Globetronics: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

The company's 3Q2019 earnings was down YoY due to weaker smartphone demand & lower average selling prices negatively impacting its sensors division, and the rationalization of its quartz crystal business.

There are three key advantages for Globetronics operating as an OSAT company in Penang, Malaysia, namely cheap utility costs, well-developed semi-conductor supply chain, and being a beneficiary of trade tensions.

Malaysia-listed OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) company Globetronics Technology Berhad (OTC:GBTKF) [GTB:MK] saw its 3Q2019 net profit decline -20% YoY, due to weaker smartphone demand & lower average selling prices negatively impacting its sensors division, and the rationalization of its quartz crystal business.

But Globetronics' next generation gesture & light sensors, and laser light components used in automobile headlamps are expected to be the company's new growth drivers in the medium term. In the long term, Globetronics is a play on growing demand for sensors as the number of Internet of Things or IoT devices continues to increase over time.

Globetronics trades at 19.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 18 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.1%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Globetronics, as I don't find the stock's valuation sufficiently attractive at close to 20 times forward P/E, notwithstanding the company's medium- and long-term growth drivers.

Started in 1991 and listed on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange in 1997, Globetronics is an OSAT company in the semiconductor industry based in Penang, Malaysia. Globetronics' sensors (light, gesture, proximity and wearable sensors, etc.), LED/SSL (light-emitting diode and solid-state lighting) components, quartz crystal timing devices and integrated circuits (legacy business) divisions accounted for 50%, 21%, 17% and 12% of its 3Q2019 revenue respectively.

Key Advantages As A Malaysian Company

There are three key advantages for Globetronics operating as an OSAT company in Penang, Malaysia, vis-a-vis its foreign peers.

Firstly, Malaysia has one of the cheapest utility (electricity and water) rates in Asia and the world. Malaysia's domestic electricity tariff is the fourth lowest globally after Sweden, China and Taiwan. Specifically, Penang has one of the cheapest water tariffs for industrial and commercial usage among Malaysian states. This gives Globetronics a cost advantage over foreign peers.

Electricity Rates In Malaysia

Source: Invest Penang

Water Tariffs For Malaysian States

Source: Invest Penang

Secondly, Malaysia has a well-developed semi-conductor supply chain, as per the info-graphic below, that makes domestic OSAT players such as Globetronics competitive.

Malaysia's Semiconductor Supply Chain

Source: Big Wau

Thirdly, there has been a relocation of manufacturing capacity outside of China to other parts of Asia, due to ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. Globetronics has secured new business opportunities in 3D printing components for the medical industry and 5G chips, which the company attributed to the diversion of manufacturing capacity outside China to avoid increased tariffs.

Short-Term Earnings Pressure In 3Q2019 Partly Due To Rationalization Of Quartz Crystal Business

Globetronics' 3Q2019 revenue and net profit were down -24% YoY and -20% YoY to RM66.3 million and RM18.9 million respectively for 3Q2019.

Lower capacity utilization and volatile volumes of certain products were one of two key factors contributing to the company's YoY decline in earnings. This was a result of weaker smartphone demand & lower average selling prices negatively impacting the company's core sensors division, and delays in product shipments as clients became more cautious on the economic outlook.

Another key factor for Globetronics' lower YoY earnings was the company's decision to do a rationalization of its quartz crystal timing device business which was completed in 1Q2019. Revenue contribution from the quartz crystal timing device business decreased significantly (no specific figures were disclosed) YoY, as certain matured products were phased out. These matured products for the quartz crystal timing device business were a drag on Globetronics' profitability in the past, as their average selling prices have been on a steep decline and labor-intensive manufacturing operations were involved. More importantly, Globetronics is re-allocating the manufacturing space vacated by the production lines for the quartz crystal timing device business's matured products to the production of new higher-margin products with lower labor content.

