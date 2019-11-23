Strange 9% Yield From Ellington Financial Is Ready To Disappoint

Following the catalyst that sent EFC’s shares lower, we are back to a boring old neutral rating. We’ll demonstrate how we saw it coming, so next time you can be ready.

By predicting the equity issuance, we were able to appropriately time a very brief bearish rating that produced annualized returns of 124%.

EFC put on an incredible rally earlier this year. The resulting price-to-book ratio reached levels that weren’t seen since 2014.

This was something we saw coming and one of the reasons we were bearish on Ellington Financial.

Some investments may confuse you to a great degree. We are here to tell you that it doesn’t have to be so difficult. Mortgage REITs can be confusing even to the best analysts who haven’t taken the time to learn how they work.

Let’s go over some recent events and how we saw them coming.

Ellington Financial (EFC) recently made a public offering of 4.2m common shares:

This may have come as a surprise for some. It did not for us. Many investors have a difficult time grappling with when a mortgage REIT should or should not issue equity. Further, they may have a difficult time understanding if it was a good or bad idea for various reasons. We are going to share the article from Wednesday (11/13/2019) for a couple of reasons

Partially break down how mortgage REITs work Help investors to understand why mortgage REITs issue equity

Here's the headline for the article we posted on 11/13/2019:

The following information comes from the above article. Prices will be different today than referenced in the article. At the time of submitting this article to Seeking Alpha’s public side, shares of EFC last traded at $18.13 (early afternoon on Thursday 11/21/2019). We begin the initial article below:

EFC Today - 11/13/2019

Ellington Financial is a non-agency mortgage REIT with an emphasis on credit risk. They own a small pool of agency RMBS, but most of their assets are focused on credit. We're highlighting them because their price-to-book ratio very recently hit a level we haven't seen in five years. That level is 1.00 and we believe EFC will use the higher ratio to issue new equity, causing the price to fall lower. Our bearish view is triggered by the price exceeding projected book value, even by a penny. Below that the view is "neutral," but we would be wary about shares being at the top of the neutral range.

EFC History

EFC transformed its company from a “partnership” which issues K-1s into a REIT. The change allows EFC to provide shareholders with a “1099,” just like any other REIT. That makes them dramatically more appealing to many investors and we believe the change is a significant factor in their exceptionally strong price performance over the last seven quarters. However, shares have become dramatically too expensive in our view. It appears unlikely that they will appreciate much further, but they do have plenty of downside risk. Consequently, we are taking a bearish outlook on EFC.

The Price to Book Ratio

Our analysis of mortgage REITs relies heavily on estimated book values. Scott Kennedy’s exceptional work enables us to have frequently updated estimates on book value throughout the sector. Most of the mortgage REIT content will come through Scott, yet you’ll hear a few calls from us as well. We simply enjoy educating investors about mortgage REITs.

Things you should know about price-to-book ratios:

They are the starting point for good analysis on mortgage REITs. If you don’t have a current estimate, you are stuck using the last reported value. When you’re running rough numbers, the last reported value works. It’s inferior, but it's still useful. When a mortgage REIT trades below a price-to-book ratio of .8, they should be repurchasing shares. When a mortgage REIT trades above 1.10, they should be issuing shares. We see .8 and 1.10 as the outer edge for those ranges. They could act sooner and most do. Often buybacks start closer to .85 and issuing shares begins by 1.05. Those ratios create a soft floor and soft ceiling for the share price. Some REITs regularly trade closer to the top end or the bottom end of that range.

Do Those General Principles Apply to EFC?

Let’s take a look at the price to book ratio over time.

We built a chart to track three values, measured each quarter from Q1 2012 through the present day. Those values are:

Starting book value The highest recorded sale price for a share The lowest recorded sale price for a share

Those three values create three lines:

Source: The REIT Forum

There are a few observations we want to share here:

The blue line is far less volatile than the orange line or the gray line. The gray line and orange line are highly correlated with each other. That makes sense since the highest price and lowest price shouldn’t be worlds apart. They can be substantially different, but they shouldn’t be too far apart. The last time the orange line (the highest price) was above the blue line (starting quarterly book value) was in 2014. It has been more than five years since this occurred.

Why Won’t the Orange Line Shoot Higher?

While it “could” happen, it's extremely unlikely. When the share price exceeds book value, mortgage REITs want to issue new shares. By issuing new shares, they can enhance book value per share. Issuing new shares provides a second benefit though. It also enables them to repurchase shares when the shares trade at a discount.

Imagine Running the Company

You’re interested in buying back stock at a large discount to book because it's a very effective way to grow book value per share. However, each time you do it the “company” becomes a little smaller. You can only shrink the company so far before operating expenses devour the company. Therefore, you have limits on how aggressively you can repurchase stock unless you intend to liquidate the company.

What has EFC Done?

EFC repurchased a substantial amount of shares in prior years. It improved returns for shareholders. It was the right choice. However, this is the time for them to issue new equity. That plan already is underway:

Source: Q3 2019 earnings presentation

Notice that the net proceeds of $69.8 million represent more than 10% of the total equity from the end of the quarter. Net proceeds of $69.8 million for 4.025 million shares indicates average proceeds of $17.34. That’s materially below the ending book value per share of $18.81. When you’ve been aggressively buying back stock at a big discount, you may want to reload by issuing at a small discount.

Better Issuing Today

Today, the price-to-book ratio is stronger than it was before. If it was appealing to issue then, it's even more appealing to issue now. We should see EFC looking to pump out as much equity as they can. That way, they have the flexibility to begin repurchase shares if the price-to-book drops significantly.

