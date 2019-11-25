PepsiCo: It's A Better Dividend Play Today Than You Think

PepsiCo's dividend yield has actually been consistent from 2010 onward, you're getting paid as much now as you would have buying at the end of the financial crisis.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Income subscribers - find out more here.

I've been looking at various Coca-Cola (KO) bottling companies in recent weeks and I've found that there are some exciting opportunities. The same can definitely not be said for Coca-Cola stock itself. Despite rather underwhelming operating results in recent years, Coca-Cola is now up to 30x trailing earnings and 25x forward earnings. Additionally, I'm far from convinced that the $5 billion Costa Coffee acquisition was a great move, and aside from that Coca-Cola isn't brimming with big growth opportunities.

That said, in doing my work on the soft drink space, I was surprised to see that PepsiCo (PEP) really hasn't run up that much despite the big moves elsewhere in the sector. Sure, PEP stock is up this year, but it's still had a pretty subdued performance when you zoom out a bit. It's not that hard to make the case that PepsiCo stock will at least match the S&P 500 in returns going forward, if not topping it to a degree while taking much less risk.

Data by YCharts

Since the early 2018 lows, as you can see, PepsiCo has traded virtually tick for tick with Coca-Cola and both of those shares have merely matched the S&P 500. They both trail the more trendy consumer staple plays of the moment, such as Procter & Gamble (PG), that are up 50% over the same stretch.

And thus, even with all the talk of PepsiCo stock being significantly overvalued, it's still not a bad stock to buy if conservative income is your priority. I offer this article as a bit of a friendly counterpoint to my fellow author Nicholas Ward's recent suggestion that PepsiCo Is Very Expensive, in which he suggested shares were 25% overpriced. I'd argue PepsiCo stock is not unreasonably priced here at $133 and any dip down to the $120 area would make it well worth picking up. And a 25% decline, if in fact, it happened, would take PEP stock to $100 and make it an absolute steal in this market.

To give credit where it is due, since Ward's September 17th article, Pepsi stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by about five percent, which backs up the idea that PEP stock was indeed getting ahead of itself in the short-run. It's not hard to see why, either. With interest rates now turning higher again, the rush into dividend stocks for yield has stopped for the time being.

If you think interest rates have bottomed and we'll be talking about inflation and rate hikes again going forward, then that may have been about as good as it gets for PEP stock for the time being. If you buy the view that interest rates are likely to remain relatively low in the coming years, however, I don't think the current PepsiCo share price is all that unreasonable.

As Ward notes, PepsiCo, like many such consumer staples stocks, is an absolute cash flow titan. In 2019 alone, the company is returning roughly $8 billion to shareholders, with the majority of that coming via dividends and a smaller portion through the share buyback. Even if you assume no growth - rather than slow growth - PepsiCo stock still crushes an average long-term government bond fund (orange line) in this environment.

Data by YCharts

Going back to the financial crisis, PEP stock always yields about 3%. Sometimes it goes a few basis points over that, sometimes the yield drops to 2.5%, but it's always in that ballpark. Meanwhile, over the same stretch, the yield on long-term government treasuries has gotten slammed, falling from as high as 4.2% to just 2.3% now.

Now let's look at the comparison with chief rival Coca-Cola:

Data by YCharts

I'd also point out that the difference between Coca-Cola's yield and PepsiCo's yield has shrunk markedly in recent years - it appears investors are paying up for KO stock despite mediocre operating results simply to get a touch more yield. At the start of 2018, for example, KO stock paid 3.2% while PEP stock yielded 2.6%. Now, the spread has dropped from 0.6% to 0.2% - you're getting more for your money on a relative basis in PepsiCo than you did a few years ago.

PepsiCo Stock: Clearly Superior To Most Bonds Today

Now let's think about where returns go from here. As you'll see, most potential scenarios favor PepsiCo turning out better than bonds.

Either interest rates stay near zero, guaranteeing low returns on bonds, or interest rates shoot back up, which would cause a crushing drop in the prices of existing bonds. The only way for bondholders to make sizable profits going forward - investing at today's prices - is for rates to go negative and drive up bond prices even more. This, however, is essentially a bet on greater fool theory. Since bonds get redeemed at par, there is very little potential income (as opposed to potential short-term capital gains) to be had from buying treasury bonds yielding just 2%. Your upside is effectively capped and your downside is potentially rather dramatic if any serious inflation returns.

