia for the Hyperphosphatemia Indication and the IDA Indication will continue, although less significantly than if the CMS decision is not overturned.

It's clear, however, that Auryxia is not the company's current or long-term priority. Akebia President and CEO John Butler praised Auryxia during the recent Q319 earnings call:

We remain confident in the market opportunity for Auryxia within its hyperphosphatemia indication. We believe this is a great product with a competitive profile that offers proven clinical benefits to patients and is supported by real world data showing its lower pill burden versus other binders.

But quickly went on to say that "Vadadustat is the cornerstone of our future growth."

Auryxia (also sold under license in Japan by Torii Pharmaceutical as Riona with Akebia earning a percentage of revenues) may not have turned out to be the blockbuster that Akebia might have hoped ahead of the Keryx merger, but its sales revenues are at the very least a means to fund the passage of Vadadustat through its clinical trials and possible commercialisation, alongside; in news that surprised the market; a debt facility of $100m agreed with Pharmakon Advisors (source: Business Wire), of which the company plans to draw down $80m later this month.

Vadadustat Partnerships

If not Auryxia, then, can Vadadustat prove to be the company's much-needed blockbuster? There is certainly some encouraging news flow to suggest that it could be. CEO Butler is certainly bullish, as per his earnings call comments:

There's been great interest in growing excitement amongst the renal community in the opportunity that HIF product candidates represent for patient care, especially following the announcement that the Nobel Prize has been awarded to the three HIF scientists whose discoveries led to the development of vadadustat and other drugs targeting this oxygen sensing mechanism. (Source: Q319 earnings call)

Not only does Akebia have its own pivotal phase 3 trials of vadadustat ongoing which are due to deliver results in early 2020 (INNOVATE and PROTECT), the company has several global development partners helping to share the costs of R&D and commercialisation.

Akebia has granted Japanese company Otsuka the right to commercialise vadadustat in Europe and China, subject to marketing approvals. It has also granted Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) exclusive rights to commercialise the drug in Japan and certain other Asian countries (Akebia will receive tiered double digit royalties up to 20%). MTPC has now submitted a JNDA (Japanese New Drug Application) for treatment of Anemia caused by CKD in Japan. (Source: Akebia 10-Q Q319 submission)

Finally, Akebia has granted a license to Vifor Pharma (OTCPK:GNHAF) to sell vadadustat to Fresenius Kidney Care Group LLC, and several other companies who between them handle up to 60% of the dialysis market in the US - subject to FDA approval of vadadustat in the DD-CKD indication. (Source: Akebia Q3 10-Q Submission). Akebia also has a multi-year agreement with Fresenius in place for the sale of Auryxia. (Source: Akebia Q319 Earnings Call)

Akebia Q319 income statement. Source: Q319 10-Q submission

In the last quarter (Q3), Otsuka contributed $59.9m to the R&D costs associated with vadadustat; nearly all of Akebia's reported collaboration revenues (see table above).

MPTC presented 52-week efficacy and safety data from 2 phase 3 studies involving Japanese patients, which demonstrated that vadadustat effect on hemoglobin was sustained through 52 weeks in each study. Increasing TIR (time in range) for haemoglobin levels is a key paradigm for the treatment of anemia in CKD sufferers, Akebia was quick to point out during the recent earnings call.

Vadadustat trial progress

The most important trials ongoing, however, are the phase 3 trials INNOVATE and PROTECT.

The INNOVATE and PROTECT trials' primary outcome measures are the mean change in Hb between Baseline and the primary evaluation period and Major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), defined as all-cause mortality, non-fatal myocardial infarction, or non-fatal stroke. (Source: Clinicaltrials.gov) The studies involve 3,554 and 1,761 patients respectively and also have a number of secondary outcome measurements including incidence of thromboembolic events, hospitalization for heart failure, and effects on blood pressure; and in non-dialysis CKD subjects' progression of kidney disease. (Source: Q3 earnings call).

I have not been able to uncover much information about the likelihood of success of the trials, other than the following comments from CEO Butler:

Lastly, in October, our independent data monitoring committee reviewed unblinded safety and efficacy data from Akebia's global Phase 3 studies of vadadustat as planned, and recommended continuation of the studies without modification.

Plus a previous SA article that gave the trials a >60% chance of success based on a number of criteria.

Certainly, Akebia management seem confident that the trials will result in FDA approval to commercialise the drug; if the trials fail, of course, then the company will surely be facing a somewhat grave situation.

Financials

Akebia income statement 9 months to Sep 2019. Source: Q319 10-Q Submission

As encouraging as the collaboration partnerships are; we can see that Akebia is still burning through cash at a fast rate, losing $191m so far in 2019, and $88m for the comparable period in 2018.

The loan agreed with Pharmakon is, therefore, crucial as it has assuaged doubts that Akebia would not have been able to continue its operations, or would have had to dilute shareholders' stock significantly, without it.

Akebia cash position Q319. Source: Q319 10-Q submission

The company reported $122m of cash at the end of Q3 and says it plans to draw down $80m of the Pharmakon cash this month. Based on current cash burn, this should keep the ship steady until 2021, and Akebia says that it is already investing in its commercialisation efforts, with the help of its partners Otsuka and MTPC, who I would expect to allocate considerable financial resources given the perceived sales potential of vadadustat.

Conclusion: Vadadustat approval will surely push the stock price up. Failure of trial would be bad news for company

Physicians want an alternative to Amgen's Epogen (Source: Biopharmadive), and vadadustat could be it. There are credible rivals, such as FibroGen's (NASDAQ:FGEN) roxadustat, being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), which has also returned some encouraging results when compared to ESAs.

But this is a sizeable market in the single digit billions, hence, in my view, it may well be worth acquiring some AKBA stock at this price. I wouldn't be too concerned about missed estimates or EPS (-0.46 for Q319) or a slight decline in sales of Auryxia at this stage as, in theory, this could be the famine before the feast.

I would be a little concerned about the amount the trials are costing, but with the phase 3 trial results due soon, this could be an exciting time to be an Akebia shareholder.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.