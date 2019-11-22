GE Is A Buy, Considering Patent Dynamics

GE’s patent activity/dynamics with patent scorecard, weekly and historical patent value, risk and disruptive scores in relation with competitors and stock price.

General Electric Company (GE) is analyzed based on its patent activity and combined with writer's technical analysis. PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) patent applications are taken into account, which are administered by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

Please see my previous articles in order to understand the methodology used.

An important takeaway is that the number of patents held by a company is not relevant, what matters is PCT patent dynamics for outperfomance.

Five factors are taken into account in order to reach a conclusion:

company’s actual patent value scores,

company’s historical patent profiles in relation to its stock price with trend & gap analysis,

Trends in patent activity in other regions,

comparison with competitors (is the company an outlier or not), and

company’s technical analysis.

Analysis of General Electric (GE)

Figure 1 illustrates GE’s scorecard and display the usual patent scores (patent index, grade, patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores).

GE displays overall very good scores, in particular for value and risk scores with values of 38 and 98 respectively ranking the company 1st among 54 competitors. However, the disruptive score could be better with a value of 12. The company displays a high overall patent score. Such high scores are evidence of the intense innovation activity within this company with identification of clear patterns/clusters.

The company is in Grade B, a very good grade (grades ranging from A to F, with A being the best grade). The overall patent score of GE is 148, which is above average and indicates that investors shall definitively consider this company for further analysis.

Based on the historical data used, GE is considered an innovation star, a mid-stage secure company that is disruptive with growth. It also indicates that GE is in relation to all companies in the technology sector:

in 2nd position for its patent index, in 1st position for its patent value score and patent risk score, in 1st position for its overall score, and in 2nd position for its patent disruptive score.

An increase in the minimum value can be seen in the 52 week period compared to 156 weeks, however, since the beginning of 2019 a substantial and steady decrease can be seen.

Figure 1 – General Electric Company (GE) SCORECARD – Source Innovalpha

Figure 2 displays a summary view of GE`s scores.

Figure 2 – GE portfolio view – Source Innovalpha

Figure 3 displays GE’s patent index and stock price over time. Very large decline in the price can be seen from the beginning of 2017 until the end of 2018 when a low was found around 7-8 USD. Index score and price have had a negative correlation for most of the 5-year period seen in Figure 3 and the patent index is trending lower since the beginning of 2019 with a decent gap seen between the values. This gap could be closed in the upcoming months even if the stock price stays flat. This indicates however that the stock is undervalued as of now.

Figure 3 – GE’s patent index and stock price over time – Source Innovalpha

Figure 4 shows GE’s overall patent score and its stock price over time, whereas Figure 5 shows the patent value score and stock price over time and Figure 6 shows GE’s patent disruptive score and stock price over time. The three graphs are very similar and moving sideways for the past year indicating stagnation.

A correlation between the stock price and the patent overall score is identified since the end of 2018 as they both move mostly sideways with a decent gap between the two indicating undervaluation. However, until the value score starts trending higher once again, this does not create much confidence for future growth as the gap could be filled with only couple months of bullish price action towards 20 USD level. A medium term trade, however, could likely provide a decent return as a retracement to the upside is likely after such a large bearish move.

Figure 4 – GE’s overall patent score over time – Source Innovalpha

Figure 5 shows the correlation between GE’s patent value score and its stock price over time. A gap indicating undervaluation can be seen since the middle of 2018, however, since Q4 of 2018, the value score has remained flat. Patent dynamics are captured principally by the patent value score, so the gap identified deserves further scrutiny.

Figure 5 – GE’s patent value score over time – Source Innovalpha

Figure 6 – GE’s patent disruptive score over time – Source Innovalpha

WIPO indicates that GE principal markets in terms of patent protection are the following countries/regions: USA – which has been a constant leader in the past years followed by China, PCT applications, India, Brazil, Canada, Germany and some activity in Denmark, Korea and Australia, see Figure 7.