Cash, rather than bonds, gets rid of duration risk; your cash won't get slammed in value like bonds would if interest rates shoot back up. But you're likely getting less than 2%/year on most safe cash options at the moment, thus you're taking massive opportunity cost to hold cash for an extended period hoping for a market correction. So with either cash or bonds, there's a low probability of earning much more than 2% or at most 3% a year compounded in the near-term.

PepsiCo, by contrast, at a bare minimum should produce greater than 4% annual returns as a long-term holding, as its baseline earnings yield is already 4%. Unless the company actively destroys capital with their reinvestment efforts or its EPS growth goes outright negative, that's the low end of forward returns.

You get 3% out of the gate with the starting dividend, and then the share buyback increases your earnings every year, even assuming flat net income. Plus, as PepsiCo buys back shares, its overall dividend obligation declines, thus allowing it to raise the dividend per share on the remaining share count again assuming even flat net income. With PepsiCo's stellar A+ credit rating, they can borrow money at dirt cheap rates, making this process cash flow positive as well.

Thus, assuming flat operating results, Pepsi returns 4-5%/year total returns over the next decade. Not great by any means, but it still easily tops fixed income. If you need the money for bills tomorrow, even a low-volatility security like PEP stock is a poor bond substitute. If you need cash, hold cash.

If you are investing with a decades-long time horizon, however, the odds greatly favor PEP stock versus bonds from this starting point. As such, it's really hard to criticize folks buying Pepsi stock here as a stable low-risk income source. Sure, the price may be a touch pricey compared to the past, but bonds are far above their historical valuations; you'd be taking a much bigger risk buying a 30-year bond at this unprecedented valuation than a slightly overpriced consumer staple stock.

And in the event management is successful in returning to even relatively modest earnings growth rates going forward - let's say 5% - the whole calculus shifts decisively in PepsiCo's favor. Consistent 5% earnings growth off a starting 4% earnings yield, and you'll get at least 7-8% annual total returns compounded over the long haul even assuming the modest overvaluation premium from now burns off.

Source: Corporate Presentation

If management achieves anything close to what it has done over the past seven years over the next seven, PEP stock will do fine from current prices. 23x forward earnings is not bad for a company growing earnings at 9% a year backed up with solid organic revenue growth. And a 3% dividend yield that grows at 9%/year will start throwing off a high yield on cost surprisingly quickly. Management is taking the right steps - as measured by their focus on Return On Invested Capital - to maintain this positive momentum going forward.

Of course, if PepsiCo's earnings consistently go negative, that'd be a whole different conversation. The starting earnings yield would be too low to provide a margin of safety anywhere near this price in that case. For readers that may be wondering why I am bearish on Procter & Gamble at these prices while still favorably-disposed to PepsiCo, that's a big part of the reason why. There's a reasonable chance that much of P&G's business is disrupted over the next five years by store brands and the switch to customers buying online rather than in grocery stores. With PepsiCo, there's little sign of any meaningful defection to store brand soft drinks or snack foods just yet. I'd venture that Amazon (AMZN) brand soap or shampoo is much more likely to gain market share than a hypothetical Amazon Kola.

I personally don't own any PepsiCo stock (at least not yet) because it's never gotten particularly cheap in recent years. This is the sort of stock that can consistently plod along at 22x earnings or so, kick out the 3% dividend and grow earnings at mid-single digits producing a fine total return though.

In a world where treasury bonds hypothetically yielded 5%, Pepsico stock at the current price and yield wouldn't be so attractive - bonds would be more competitive. But that's not the world we live in. Unless you have a strong reason to expect interest rates to shoot up soon, don't make your investment decisions in 2019 based on mental models and valuations from a long-gone high interest rate period.

My Takeaway

In a world where you can get debt-free Hormel Foods (HRL) - another Dividend Aristocrat - at the same P/E ratio as PepsiCo and which consistently grows at a faster rate than PepsiCo, I don't see the need to go buy PepsiCo stock today for my own portfolio. Hormel consistently gives out double digits dividend increases; Pepsi's last hike was a rather sedate 3.2% increase.

That said, PepsiCo is a fine choice for conservative income-seeking investors today. In a world where both cash and bonds will likely struggle to even keep up with inflation from this starting point, you could do much worse than getting something like 5-7% compounded total returns from PEP stock over the next decade.

And there's a chance of significant upside from that if management is able to get earnings growth back to its recent levels, it's not hard to imagine PepsiCo putting up at least a few years of high single-digits earnings growth and rapidly growing into its current valuation. If your choices are cash or bonds at minuscule interest rates, a low-quality "cheap" stock with a higher dividend, or PepsiCo, there's a good argument for picking PEP stock out of that bunch.

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.