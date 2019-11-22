Tesla's New Pickup Is Ugly, Sell; Also Week-End Rally Pattern Holding But Weakly

We now need to trade against December 15 deadline. I don't expect a crash, just a small correction, but you can bet that the bears will trot out last year's December dive. The market will recover, but I'm still feeling around 3,150 is the top.

I can't believe I am saying this, but WTF? This is Troublesome for Tesla (TSLA) - Let Me Count the Ways

First the obvious: A 10-year old on drugs with a broken crayon drawing on a wet napkin could come up with a better design.

No way this can be assembled on Tesla's existing assembly lines; too big.

Specialized alloy-steel that is bullet-proof; no way parts can be put together conventionally.

The previous Model S, X, 3 are aluminum-bodied. This steel will need different presses to form parts.

No way this is going to go for $39K. Please stop lying to the public.

Did you see the video of it being driven? The "A" pillar is about 5 inches wide and slanted acutely. This defeats the whole benefit of outward visibility of a truck.

Speaking of visibility, there is no rear-window when the lid is down.

Who buys this thing? Not Joe-Plumber. Musk's whole preso was that he is going after F150 guys. Good luck with that.

He boasts that it will have 110/220 plugs and an integrated air compressor. What contractor is going to run down their batteries on a remote job site? I don't care if you have a 1,000-mile battery, you are going to have a gas-powered generator and compressor on-site.

It Pains Me To Say This Because I'm a Total Tesla Fan

Elon, you are a genius, and the Edison of our time, but you're not a designer. Bring the guy who designed the Model "S" back. Apologize for foisting this travesty of a mockery of a sham of a truck on the public immediately, and redesign this piece of crap.

If Musk really green-lights this Pontiac Aztek meets Delorean that belongs in a MadMax remake, I think it will pose real problems for Tesla's growth prospects.

Yes, Yesterday I reported that I bought a score of PUTs on TSLA

Frankly, I fully expected to be wrong on the truck. Also, the options are so far out of the money that it was more like a science project than a real position. If you go back and read what I wrote, you'll see that I had no real expectations of creating alpha, basically bet under 200 bucks on this for the goof... Also, even now I am still unsure that I will even get my money back. TSLA is vulnerable to 320, based on the fact that most market participants will be as perplexed and as disappointed as I am. I admit I was concerned about the description of a Blade Runner Cyberpunk Truck, so that is what got me thinking that this could be a binary event.

From the beginning of my writing for non-professional traders, I made a commitment to show how you can be a contrarian on binary events without risking too much money. So I bought 25 PUT contracts at a 6.6 cents average price. They promptly went to 5 cents. I just want to set the table so that you know that I am coming from sincerity. Family members of mine own two Model S; they are amazing vehicles, trouble- and maintenance-free. They are driven from NY City to Vermont every weekend in the winter without a pit stop to recharge. Frankly, we need to stop to refuel, before the car needs to. They are also so easy to drive long-distance with the autopilot, on the highway it really all but drives itself. I am a fan of Musk, I think he is doing amazing things, building amazing things, but this is really upsetting even on a personal level. Forget what I think let's look at the charts.

Right now, TSLA is trading at 340ish in the premarket. As I hope you can see at this point, that is "No Man's Land". To my eye, 317 to 320ish looks like the first real level of support. The next level is another 30 points down to 290ish. I don't want to mark out the next level because I don't think that this slide will get that far. The blue arrow marks a gap up that I think will get filled somewhat. I am going with the premise that TSLA holds at 320ish. The problem is once TSLA stops going up, it tends to move down over time.

Maybe Musk is Toying With US?

The whole production was just odd and childish like the "Cyber-Girl" introducing the truck. Maybe this is like a Spinal-Tap mockumentary move, but to what end? It does occur to me that this might have military applications possibly. The Army is looking for silent off-road vehicles. Look I know that I am just reaching right now, but for the life of me, I just don't get it. Either Musk needs to get therapy or I do. This will have to be a hand-assembled effort; otherwise, it will take a billion dollars to build an assembly line devoted to this thing. This will also be a management distraction trying to get this monstrosity built; remember how it tied itself in knots getting the M3 built at scale? I guess we have to see how many deposits it collects. I will be very happy to be wrong on this one.

