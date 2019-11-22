Sands China: Deploying Capital Into The Expansion Of Premium Mass Offerings Makes The Stock Buy

Introduction

In this article, our first on Sands China (HK:1928) or (OTCPK:OTCPK:SCHYY), we will focus on Macao’s mass-market trends and the company's attempt to offset a decline in VIP market revenue by focusing on the premium mass-market segment. The company is currently up approximately 13.1% YTD and is trading at HK$37.10. In our view, the stock price currently seems slightly undervalued, given that it should outperform by the wider margin the entire HSI index YTD, which has been negatively impacted lately by the political crisis in Hong Kong. On the other hand, the company’s operational performance has been resilient so far to the particular political crisis. Nevertheless, our analysis suggests that Sands China's future operational performance will be driven by (1) higher number of mass-market customers visiting Macau over the next couple of years, (2) robust revenue growth rate of premium and super-premium mass-market segment in the near future, (3) additional investment projects and expansions of existing properties to increase the capacity of mass-market related products primarily focused on hospitality, entertainment and gaming. We initiate a BUY rating on this company with a target price of HK$42.88.

Market Dynamics and Consumer Behaviour of Mass Gaming Segment

(Source: Investor Presentation)

According to the figure above, the market-wide mass GGR has increased 11% y/y in Q3 19 and reached approximately $5.4 billion. Based on Q3 19 earnings results, Sands China has beaten by roughly 400 bps market-wide mass GGR number with a total mass market share of approximately 30%. If we compute a CAGR calculation between Q3 16 and Q3 19 that number comes up at around 9%, which is still in excess of the Chinese GDP growth over the last couple of years. The biggest growth driver of the premium mass customer business segment is a younger population of the growing middle-class segment aged between 35-50 years. A particular customer base is looking for a unique bundle of experiential opportunities, including affordable rooms, a variety of entertainment options including shows or nightclubs, combined with retail offerings of premium international brands. For a comparison, gamblers in Las Vegas are usually a bit older, who primarily focus on gambling as a way to make money. Given that junket operators are moving their VIP clients into neighboring countries like the Philippines or Cambodia, the casino operators in Macau will have a difficult time to offset this trend. We anticipate that local Macau operators will intensify their competition over the number of rooms they can offer combined with the size of renovation and redesignation investments. For instance, the demand for a premium mass segment is not an issue if we take into account positive macroeconomic trends of the Chinese Economy and its size of over 1 billion population. You can find more information about the underlying trends in our previous analysis of Wynn Macau. However, the supply side is the biggest constraint as there are only available around 35,000 hotel rooms in the entire Macau and it is not an easy process to build an additional 30,000 hotel rooms overnight. Las Vegas Sands management pointed out how important was to take risks at its very beginning when others were fearful of Macau’s potential prospect of becoming a major global integrated casino hub.

“While other people were thinking about it, we were building them. As people were talking about what they were going to build some day in 2023 or 2024, we're building it now. So, we've never been reticent to spend money in Macao. We've always believed that the engine here would be, and should be, all those people across the border. And so, as we see this, this kind of makes us feel validated, and that slide you point out, indicates the steady march toward 2020, 2022, 2025, 2030 who knows when it stops? My guess is, it doesn't stop. The only thing preventing more mass growth in Macao is infrastructure, which the government has done a great job.” (Source: Earnings Call)

In our view, Las Vegas Sands management has been very accurate about predicting the underlying market dynamics as an addressable market of 1 billion potential customers in China outweighs any kind of potential macroeconomic risks of the Chinese economy. We believe that the key to the success of maintaining a leading market position in the premium mass market are capital intensive multiple billion dollars investments, which will increase the capacity of both available rooms & deluxe suites and premium gaming tables. The biggest constraint has been so far a rapid development of infrastructure, that could bring an even higher number of daily visitors over the long run. LVS Management noted during earnings call that the recently completed Hong Kong-Macao-Zhuhai bridge has increased the number of visitors to Macau, which has already been reflected in higher mass market revenues of the company. In addition, LVS management stated that Chinese premium mass customers are a bit different compared to typical customers in Las Vegas. One of the reasons is a limited number of legal casinos in China, which are only available in Macau compared to the more favorable gambling jurisdictions in the entire U.S. Therefore when Chinese customers arrive in Macau for a couple of days they have to spend a longer time at tables and place bigger bets, especially if they are coming from remote places in Mainland China. In terms of gambling behavior, they make a bit more miscalculated emotion-driven bets compared to some high-profile gamblers in the U.S. They also spend a longer time at tables and some customers might place very small bets for a longer period of time and socialize and entertain themselves at the same time. This might be an issue for casino operators, as they would like to have the highest table turnover rate as possible primarily consisted of highly focused gamblers.

