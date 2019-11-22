Bill.Com Could Be One Of 2019's Stronger IPOs

Investors must wait to find outthe company’s valuation, but there is a lot to like about this company’spotential and it could be an excellent long-term stock.

Payment software company Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) has released preliminary details about its upcoming IPO. Its SEC filing indicates that Bill.com plans to raise $100 million in this filing, though this is a preliminary figure used to calculate filing fees and will be adjusted later. An earlier press release this year by Bill.com stated that the company has a valuation of over $1 billion as it raised $88 million in a recent funding round, making it yet another fintech unicorn. Underwriters for this IPO include Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and BofA Securities among other financial firms.

As we do not know Bill.com’s planned valuation, investors cannot know for certain whether this will be a good investment or not. But there is quite a bit to like about this company, whether we are talking about its finances or its own niche. Investors should pay strong attention to this IPO and consider moving quickly on this stock depending on the planned price.

A Strong Business Model

Bill.com confidently declares in its SEC filing that “we make paper-based manual transaction processing obsolete” and has a major opportunity to help small and medium businesses improve their financial operations by offering cloud solutions for accountants. With its software platform, Bill.com helps automate business payments using cloud technology. Customers can more easily manage payments, invoices, and manage their cash with the Bill.com app. The result is 81,000 customers and 1.8 million network members processed a total of over $70 billion in payments over the 2019 fiscal year.

This may sound like QuickBooks, but Bill.com argues that it is a business payment software instead of an accounting software. In fact, Bill.com is integrated with QuickBooks, Xero, and NetSuite among other accounting software. Bill.com does not outright name competitors, but a few similar competitors include smaller platforms like Tipalti, Due.com, and Beanworks.

The lack of larger competitors as well as Bill.com’s integration with large accounting software platforms indicates that it has managed to secure its own niche as a software platform focused on accounts payable and receivable between businesses. It does not thus need to fear being encroached by larger software companies, a common fear with other fintech IPOs.

Furthermore, the small business payments market is an important field where growth can be expected in the years to come as companies look for automation to replace tedious data entry. Deloitte declared in a report that small and medium enterprises “have options and opportunities to digitize their payment processes” and that a revolution in paytech is brewing. Payment services can offer rewards, marketing, and services to help small businesses grow, which is exactly what Bill.com does.

Bill.com’s Finances

The potential for growth exists, and Bill.com’s finances indicate that it has shown this potential so far with some small hiccups. Bill.com reported a revenue of $35.1 million in the three months ending September 30, 2018, a 57% increase compared to the same period last year. Its total revenue for the 2019 fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 was $108 million. Gross margins improved slightly from 72 to 74 percent.

However, the numbers are not all positive. First, Bill.com’s revenue growth rate declined as it was 71% from 2017 to 2018. This is normal as the company matures, but it would be a more attractive asset if it can prevent its growth rate from declining further.

Second, Bill.com is following the typical tech IPO pattern of emphasizing growth over profitability with a net loss of $5.7 million in the aforementioned three months and $7.3 million in the 2019 fiscal year. Given that Bill.com has $157 million cash on hand as of September 30, 2019, a small net loss like this balanced against a revenue of $35 million may not seem like a major concern.

But while Bill.com is in no danger of running out of money soon, the bigger concern is that its sales and marketing expenses rose by 72%. This is higher than Bill.com’s revenue growth and higher than the rate its sales and marketing expenses rose by in 2018. This raises questions about how effectively Bill.com can dial down on such expenses when it chooses to become profitable, and how badly its growth would be affected by a decrease in expenses. Still, this is not a short or even medium-term concern and investors should be content with its high if slowing down growth rate.

Final Thoughts

As noted above, investors cannot positively state whether Bill.com will be a solid investment until we know its planned valuation. But a valuation of $1 billion is eminently reasonable for a SaaS fintech business with a revenue of $108 million whose revenue is rising by more than 50 percent. Given that its earlier $1 billion valuation came from an April fundraiser, it would not be surprising to see it chase a valuation somewhere from $1.3 to $1.5 billion.

A valuation at that level would be concerning, but speculation now should not take us away from the facts. Bill.com is a growing business which offers a useful product in an increasingly important market and has solid financial numbers. Investors should consider investing in this company over the long term, and at the very least pay attention to this company’s roadshow and any further news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.