Looking ahead, it is notable that while Globetronics' top line and bottom line were down YoY in 3Q2019, the company's revenue and net profit actually grew strongly on a QoQ basis. Globetronics' revenue and net profit increased by +41% and +133% QoQ respectively. Increased volumes associated with new smartphone launches, and improved cost efficiency with better utilization of its operational resources and facilities were the main drivers for the company's QoQ earnings recovery. In an interview with local media The Edge published on November 12, 2019, Globetronics' corporate director Ng Kok Yu highlighted that the company "is showing strong growth if we are comparing 1H2019 with 2H2019."

Developing New Next Generation Sensors And Reducing Reliance On Smartphone Segment

Globetronics has been developing and ramping up the production of new next generation light sensors and gesture sensors which were designed-in as standard features in its clients' devices to be launched in 2020 and beyond.

Smartphone have become a saturated market in recent years, and that has affected Globetronics' core sensors division, which has historically supplied sensors to be used in smartphones. One example is a proximity sensor, which turns off the smartphone screen, when the user brings his or her ear close to the phone to pick up a call. Globetronics' strategy is to increase its share of content per device by developing next generation sensors which have new, unique functions or features, and more miniaturized.

Globetronics' gesture sensors are used in wireless earbuds, allowing users to use specific pre-determined gestures to play or pause a track, play prior or next track, and answer or reject calls. The company's light sensors help to dim a device's screen to match the amount of ambient light present, with the aim of extending the battery's lifespan and customizing the brightness of the screen to suit the user's environment be it indoors or outdoors.

Separately, Globetronics is also reducing its sensors division's reliance on the smartphone segment by diversifying into new end-markets. These include bio environment sensors which have applications in industrial markets, sensors relating to Gallium Nitride or GaN semiconductor devices and 5G components, which are in the development pipeline.

Diversification Into Automotive Headlamps For The LED Division

Globetronics' LED/SSL division was initially focused on high-volume general lighting products, but it has since pivoted away from the competitive general lighting market to focus on low-volume, high-margin niche product segments.

After two years of research & development, Globetronics' LED/SSL division started mass production of laser light components that are used in headlamps for premium European cars in October 2018. An increasing number of premium cars are expected to adopt laser headlamps, as laser headlamps are 10 times as bright as their LED counterparts, but they are more power-efficient. Furthermore, these laser headlamps are miniaturized, allowing automobile manufacturers to incorporate them as part of more aesthetically appealing and slimmer car designs.

Future growth for Globetronics' laser light components for automobile headlamps could come from either the increased adoption of laser headlamps in more of the end-client's car models or its customer (the headlamp manufacturer) being qualified as a supplier for other automobile brands. Furthermore, laser headlamps have applications beyond cars, which include movie theaters and golf courses among others. A sell-side broker estimates that the revenue contribution of automotive laser light components could increase from 3%-4% in FY2019 to 14%-15% in FY2020 for Globetronics.

A Long-Term Play On Internet Of Things

Internet of Things, or IoT, is expected to be one of the fastest growing technology segments in the foreseeable future. Sell side broker DBS Research estimates that the number of IoT units, or devices connected to the internet, to increase by 10-fold from approximately 11 billion in 2018 to 125 billion by 2030. With a typical smartphone using more than 10 sensors on average, the increase in the number of IoT devices like smartphones, wearables, and other monitoring devices is expected to be a significant growth driver for Globetronics going forward. New emerging technologies, including but not limited to, autonomous cars, drones, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, will also drive growing demand for sensors.

Valuation

Globetronics trades at 27.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 19.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of RM2.09 as of November 21, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E is at a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 18 times.

Globetronics' Malaysian OSAT peers, Inari Amertron Berhad [INRI:MK], Unisem M Berhad [UNI:MK] and Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad [MPI:MK] are valued by the market at consensus forward FY2020 P/E of 26.5 times, 17.5 times and 14.5 times respectively.

Globetronics offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 3.2% and 4.1% respectively. The company has historically paid out over 80% of its earnings as dividends. With a net cash position equivalent to approximately 8% of its market capitalization, Globetronics has the balance sheet strength to support future dividend payouts.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Globetronics are customer concentration risks (two of the company's largest customers accounted for 79% of its FY2018 revenue), a failure to keep up with rapid technological change, weaker-than-expected demand for clients' products, and margin pressure from clients.