Diversification from VIP Market into Mass Market

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Like the other casino operators, Sands China is also highly exposed to the overall decline of the VIP business segment in Macau as a result of the restrictive anti-corruption policies of Chinese authorities. According to the figure above, SCL Rolling volume and win have declined -30.5% q/q and -36.1% q/q, respectively. The decline was primarily driven by a business relationship decline with junket operators, which are receiving better compensation plans in neighboring countries like Cambodia or the Philippines. LVS management is highly optimistic that a business model diversification into premium and super-premium mass-market segments will drive margin expansion and offset the decline of the VIP business segment in the long run.

(Source: Q3 19 Investor Presentation)

If we put a broader mass market from the perspective of the entire regional Macau segment, then 62% of Gross Gaming Revenue and 85% of operating profit comes from the mass-market segment. That number was roughly 54% of Gross Gaming Revenue and 82% of operating profit a year ago. In our view, LVS management is on the right track of building a premium and base mass product which will bring segment revenues at more than 70% over the next couple of years. Consequently, we recommend our readers who are looking for short-term trading opportunities to read past the headlines regarding a potential decline of the VIP market segment, which might negatively impact the stock price in the short run.

(Source: Bernstein Event)

According to the figure above, SCL premium mass table win has increased from $668 million in Q1 18 to $774 million in Q1 19, which makes up an increase of 15.9% y/y. Even though the base mass table win was slightly lower at $745 million it takes almost double the size to generate this kind of revenue compared to the premium mass segment. In addition, profit margins of both segments are on a similar level between 25% - 45% however we believe that premium mass customers have a higher spending power for other non-gaming offerings including higher-priced deluxe suites. For instance, entertainment or high-quality hospitality offerings provide the biggest opportunity to prompt premium and super-premium mass customers to come to Macau. For instance, very successful Chinese millennials would most likely prefer to visit a major electronic music event in Macau and during free time maybe decide to spend or even make some money with their friends in a casino. In our view, sales and marketing teams targeting premium or super-premium customers would also have an easier job to pitch a whole bundle of Sands China lifestyle-related offerings including deluxe suites, gaming, dining, retail and entertainment over promoting solely special deals in casinos or hospitality. In addition, Sands China can boost additional hospitality revenues by charging high room rates for non-gamers during major entertainment-related events.

Investment Projects to Expand Mass Market Offerings

(Source: Investor Presentation)

According to the figure above, the company has a high number of properties in the most important Cotai strip district. Sands Cotai strip hotel is the biggest integrated casino resort in the district at the moment, with over 5,000 hotel rooms combined with gaming and retail space of approximately 367,000 and 520,000 square feet, respectively. It will soon be rebranded into the Londoner Macao thus making it the biggest integrated casino product in the entire Macao, essentially suitable for premium and base mass customers. In addition, the company plans to deploy $2.2 billion of capital to expand additional hospitality capacities in Macao combined with new non-gaming opportunities including retail, dining, and entertainment. Renovation of the Londoner Macao with new additional luxurious hotel towers at both Londoner and Fourth Seasons which are expected to be completed in 2020 or 2021. In addition, the company has other projects in mind like an expansion of VIP and mass-market gaming areas in the Venetian and Plaza Macao as well as creating additional luxury suites in the Parisian. LVS management anticipates having the entire portfolio of over 5,500 suites, after the completion of both Four Seasons suites and the Londoner.

