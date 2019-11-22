There Is Growing Interest For An Acquisition Of BME

The stock might also be interesting for short-term investors banking on a higher offer from Euronext or even an increased one from SIX with the €34 price on the table as a margin of safety.

SIX already secured sufficient funding from Credit Suisse Group AG, and I believe that Euronext too has enough financial firepower to make a deal work.

Swiss rival SIX Group is interested as well and has made an all-cash offer of €34 per share.

International exchange operator Euronext NV (OTCPK:EUXTF) is in talks with Spanish BME exploring a takeover. BME is short for Bolsas y Mercados Españoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros S.A. (OTCPK:BOLYY) (OTC:SOHMF). The company operates the Madrid stock exchange. With an offer made by Swiss SIX Group, now a second contender willing to acquire BME emerges.

SIX offers €34 per share, thus valuing the company at €2.84 billion. This represents a premium of about 34 percent on the stock price before the news of the offer broke. Euronext will most likely have to at least match this price if it wants to close a deal. But even if it does, I believe that SIX might have reason to in turn increase its own offer. Therefore a bidding war for BME is a very real possibility in my opinion. That puts BME and its shareholders in an advantageous position.

I believe that further consolidation will be inevitable in the long run. On its own, BME would arguably be too small to realistically be a buyer. This leaves it with the perspective of being acquired. Hence a bidding war would present a neat opportunity to BME shareholders to sell at a favorable price.

Inevitable Consolidation

For years, there has been an enduring wave of consolidation among exchange operators. In the long run, I expect that only a handful of large contenders will remain. In this environment, I believe that BME would be simply too small to compete on its own.

Yet both potential acquirers are under pressure too. Compared with the biggest players such as London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCPK:LDNXF) (OTCPK:LNSTY) or Deutsche Börse AG (OTCPK:DBOEY), they are themselves rather small. After being spun off from Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), Euronext seeks to rebuild a certain level of scale through acquisitions. It notably already outbid Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for Oslo Bors VPS Holding ASA (OTC:OSBHF) earlier this year.

SIX on the other hand may be the undisputed leader in Switzerland, but it lacks international presence beyond the borders of the small Alp republic. SIX Group is owned by a variety of Swiss banks and financial services providers, predominantly UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) and Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS). Those institutions have a keen interest in preserving its independence. And in order to secure it in the long run, they surely understand the need for SIX to grow.

Both Contenders Could Afford A Takeover

Not only does an acquisition of BME make sense for both Euronext and SIX, but both contenders also have the necessary financial firepower to do so.

As of June 30th, SIX reported cash and equivalents of nearly CHF1.26 billion (€1.15 billion). It also has an A+ rating by S&P. So I believe that it will be able to make a deal work. Its ownership structure might be helpful as well. Notably, the company already secured sufficient funding from Credit Suisse to make an all-cash transaction work.

Euronext on the other hand has less cash and equivalents - merely 324 million as of June 30th - but it generates considerably higher operating profits (€156 million compared with CHF55.8 million/€51 million as of the first half). Its S&P credit rating is A- which while below that of SIX still indicates creditworthiness.

All in all, I believe that both companies would be able to make a deal work financially.

Conclusion

Given the enduring pressure for consolidation, both Euronext and SIX Group have a keen interest in acquiring BME. And both would have the means to do so. This could very well lead to a bidding war. This would put BME shareholders in an advantageous position. They would be able to cash in on their investment at a considerable premium under the terms of the offer already on the table already. But there is potential for an even higher price.

This upside potential might make the stock attractive to short-term-oriented investors as well. The price of €34 per share offered by SIX should be a margin of safety. I do not see any deal with Euronext gaining approval below that threshold. Therefore it could be a speculative short-term play with limited downside risk exposure (as long as the SIX offer remains on the table). Nonetheless, investors should of course be mindful of the risk of no deal happening. In that case, there would surely be considerable downside risk as the stock currently trades at a relatively high valuation in anticipation of a buyout.

