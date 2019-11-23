Weekly Economic Release Summary: The Federal Funds Rate Is Too Low

There's historical correlation showing that inflation and the federal funds rate move in the same direction.

This past week, the Federal Reserve lowered the Federal Funds rate even though inflation was below their target rate.

This past week the Federal Reserve released the full minutes of their recent FOMC meeting where the federal funds rate was again lowered. Their rationale for lowering the Federal Funds rate:

In discussing the reasons for such a decision, these participants continued to point to global developments weighing on the economic outlook, the need to provide insurance against potential downside risks to the economic outlook, and the importance of returning inflation to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective on a sustained basis.

Until the Great Recession, the Federal Funds rate normally remained above the rate of inflation. Historically there had been a good correlation between the federal funds rate and inflation.

There's a sweet spot for inflation. Prices should rise just enough to encourage people to buy sooner rather than later. Deflation encourages consumers to delay purchases as prices will be lower tomorrow. Too much inflation robs consumers on fixed incomes of purchasing power and negatively impacts economic growth. The Federal Reserve has determined by its actions that they think the sweet spot is 2% annual inflation growth.

The federal funds rate should be higher than the inflation rate if the inflation rate is too low. History shows this to be true.

Is 2% a good target rate for inflation? It depends on a lot of variables, but the data shows the Federal Funds rate historically has been above the rate of economic growth.

Riddle me this - Is the low Federal Funds rate impacting economic growth? Or is the causation the other way around? Or is something else impacting both interest rates and economic growth?

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index (November 2019) forecast fell marginally again this month and continues to show the lowest level of growth since the economic slowdown in 2016. The continuing weakness of manufacturing, transport, and exports/imports continues to weigh on our economic forecast.

The fundamentals which lead job growth are now showing a significant slowing growth trend in the employment growth dynamics. We currently are predicting the jobs growth to be below the growth needed to maintain participation rates and the employment-population ratios at current levels.

Economic Releases This Past Week

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week. For more detailed analysis - please visit our landing page which provides links to our complete analyses.

Overall this week: Existing housing sales growth continues to improve

Expansion improving in new home sales

Transport continues weak and in contraction

The leading indices continue to forecast weak growth

Economic Release Summary For This Week Release Potential Economic Impact Comment October Housing Starts positive implications for GDP The headline residential building permits improved relative to last month - but construction completions also improved and are in expansion. The three-month rolling averages improved for both permits and construction completions. The backward revisions this month were slight. It is always difficult to understand the trends as the backward revisions sometimes reverse trends month-to-month. The nature of this industry normally has large variations from month-to-month (mostly due to weather) so the rolling averages are the best way to view this series. In summary, the rolling averages say this sector is in another growth spurt. We consider this report better than last month - and this sector appears to be recovering. October FOMC Meeting Minutes one can only view the lowering of the federal funds rate as evidence of economic slowing Regarding why the Fed lowered the federal funds rate: A few participants observed that the considerations favoring easing at this meeting were reinforced by the proximity of the federal funds rate to the ELB (note: ELB = "effective lower bound"). In their view, providing adequate accommodation while still away from the ELB would best mitigate the possibility of a costly return to the ELB ..... A couple of these participants, pointing to experiences in Japan and the euro area, were concerned that persistent inflation shortfalls could lead to a decline in longer-run inflation expectations and less room to reduce the federal funds rate in the event of a future recession. In general, the participants who justified further easing at this meeting based on considerations related to inflation viewed this action as helping to move inflation up to the Committee's 2 percent objective on a sustained basis and to anchor inflation expectations at levels consistent with that objective. Regarding the economy: Several participants noted that statistical models designed to gauge the probability of recession, including those based on information from the yield curve, suggested that the likelihood of a recession occurring over the medium term had fallen somewhat over the intermeeting period. However, other downside risks had not diminished. In particular, some further signs of a global slowdown in economic growth emerged; weakening in the global economy could further restrain the domestic economy, and the risk that the weakness in domestic business spending, manufacturing, and exports could give rise to slower hiring and weigh on household spending remained prominent. October Existing-Home Sales n/a The headline existing home sales improved relative to last month with the authors saying "Historically-low interest rates, continuing job expansion, higher weekly earnings and low mortgage rates are undoubtedly contributing to these higher numbers." The rolling averages for existing home sales had been improving for the previous six months. The rolling averages are now in expansion. This report is similar to last month. October Conference Board Leading Index predicts more economic slowing The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) for the U.S declined in October - and the authors say "The US LEI declined for a third consecutive month, and its six-month growth rate turned negative for the first time since May 2016." This index remains on the low side of values seen since the Great Recession. Surveys manufacturing surveys soft but consumer optimism high Philly Fed Manufacturing - The Philly Fed Business Outlook Survey improved and remains in expansion. Although the survey index improved, the key elements declined. Overall, this report was worse than last month's report. Michigan Consumer Sentiment - The final University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for November came in at 96.8 - up from the preliminary of 95.7, up from October's 95.5, and up from September's 93.2. Kansas City Fed Manufacturing - Kansas City Fed manufacturing has been one of the more stable districts and their index even though below the range seen in the last 12 months. Note that both the overall index and the key internals were in contraction. This should be considered the same as last month. Rail Movements Definitely not positive news Rail so far in 2019 has changed from a reflection of a strong economic engine to contraction. Currently, not only are the economic intuitive components of rail in contraction, but the year-to-date has slipped into contraction.