Sadly TSLA is no longer a leading stock, it is a SELL

Not forever, but until there is some redeeming news out of TSLA, you should avoid it. I closed out my PUTs at about even, so this is not about knocking down the stock for my own benefit.

Market Patterns Never Last, But We May Get Another Week, Hear Me Out

Look, I get it, you can't say something is a pattern, and when it doesn't work out exactly as you say, you can't just say "Yeah, But"... Yeah, I said that I see a pattern that over the last few weeks that we start soft at the beginning of the week and then turn around and rally to new highs and at highs on Friday. We seem to be rallying right now, but it is doubtful that we break new highs in the S&P today.

So here is the But

Yes, the pattern was disrupted, BUT we had some new news that in my mind weakened the bulls. Even so, the fact that we are basically flat this week, after the news that the new NAFTA, the USMCA will be delayed into next year. For months the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was reassuring everyone that the revised NAFTA will not be affected by partisanship and will be executed in 2019. By mid-week, she admitted that this will not happen until 2020. After all, that reassurance, what assurance do we really have that it will be enacted? We don't; realize that Mexico and Canada are our biggest trading partners (together they are twice the size of China trade). If free trade with these vital partners is disrupted, it would be an economic disaster. The market would have been justified to sell off 5% to 7% just on that news; yet it didn't. Then we had multiple occasions where Trump said that he can make a deal but that China isn't stepping up.

He said that the media was wrong since the tariffs had no effect on the consumer, and he likes tariffs. President XI responded that China wants to make a deal but that it has to be equal. The problem is our position is that China has had a sweet deal for decades and now it needs to give in. That is our position and it isn't trading. Yet, the market is shaking these two items that should pressure the market. It is true that my position is, is that the stock market is totally bored with the whole tariff thing, but combing USMCA, with the tariffs and the notion that December 15th is approaching the fact that the market is basically flat this week and ending on the upside to me is Super Bullish. I think the rally continues, but!

We need to plan for the worst-case scenario for December 15th

The market assumption is that the new set of tariffs will be postponed. The market might be totally bored with the current tariff situation, but the ADDING tariffs may not yet be discounted. We need to plan for that. My worst-case scenario is a 3% to 5% drop in the S&P and an outside chance for 7%. The usual suspects of doom will be mustered, and I am sure someone will bring up the bear crash of December 2018. If in the next two weeks you prepare, please trim old positions, and if you are going to trade, they need to be fast money trades that are closed well before December 15. Please work on generating 25% to 35% cash. Again, this is not about having cash on hand as an investment, this is about using cash as a hedge. If you are a long-term investor, then you should ignore this tactic. If you have not already started hedging using VIX and SPY, I recommend long calls on the VIX at under 12.5 and long PUTs on SPY.

As far as the pattern is concerned, we may get a flat stock market next week. We could go back to buying dips and selling rips all over again. Though I would not be surprised if the indexes actually start flat and rally into Friday.

Insider Corner

Speaking of Selling, Travis Kalanick has sold over a $1 Billion in Shares

Uber Technologies (UBER): The talk is that Travis is looking to sell all his shares. I believe he is said to own another $2 billion-ish in shares. That swamps Dara Khosrowshahi's (CEO) $6.7+ Million in shares.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP): Robert Singer Director and Mary Beth Denooyer (Insider) bought nearly $320K in shares. There has been a nearly constant activity of insider purchases at this level of six figures. Taken together, it feels like good things are going on at KDP.

Trader Corner

I closed out my TSLA PUTs. I took out trading profits and made some long-term investments in Blackstone (BX), Centurylink (CTL) and Kinder Morgan (KMI). I don't talk about my long-term investments, but since I swept funds out of my trading account into my investment account, I thought it was important to note. I have said this many times before, you should keep your trading separate from your long-term investments. More importantly, if you are always putting your profits back on the table, you are a chump. "You gotta know when to hold 'em and know when to fold 'em. Know when to walk away and know when to run" (quote from the great stock trader, Kenny Rogers).

Have a great weekend!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I took profits in my trading account and made long-term investments in KMI, BX, and CTL. These are equity investments.