When Will It Drop?

We can’t know when the price-to-book ratio will drop, but we doubt it will climb much higher. That makes the risk/reward profile a bit skewed.

We can reasonably say:

Dividends will most likely continue to be paid (though the amount can change and very few residential mortgage REITs are increasing dividends, decreases are common). The price-to-book ratio probably won’t go much higher. The price-to-book ratio could decline significantly. Book value probably won’t climb dramatically.

Therefore, we have a significant potential for a material decrease in the price, but relatively little chance for it to increase beyond the current values.

Why Does Book Value Matter?

Imagine you are buying bonds and want to earn more interest income. You could carefully evaluate different bonds and try to find the ones with the best risk/reward traits. That would be a good start. However, once you have located them, you’ll have a much easier time if you have more money. If you can invest $20 million, you’ll generate more income than if you could only invest $19 million.

When a mortgage REIT increases book value per share, they are investing more capital on behalf of each share. Consequently, their ability to generate income in future periods depends entirely on their book value per share.

When Does Book Value Matter Less?

The only time book value really loses importance is when the mortgage REIT has an absurd level of compensation expense. Whether that goes to internal management or external management, high levels of compensation (or management fees) wreck future returns. If we spot high compensation expense, we alert investors. The overall operating expenses at EFC are not unreasonable. They are a little toward the high end of the range we consider normal, but they are within the bell curve.

Since we are not handing out any red flags for high expenses, we believe book value remains the best metric for evaluating pricing.

Pricing

By our estimates, EFC trades roughly in line with book value. Our latest book value estimate is at $18.60 and the mortgage REIT recently reported Halloween book value at $18.67. That’s a very tight range. The share price is $18.62. We can safely say that $18.62 is extremely close to $18.60 and $18.67.

How Did EFC’s Price Climb?

Shares were expensive in 2013 and the first half of 2014. They were very cheap in late 2018, but they recovered since:

Source: Street Smart Edge

We believe the rally in EFC’s share price is strongly tied to their decision to become a mortgage REIT. It gave them a much wider pool of potential buyers. However, the recent strength has taken them to the point where the share price is going above book value. We expect the company to look for opportunities to issue new stock aggressively.

Comparisons

Let’s use three peers who are each externally managed (like EFC).

We currently own shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT).

Shares of MITT currently trade at $15.47, compared to an estimated book value of $17.05. That creates a price-to-book ratio of .91 for MITT. Two Harbors (TWO) carries a price-to-book ratio of .97. Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) also carries a price-to-book ratio of .97. Remember that EFC has a price-to-book ratio of 1.00.

Historically, we’ve seen higher price-to-book ratios for MITT, TWO, and WMC compared to EFC. Seeing EFC with a higher price to book ratio than any of the other 3 feels quite strange.

Potential Trades

Investors who own EFC could sell, take their gains, and look for new opportunities. There’s no reason to stay on this train.

An investor who wanted to create a “pair trade” could buy MITT and short EFC. The hedge is far from perfect based on prior quarter results and on past price history. However, MITT has the advantage of being relatively cheap while EFC is relatively expensive, so investors could win on either side. These investors would simply be looking for the gap to shrink by 5%. The portfolios have some overlap.

That overlap is seen by comparing the portfolios. First, we have MITT’s portfolio:

Source: MITT

They had 41% in agency RMBS and the rest in other segments. The other segments are generally going to be “credit.” We can compare that to EFC’s portfolio:

Source: EFC

EFC only has 22% in agency securities, but that still makes the overall portfolios roughly comparable. We shouldn’t expect them to have the same results, but there should be some correlation. It's important to point out that lately MITT and EFC have not demonstrated a high correlation. They have similar assets, but their price movements have been materially different so far, as shown below:

First Conclusion

EFC put on an incredible rally. Following the rally, shares are trading very close to book value. In July, the company issued a large number of shares to take advantage of the increasing share price. Today’s market price is materially higher. If it was worth issuing shares in July, it would be extremely appealing to issue them today. If a large issuance is announced, it will most likely shove the share price lower. Consequently, the odds for a dip are dramatically stronger than the odds for a rally in the share price. Rating and price targets from 11/13/2019:

Current Rating: Overpriced (from 11/13/2019)

Price ranges: Buy under $16.74

Neutral between $16.74 and $18.60

Overpriced above $18.60

Current Share Price: $18.62 (from 11/13/2019)

Risk Rating: 4

Suitable for trading opportunities

Updated Conclusion

As of 11/21/2019, shares of EFC moved down from $18.62 to $18.11. That represents a 2.74% drop in the share price. Not bad for just over a week. The annualized rate of return is 124%. That’s a great call.

The major catalyst we were predicting played out as expected. We would’ve been happy to see a slightly larger drop, but we won’t complain. Further, the decline brought shares into our “neutral range.”

Therefore, we have a neutral outlook on EFC now. We are still far away from the prices where we would consider buying shares, but we have moved out of bearish territory.

We also discussed MITT in this article as a potential peer for a pair trade. We are bullish on MITT. As of submitting this article, shares of MITT last traded at $15.19. MITT continues to offer a materially better value than EFC.

If you're new to reading our articles, you should know that we use preferred shares and equity REITs to create longer-term positions. We use mortgage REIT common shares for trading opportunities because the exceptionally high dividend yields create inefficient share prices. The best time to be trading a stock is when everyone else thinks it isn't possible. That's when you find the least competition and the best returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MITT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.