A substantial decrease in activity can be seen in India and Brazil in the past 2 years. Decrease is also observed for the USA and China. Additionally, no activity can be seen in the EU, except for Germany and Denmark. There’s has been an important shift in patent strategy among the company. Trends in other countries do not corroborate the PCT dynamics.

In terms of the various classes under which GE filed patent applications, the top two classes have remained pretty much constant throughout the 5-year period. An overwhelmingly large majority of patents were filed under F01D (non-positive-displacement machines or engines, e.g. steam turbines) followed by F02C (gas-turbine plants; air intakes for jet-propulsion plants; controlling fuel supply in air-breathing jet-propulsion plants).

Additionally, a shift away from 3rd largest patent field/class of A61B (diagnosis; surgery; identification) can be seen as B33Y (additive manufacturing, i.e. manufacturing of three-dimensional objects by additive deposition, additive agglomeration or additive layering, e.g. by 3d printing, stereolithography or selective laser sintering) has taken the 3rd place in 2019. Here as well, a change in strategy has occurred within the company in relation to R&D fields of activity.

The above important changes identified above and the important decrease in PCT patent dynamics since 2015 until nearly January 2018 explain the substantial stock price decrease. Important reversal has occurred with stability in 2019.

Figure 7 – Top patent applications by region/country for GE since 2015 – Source WIPO

Figure 8 is a standard bubble chart showing General Electric Company (GE) in relation to its competitors as outlier on the far right, with overall patent score on the Y axis and patent index on the X axis (in all the bubble charts below the size of bubble is proportional to the PI index). GE, despite its size, is therefore still an interesting company. Such kind of bubble charts are very useful to immediately identify interesting companies within a field of activity.

Figure 8 - GE with overall patent score vs patent index – Source Innovalpha

Figure 9 also displays General Electric Company as outlier on the right. Overall patent score is on the y axis and patent value score on the x axis and confirms a good investment opportunity.

Figure 9 - GE with overall patent score vs patent value score – Source Innovalpha

Figure 10 displays patent score on the y axis and disruptive score on the x axis.

Figure 10 – GE with overall patent score vs patent disruptive score – Source Innovalpha

Figure 11 displays patent score on the y axis and risk score on the x axis (the bigger the bubble the higher the PI index). This represents a useful view to select companies with low patent risk.

Figure 11 – GE with overall patent score vs patent risk score – Source Innovalpha

Figure 12 shows us a long-term technical analysis of GE. The major trend is still bearish, however, since the current low 6.4 USD indicates a new higher low above the previous one set in March of 2009 around 5.51 USD, we could potentially be seeing the first signs of major trend reversal back to the upside.

Additionally, the stock lost 90.5% from the all-time high of 58.15 set in August of 2000, to the decade low of 5.51 USD, indicating an undervaluation and, if the previous high is reached, a gain of around 180% to be seen from the current price of 11.29 USD in the upcoming years.

This leads us to give bullish rating for the upcoming years from technical analysis perspective as a major move to the upside is likely as of now.

Figure 12 – Technical analysis of GE – Source Tradingview

Conclusion

GE displays impressive patent activity with four stars in patent risk score, 2.5 stars in value score and a decent 2 stars in the disruptive score which ranks GE 1 st among competitors for the overall score indicating a buy.

among competitors for the overall score indicating a buy. GE appears to be an industry outlier indicating a buy.

Based on GE’s historical patent profiles, investors should buy GE as the patent value and disruptive scores show an undervaluation in relation to the stock price as a gap between them is considerable, albeit negative trend in patent scores is identified.

Patent activity in countries like USA and China is decreasing indicating bearishness. However, PCT dynamics prevail.

Technical analysis indicates a bullish momentum likely to come in the upcoming years as the price is very undervalued after losing 90% in the previous decade.

If patent value and disruptive scores start trending higher again, GE would further improve the already bullish rating.

Therefore, overall rating for GE is bullish.

Disclosure: I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information provided in this document is given for indicative purposes only. This document is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of an investment program. Past performance should not be construed as a guide to future performance.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) bears no responsibility for the integrity or accuracy of the data contained herein, in particular due, but not limited, to any deletion, manipulation, or reformatting of data that may have occurred beyond its control.