“So you open the Londoner with approximately 5,800 keys, a brand new facade, brand new casino floor, you get that Four Seasons building open with 290 super large suites of quality. The same thing with the suites in Londoner on the Apex side and all of a sudden you had a product that probably undeniable to our suite capacity along with out retail and the other products we have in that market entertainment.” (Source: Earnings Call)

To sum it up, all of the particular investments target an expansion of additional hospitality, retail and entertainment offerings to attract a higher number of mass-market customers. We believe that a theme-based Venetian resort combined with newly expanded the Londoner and the Four Seasons hotels will create a unique competitive position in the Cotai District and wider Macao as well. For instance, within a few minutes walking distance in the Cotai district, the company can offer high quantity with a high quality of various gaming and non-gaming options for mass customers and non-gaming customers as well.

Financials (Source: Selinda’s Investment)

Sands China has five primary business models, namely: (1) Casino Revenues, (2) Rooms, (3) Mall, (4) Food and beverage, (5) Convention, ferry, retail and other.

(Source: Silenda's Investment)

We take on a slightly more conservative stance as compared to street consensus. We believe that the company is well-positioned to hit revenue of $9.3B by 2020. Total net revenues decreased by 1.9% YoY in Q3 2019, negatively impacted by a downturn of VIP customer rolling win (down 36% y/y), while premium and base mass maintained strong growth of 8.7% y/y.

Nevertheless, the company has been shifting its focus to target super-premium and premium mass customers, who are looking for lifestyle-related gaming and non-gaming experiences and are willing to pay a slightly higher price tag in cash. The gross profit margin has improved from 42.3% in 2017 to 43.7% in 2018. Further, the total operating profit margin has improved by a narrow margin from 1.9% in 2017 to 2.5% in 2018. We believe this was driven by an increasing number of daily visitors in Macau, leading to robust revenue growth of the mass-market segment. In addition, a particular business segment has a higher margin compared to the VIP segment as there is no need to pay hefty compensation plans to junket operators. Mass market customers are also looking to spend money on other non-gaming amenities as well, which in general have higher margins. In addition, as the company capitalizes on its recent diversification attempts and increases its capacity of hospitality and lodging premium mass offerings it will lead to higher mass market revenues combined with improved overall gross and operating margins over the long run. We anticipate that both gross and operating margin to be in excess of 46% and 12%, respectively, in 2021 and onwards.

Below is a projection of the company's performance into 2021.

(Source: Selinda’s Investment)

Valuation

(Source: MarketScreener Site)

Major casino resorts located in Macau are currently trading around 10x-13x FY19F EV/EBITDA. In addition, Sands China has the biggest market share in terms of gaming revenues in Macau, therefore it is trading way above its median of direct Macao peers at FY19F EV/EBITDA of 14.1x. However, we assume a slightly lower FYF21F EV/EBITDA multiple because of the most recent investments to expand the number of available rooms and enhance the overall quality of hospitality & entertainment products, which will take a slightly longer time to reach a significant capital return. As a result, particular investments will drive the growth of premium and core mass-market segments given that the Chinese players prefer to gamble more if they receive a high-quality hospitality product. Based on our estimates of the adjusted EBITDA margin of Macau operations is expected to reach 38% in FY 2021, which makes up the adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 billion or HK$31.6 billion. If we assign a conservative forward FY21F EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.5x then we compute an exit target price of HK$42.88. Further, our target price is in-line with the analysts’ consensus target price of HK$43.70.

In our view, the potential future increase of the stock price will be primarily driven by the double-digit growth of the super-premium and premium mass-market segment, as the company has an early market advantage over its peers to build a premium mass-market bundle of products which can attract both domestic/international gaming and non-gaming customers. Further, growth will be driven by the positive tourist visitor trends in Macau in the long run supported by the recently improved infrastructure. In addition, we believe that planned additional investments into the expansions of Londoner and Four Seasons resorts will increase the number available premium rooms and deluxe suites, thus driving the growth of premium mass segment leading to a further shareholder value creation.

