Canopy Growth: Falling Apart During Leadership Void

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) reported another horrific quarter of earnings last week which drove the shares down nearly 30%, matching some of its biggest one-week drops in history. We think the current leadership void is hurting the company, and it appears that no one is able to steer the company back to its focus. We expect more disappointments to come over the next few quarters until a permanent CEO is identified. However, Canopy remains a less risky investment than its closest competitors such as Aurora (NYSE:ACB) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) due to its fortress balance sheet and ties to Constellation (NYSE:STZ), which always leaves open the possibility of a 100% buyout in the future.

(All amounts in C$)

Another Forgettable Quarter

Canopy reported its fiscal 2020 second-quarter results, which showed net revenue declining 15% to $77 million, driven by a $33 million product return provision mainly due to unwanted oils and softgel products. Excluding the return provision, gross cannabis sales increased a mere 2% last quarter as Canopy struggled to grow its nascent cannabis business. International medical cannabis sales increased from $10.5 million in Q1 to $18.1 million this quarter primarily due to the acquisition of C3 which added $14 million of sales this quarter. Other revenue from non-core operations also increased $5 million driven by acquisitions. As a result of the return provision and weak profitability, Canopy reported a negative gross margin of 13% last quarter, which was a bad moment for the global cannabis giant. However, Canopy has been reporting deteriorating margins for five quarters in a row, which reflects a dysfunctional organization that is losing control of its sprawling expenses and stalling sales. We think this conflict of declining sales and extremely weak margins are the reasons why investors punished the stock last week.

(Source: Public Filings)

There has been widespread evidence of oversupply and price compression in Canada. For LPs that have reported so far, average pricing declined 18% for Tilray, declined 42% for Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON), and declined 1% for Aurora. For Canopy, pricing declined 10% on the consumer side, while medical margins remained stable resulting in flat average pricing as a whole. However, medical sales are affected by acquisitions and one-time international exports which masked the declining wholesale pricing. Canopy is not immune to the oversupply in Canada, and we think it will continue to face a tough pricing environment. For reference, Canopy sold ~11,000 kg of cannabis last quarter compared to ~12,500 kg sold by Aurora.

(Source: Public Filings)

Leadership Void

There was a confusing and strange moment when temporary CEO Mark Zekulin basically told investors that he is just here before the next CEO is found in the prepared remarks. We think this is the very issue facing Canopy right now, given its lack of leadership and unclear strategic direction.

...we announced that I also made the decision to leave Canopy after assisting during this transition period with the expectation that this would occur within this calendar year

Now that Canopy has reported twice since Bruce Linton left the company, we can see that the company is ill-equipped to turn a profit anytime soon. Every single LP that reported results was blaming the Ontario government for their disastrous results, but companies are mainly responsible for their own mess. Every market has its ups and downs, and the overly aggressive capacity expansion pursued by companies like Aurora and TGOD (OTCQX:TGODF) was the reason why lots of capital was wasted, and managements are walking back previous promises on profitability. Without leadership, Canopy doesn't appear to have a clear strategy of achieving profitability. Previously, Canopy leadership has repeatedly told investors that sales will hit $1 billion this fiscal year:

In April, Bruce Linton said that he expects $1 billion of sales for fiscal 2020

In April, Constellation CEO also said that he expects $1 billion sales

However, on the Q2 conference call, Canopy management officially walked back previous guidance of $250 million of net revenue and a 40% gross margin for Q4. We think investors are right to be worried about Canopy's current strategy and momentum, and we view a CEO announcement as a potential near-term catalyst.

Solid Financial

Canopy still benefits from its $2.7 billion cash pile as it doesn't need to worry about the worsening financing market for cannabis stocks. Rivals with weaker balance sheets such as Aurora are now starting to feel the pain of cash burn and investor apathy towards the industry. That's why, as we said before, Canopy remains the preferred choice over Aurora on a relative basis.

(Source: TSX)

It is worth noting that Constellation paid $48.60 per share when it invested $5 billion into Canopy. Based on last Friday's closing price, Constellation has lost 58% or $2.9 billion thus far. One school of thought would think that Constellation could consider acquiring the entire company to average down its cost and retain full control of Canopy. Another group might believe that Constellation could instead give up on Canopy and write it off as a side bet gone wrong. No matter what happens in the next few quarters, Canopy certainly won't face any liquidity pressure, and it has ample resources to continue investing and expanding into global markets. We view Canopy's staying power as its biggest strength among its industry peers.

Looking Ahead

In summary, Canopy reported another very weak quarter with almost every metric deteriorating during the period. A lack of leadership and accountability is at the core of its malaise, given that the interim CEO has little incentive and credibility to steer the company during this turbulent episode. However, we think Canopy remains a much safer investment compared to Aurora, which is suffering from a liquidity crisis. We will remain Neutral on Canopy until its financial and operational performances improve materially.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.