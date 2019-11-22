POSCO: Taking Patent Dynamics Into Account

PKX’s patent activity/dynamics with patent scorecard, weekly and historical patent value, risk and disruptive scores in relation with competitors and stock price.

This article is focused on POSCO (PKX) based on its PCT patent activity combined with a technical analysis. PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) patent applications are administered by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

An important takeaway is that the number of patents held by a company is not relevant, what matters is PCT patent dynamics for outperfomance.

Five factors are taken into account in order to reach a conclusion:

company’s actual patent value scores,

company’s historical patent profiles in relation to its stock price with trend & gap analysis,

Trends in patent activity in other regions,

comparison with competitors (is the company an outlier or not), and

company’s technical analysis.

Analysis of POSCO (PKX)

Figure 1 illustrates PKX’s scorecard and display the usual patent scores (patent index, grade, patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores).

PKX displays overall very good scores, in particular for risk and value scores. However, the disruptive score is not very good with a value of 18. However, it is still ranked 2nd out of 89 companies in the industry. The company displays a high overall patent score of 155 (computed from patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores) ranking it 1st among competitors. The company is in Grade B, a very good grade (grades ranging from A to F, with A being the best grade). This is evidence of intense innovation activity within this company warranting further scrutiny.

Based on the historical data used, PKX is considered a mid-stage company that is disruptive with growth as well as a secure innovation star in a second cycle of innovation. It also indicates that PKX is in relation to all companies in the technology sector:

in 2nd position for its patent index, in 2nd position for its patent disruptive score, in 3rd position for its risk score, in 1st position for its value score, in 1st position for its overall score.

Substantial increase in the minimum values can be seen which indicates a continuous trend to the upside.

Figure 1 – POSCO (PKX) SCORECARD – Source Innovalpha

Figure 2 displays a summary view of PKX's scores.

Figure 2 – PKX portfolio view – Source Innovalpha

Figure 3 displays PKX’s patent index and stock price over time. Steady growth in the index score can be seen in the past 5 years unlike the stock price, which after trending higher from 2016 until the beginning of 2018, started declining and is currently in a strong downtrend. This has created a value gap and indicates that the company is undervalued compared to the fundamental value that the index price implicates. However, it’s not the patent index (size of the patent portfolio) that matters, but the patent dynamics captured principally by the patent value score.

Figure 3 – PKX’s patent index and stock price over time – Source Innovalpha

Figure 4 shows PKX’s overall patent score and its stock price over time, Figure 5 shows the patent value score and stock price over time and Figure 6 shows PKX’s patent disruptive score and stock price over time. The three graphs are very similar with a decline in line with the decline in stock price seen in the past 1.5 years.

Strong correlation can be seen for the past 5 years as both major uptrends and downtrends have reversed around the same time period. For the past 1.5 years the stock price has been falling faster than value score which indicates some undervaluation, however, until value score can start trending higher again, the stock is still not a buy.

Figure 4 – PKX’s overall patent score over time – Source Innovalpha

Figure 5 – PKX’s patent value score over time – Source Innovalpha

Figure 6 – PKX’s patent disruptive score over time – Source Innovalpha

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) indicates that PKX principal markets in terms of patent protection are the following countries/regions: PCT applications, China, Korea, EU, USA, Japan, India as well as some activity in Indonesia, Brazil and Canada, see Figure 7. This has remained unchanged throughout the years with the only notable difference being an increased activity in the EU, China and Japan, whereas a stable activity is observed in Korea (USA is mixed). However, an upward trend is generally identified in several geographical areas in line with PCT applications, confirming a positive patent activity.

In terms of patent fields, the top three classes have remained pretty much constant throughout the 5 year period. An overwhelmingly large majority of patents were filed under C22C (alloys) followed by C21D (modifying the physical structure of ferrous metals; general devices for heat treatment of ferrous or non-ferrous metals or alloys; making metal malleable by decarburisation, tempering, or other treatments) and C23C (coating metallic material; coating material with metallic material; surface treatment of metallic material by diffusion into the surface, by chemical conversion or substitution; coating by vacuum evaporation, by sputtering, by ion implantation or by chemical vapour deposition, in general).

Figure 7 – Top patent applications by region/country for PKX since 2015 – Source WIPO

Figure 8 is a bubble chart showing POSCO (PKX) as outlier on the far right among other companies in the basic industries, with overall patent score on the Y axis and patent index on the X axis (in all the bubble charts below the size of bubble is proportional to the PI index). PKX, despite its size, is still an interesting company and one of the few leaders in this industry.

Figure 8 - PKX with overall patent score vs patent index – Source Innovalpha

Figure 9 displays again POSCO as one of outliers on the right with overall patent score on the y axis and disruptive score on the x axis. It indicates a bullish outlook for the company.

Figure 9 – PKX with overall patent score vs patent disruptive score – Source Innovalpha

Figure 10 displays PKX again on the far right but with several other companies, and cannot be considered here a clear outlier (overall patent score on the y axis and risk score on the x axis).

Figure 10 – PKX with overall patent score vs patent risk score – Source Innovalpha

Figure 11 shows us a long term technical analysis of PKX. The major trend is still bearish as the price continues to retrace from the all-time high of 201 USD that was set in October 2007 and since then an 84.59% retracement can be seen to the current low of 30.97 USD. This indicates a strong undervaluation.

Some bullish indications can be seen in the fact that the previous major low was only slightly lower than the 40 USD one set in October of 2008 as well as previous swing high was broken by a new higher high at the beginning of 2018 indicating bullish momentum slowly returning.

This gives the stock a neutral rating for now based on a technical analysis, however, if a clear higher low above 30.97 USD can be established in the upcoming months, this could change to bullish as there is not much further downside to be had.

Figure 11 – Technical analysis of KEP – Source Tradingview

Conclusion

PKX displays impressive patent activity with four stars in patent risk score, 2.5 stars in value score and a decent 2 stars in the disruptive score which ranks PKX 1 st among competitors for all of the scores indicating a buy.

among competitors for all of the scores indicating a buy. PKX appears to be an industry outlier indicating a buy.

Based on PKX’s historical patent profiles, the patent value and disruptive scores show a decline since the middle of 2018 indicating a negative trend, despite a slight positive gap in relation to the stock price.

Trend in other geographical areas in terms of patent activity is slightly positive.

Technical analysis indicates a neutral rating, with the potential to change to bullish in upcoming months.

Therefore, overall rating for PKX is neutral, slightly bullish.