(Source: AAstocks Site)

According to the figure above, the company has reported a stagnant regular dividend of HK$ 1.99 over the last couple of years except in FY 2015. In addition, the board didn’t announce any kind of dividend payments for the first half in 2019. Therefore we assign a higher risk that an annual dividend in 2019 might be lower than the previous years. The dividend payout ratio has been in excess of 100% over the last couple of years. Some of the reasons for such a high ratio are market-leading position in the Macau gaming market combined with the tax-free repatriation of Macau income for controlling shareholder Las Vegas Sands (LVS).As such, we recommend dividend investors should consider accumulating Sands China, given that it offers a current dividend yield (TTM) of 5.18%, which is in-line with its direct peer Sands China (HK:1128).

(Source: Finance Yahoo)

In terms of short-term challenge over our valuation, we anticipate primarily (1) weaker-than-expected growth of premium and base mass segments, (2) higher-than-expected deterioration of the VIP customer segment or softness in premium and core mass-market (3) U.S-China Trade Dispute which would steer away business clients or (4) Political Crisis in Hong Kong. Even though the company has most of its operations in Macau, international investors might start selling HSI Index related instruments because of previously mentioned (2) or (3) factors, which would put pressure on most of the stocks traded on HKEX. On the operational side, we mentioned in our next section, some of the key risks which might put the stock price performance and our valuation under pressure.

Risks

General macroeconomic and political risks of the Chinese and Macau’s economy, especially with all of the potential negative effects of the present trade dispute with the U.S, which might deter super-premium and premium international customers to visit the region.

Chinese Authorities might revoke their intent to renew gaming licenses of American casino operators in Macau, which expires in 2022. In our view, the worsening of the U.S. - China trade dispute, might prompt them to use that as a tool during negotiations with the U.S.

Potential revoke of gaming license renewal expected in 2022 would put present investments at hold, shut down the entire gaming operations of the Company leading to catastrophic losses in the near term.

In our view, the major risk of the mass-market segment is a slower-than-expected realization of planned investment and redesignation projects or any kind of capacity-related issues, which would most likely create an advantage for competitors to host a higher number of mass-market visitors.

Lack of or worse-than-expected quality of non-gaming options including hospitality, retail, dining or entertainment, would most likely lead to a market share loss of premium mass segment.

Intensified competitive pressures combined with the continued expansion of casino resorts in neighboring countries in the region including Cambodia, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

A potential worsening situation of the political ties between Hong Kong and China would most likely result in a lower number of domestic and international tourists coming from Hong Kong to Macau. In our view, the worst-case scenario might be a potential shut down of Hong Kong airport or a roadblock between Hong Kong and Macau.

Investors may choose to invest in Sands China Ltd. OTC shares (OTCPK:SCHYY) or even holding company Las Vegas Sands Inc. (LVS) trading on Nasdaq. However, in the latter case, they are also exposed to the U.S. and global operations of the company. In addition, the average volume of Sands China on the U.S. OTC Market is 45,421 which is extremely low. In our opinion, we believe that investors should accumulate the shares traded in the HKEX if their brokerage firm allows them so, as the average volume is significantly healthier at 9.3M. Based on the below chart, clearly, OTC represents more risk as compared to the HKEX. We have to reiterate that the trading via OTC is highly risky as compared to the normal exchanges. Trading OTC is highly unregulated, and in our view, the biggest risk is liquidity, making investors hard to actualize their potential gains in time or should there be a need for investors to cash out immediately.

(Source: Silenda's Investment)

Conclusion

Along with the projected positive trends of Macao’s mass-market segment and strong global recognition of the company’s mass-market offerings including a unique theme based Venetian integrated casino resort, we find Sands China's strategy and attempt to invest capital into additional hospitality and gaming capacities to be one of the critical catalysts. In addition, this will bring an additional number of customers who will have the opportunity to spend on both gaming and non-gaming related products, thus leading to margin expansion over the long. Further, planned additional expansions and renovations of existing properties will positively address the supply problem of Macao’s mass-market business thus helping it to maintain a leading market position. Consequently, the company should be positioned to create substantial value for its shareholders in the long run as well. We reiterate our BUY recommendation to accumulate Sands China with a target price of HK$42.88. In addition, we recommend dividend seeking investors to consider investment opportunities for the current Sands China's dividend yield of 5.18%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.