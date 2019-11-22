Charles Schwab And TD Ameritrade: The Future Keeps Coming

More and more, the financial sector is moving into a future that will be based upon fewer and fewer organizations that are larger in asset size.

The success of the combination will rest on the scale that can be achieved by putting together two organizations that live and thrive off of financial information.

Word has gotten out that the Charles Schwab Group is making a bid to acquire TD Ameritrade Holding Co. for around $25 billion and bring the two retail financial firms together.

In a world of advancing information technology, scale is the name of the game.

This is particularly the situation in the case of financial organizations.

Finance is nothing more than information, nothing more than zeros and ones.

Just the capability to build off of scale leads to a commercial banking system that is increasing in assets, but is shrinking in terms of the number of banks that are in the industry.

But, the ability to increase scale can also result in firms combining attributes so as to create scale in different ways for different institutions, as can be observed in the Google/Citigroup connection.

The latest addition to the list of changes coming to the financial world is that between Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) and TD Ameritrade Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

The immediate benefit mentioned in the possible combination of the two largest retail brokerage and asset management firms would be the combining of the two back offices into one massive platform serving an estimated $5 trillion in assets.

Some analysts estimate that Schwab could reduce operating expenses by 60% through such consolidating of overhead costs.

The cost reduction here has major implications for an industry that charges fees that are zero or near-zero. Here we see how other fintech intrusions, like the stock-trading app Robinhood, have invaded the retail trading space.

Because of such intrusions, it makes sense to boost scale and save costs to make up for surrendered revenues.

Also, it should also be noted, as stated in the Financial Times:

The business of US equity trading has also been upended by the growth of passive investing. Asset managers Fidelity and Vanguard have increased the number of exchange traded funds that investors can buy without paying a commission.

As I have noted many times in my posts, the growth of passive investing accelerated during the recovery from the Great Recession as the Federal Reserve underwrote the US stock market, and, over time, produced more and more new historical highs. The steady rise in stock prices served the passive investing industry well as value investing was not as productive in this kind of market.

Before leaving this point, let me add that this scale can also provide further benefits as the retail trading business also provides leverage when selling order flow to wholesale brokers and when making shares available for borrowing.

Then there is the banking side of the business.

Telis Demos explains in the Wall Street Journal:

A key question is what will happen with Ameritrade customers’ cash. Schwab has long operated its own bank. Ameritrade partners with Toronto-Dominion Bank (a roughly 40% owner of the company) and others to distribute customer cash and earn what is, in effect, a net interest margin on that cash. Schwab currently generates a higher net interest margin than Ameritrade, so in theory that same customer cash could be more lucrative if deposited at Schwab’s bank.

But, Ms. Demos goes on:

Schwab and Ameritrade together would also have an enviable position beyond self-directed trading in wealth management. The combined platform for custodying independent adviser assets would be by far the largest. And combining the companies’ marketing efforts in robo-advisory and other products for younger investors could create an industry heavyweight.

The Financial Times review of this combination reported that:

on Thursday, shares of Schwab climbed 11 percent in pre-market trading, while TD Ameritrade gained almost 25 percent after CNBC first reported on the deal.

The regulators still have something to say on the deal, if it really takes place, and it is expected that the combination will be given much serious scrutiny.

This is the future, however. As I have argued over and over again, the essence of the “new” Modern Corporation is scale built upon intellectual capital. Information spreads and, although it may be slowed down here and there by governmental actions or societal constraints, it ultimately comes to dominate how the world advances.

In the case of the Charles Schwab Group and the TD Ameritrade Holding Co., investors seem to appreciate this fact and are moving positively with the possibility the combination may become a reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.